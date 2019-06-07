Cieplucha and Plattel Win 800s on Night One of SC International

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET

June 6-9, 2019

George F. Haines International Aquatic Center

Santa Clara, CA

The 2019 Santa Clara International Meet has officially kicked off with the timed finals of the men’s and women’s 800 free.

Winning the women’s 800 free was Tessa Cieplucha with a 8:42.75, dropping nearly 20 seconds off her seed time. Cieplucha now moves into the top 16 times in the country this year. Taking second behind Cieplucha was 16-year-old Summer Smith, touching in at 8:45.12. Smith now moves into the top 20 times in the country this year.

Third place went to Megan Byrnes of Alto Swim Club, touching in at 8:45.15. Byrnes’ season best time from last year was a 8:31.04 from 2018 Summer Nationals.

On the men’s side, 16-year-old Lleyton Plattel won by over 15 seconds with a 8:14.73. Plattel’s season best time came from the 2019 Swim Cup Eindhoven with a 8:07.28, the 12th-fastest time in the US.

Rouding out the top three were 16-year-olds Alexander Axon (8:29.64) and Matthew Chung (8:31.67).