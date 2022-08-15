WATCH: World’s Best Cliff Divers Take Flight From Oslo’s Opera House

Courtesy: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The fourth stop of the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series wrapped up over the weekend in Oslo, Norway, with the competition marking the conclusion of the first half of the season. A total of 55,000 spectators witnessed the world’s best jumping off the opera house in the Norwegian capital.

In the women’s category, it is the reigning world champ, Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) taking another win, her third consecutive now this season. Second her biggest rival Molly Carlson (CAN) and on third a new face on the podium, Meili Carpenter (USA).

WATCH: WOMEN’S WINNING DIVE – RHIANNAN IFFLAND

The men’s category is as thrilling as it has ever been before – Oslo saw the fourth winner of the season in as many competitions. Today it is the legend Gary Hunt (FRA) taking home the win, second was Alessandro de Rose, and in third, Aidan Heslop (GBR).

WATCH: MEN’S WINNING DIVE – GARY HUNT

RESULTS Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2022 – stop #4 – Oslo (NOR)

WOMEN

Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) – 378.69 points Molly Carlson (CAN) – 327.55 points Meili Carpenter (USA) – 314.10 points

MEN