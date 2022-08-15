Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: World’s Best Cliff Divers Take Flight From Oslo’s Opera House

Comments: 1
by SwimSwam 1

August 15th, 2022 News

Courtesy: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The fourth stop of the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series wrapped up over the weekend in Oslo, Norway, with the competition marking the conclusion of the first half of the season. A total of 55,000 spectators witnessed the world’s best jumping off the opera house in the Norwegian capital.

In the women’s category, it is the reigning world champ, Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) taking another win, her third consecutive now this season. Second her biggest rival Molly Carlson (CAN) and on third a new face on the podium, Meili Carpenter (USA).

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Oslo, Norway. Photo: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

WATCH: WOMEN’S WINNING DIVE – RHIANNAN IFFLAND

The men’s category is as thrilling as it has ever been before – Oslo saw the fourth winner of the season in as many competitions. Today it is the legend Gary Hunt (FRA) taking home the win, second was Alessandro de Rose, and in third, Aidan Heslop (GBR).

WATCH: MEN’S WINNING DIVE – GARY HUNT

RESULTS Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2022 – stop #4 – Oslo (NOR)

WOMEN

  1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) – 378.69 points
  2. Molly Carlson (CAN) – 327.55 points
  3. Meili Carpenter (USA) – 314.10 points

MEN

  1. Gary Hunt (FRA) – 444.90 points
  2. Alessandro de Rose (ITA) – 433.95
  3. Aidan Heslop (GBR) – 427.70 points

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mahaney
1 hour ago

talk about being badass!

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!