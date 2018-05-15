CIF-SS Combined Results: 7 D2/D3 Events Prove Faster Than Division 1

In analyzing the consolidated results of the CIF-SS Championships, bringing together divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4, it becomes clear that the top division isn’t as dominant over the others as say, at the NCAA Championships. While the odd NCAA division 2 swimmer would be a contender at the D1 level, the California Southern Section has a swimmer from one of the lower divisions in the majority of events ranked inside the top-3.

In total, there were seven events where a lower division swimmer had the fastest time of all, and another where there was a tie with a D1 swimmer for top spot. Take a look below:

Elise Garcia of Crean Lutheran, Danny Syrkin of La Canada and Andrew Koustik of Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana all had spectacular performances at the D2 Championships to post the top times of the entire Section in both of their individual events, with Garcia tying Santa Margarita’s Anicka Delgado from D1 in the 50 free. Alexandra Crisera, who holds the top time in the 100 free, actually led off her team’s 200 free relay in a time that was faster than Garcia and Delgado at 22.59.

Emily Trieu of Los Osos was another one to have two impressive individual performances with her 2:00.26 in the 200 IM and 53.21 in the 100 back, both 2nd in the Section.

For division 3, Thomas Finello was a standout with the top time overall in the 50 free, along with the 3rd fastest 100 free (45.09). For the girls, the top D3 placing was Emma Davidson of Yorba Linda, 3rd in the 50 free in 23.30.

In division 4, Katelyn Nguyen of Roland had the top placing at 10th in the 50 free in a time of 23.72, and was also 11th in the 100 at 51.57. For the boys, Dominic Falcon of Ocean View was 11th in the 500 free (4:32.83).