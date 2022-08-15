Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Christou & Ceccon Check In With National Records As 1-2 In 50 Backstroke

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s final of the men’s 50m backstroke at these 2022 European Championships saw two national records bite the dust when all was said and done.

Greek swimmer Apostolos Christou ulatimely topped the field in Rome this evening in a speedy time of 24.36, while host nation swimmer Thomas Ceccon settled for silver just .04 back in 24.40. Rounding out the podium was German ace Ole Braunschweig who clocked 24.68 for bronze.

 

As for Christou, his 24.36 gold medal-worthy performance overtook his own previous national standard of 24.39 clocked just earlier this year. The 25-year-old produced that previous PB at this year’s World Championships, where Christou ultimately placed 5th in a final time of 24.57.

Ceccon’s former Italian national record entering this meet was also produced in Budapest, where the then-mustachioed weapon logged a mark of 24.46 in the semi-final. He wound up placing 4th in a time of 24.51.

As quick as the pair were tonight, they still sit outside of the top 15 performers of all time in this men’s 50m backstroke event.

