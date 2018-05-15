CIF-SS Combined Results: 7 D2/D3 Events Prove Faster Than Division 1

2018 CIF – SOUTHERN SECTION
In analyzing the consolidated results of the CIF-SS Championships, bringing together divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4, it becomes clear that the top division isn’t as dominant over the others as say, at the NCAA Championships. While the odd NCAA division 2 swimmer would be a contender at the D1 level, the California Southern Section has a swimmer from one of the lower divisions in the majority of events ranked inside the top-3.
In total, there were seven events where a lower division swimmer had the fastest time of all, and another where there was a tie with a D1 swimmer for top spot. Take a look below:
- Girls 50 free: Elise Garcia (D2), 22.71 (T-1st)
- Girls 100 fly: Elise Garcia (D2), 52.92
- Girls 100 free: Alexandra Crisera (D2), 48.92
- Boys 50 free: Thomas Finello (D3), 20.43
- Boys 100 fly: Danny Syrkin (D2), 47.48
- Boys 500 free: Andrew Koustik (D2), 4:20.98
- Boys 100 back: Danny Syrkin (D2), 48.87
- Boys 100 breast: Andrew Koustik (D2), 54.88
Elise Garcia of Crean Lutheran, Danny Syrkin of La Canada and Andrew Koustik of Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana all had spectacular performances at the D2 Championships to post the top times of the entire Section in both of their individual events, with Garcia tying Santa Margarita’s Anicka Delgado from D1 in the 50 free. Alexandra Crisera, who holds the top time in the 100 free, actually led off her team’s 200 free relay in a time that was faster than Garcia and Delgado at 22.59.
Emily Trieu of Los Osos was another one to have two impressive individual performances with her 2:00.26 in the 200 IM and 53.21 in the 100 back, both 2nd in the Section.
For division 3, Thomas Finello was a standout with the top time overall in the 50 free, along with the 3rd fastest 100 free (45.09). For the girls, the top D3 placing was Emma Davidson of Yorba Linda, 3rd in the 50 free in 23.30.
In division 4, Katelyn Nguyen of Roland had the top placing at 10th in the 50 free in a time of 23.72, and was also 11th in the 100 at 51.57. For the boys, Dominic Falcon of Ocean View was 11th in the 500 free (4:32.83).
Isn’t divisional breakdown in most of these high school’s based on size (student population) and not really “talent”? So while it goes without saying that wealthy schools with large populations might have the most depth in a sport like swimming, it is certainly possible (if not likely) that plenty of just as fast swimmers will show up at smaller schools?
James – that’s incorrect. I don’t know the exact formula, but in effect, if, as a team, you swim really fast at a lower level, they move you up. There’s schools with 4,000 students in D4. If you win a lower division 2 years in a row, I believe they move you up. That used to be the rule, at least. Cerritos won 2 D4 titles in a row, with about 2,200 students, and have moved up to D3.
In other words – it’s different than most high school associations that those of us outside of California are used to, where classifications are based almost exclusively on student body size (with some ability to appeal up or down).
Yes, but it is not like a sport like basketball where if one player wins they all win. It is not surprising that some individuals will be faster in a lower division while the whole team is not strong enough to move up.