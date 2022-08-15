Katie Hoff Discusses the Pros and Cons of Foregoing the NCAA to Turn Pro

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 3x Olympic medalist, 7x world champion Katie Hoff to discuss a big topic, especially for teenage women in swimming: Going Pro versus competing in the NCAA. With Olympian and world champion Regan Smith announcing her decision to turn professional after competing at Stanford for one year, we wanted a perspective from someone who had made this decision and seen how it played out in their career.

Hoff ultimately says she would make the same decision again after turning pro at 16. The fact that it not only enabled her to focus solely on her long-course swimming career but also allowed her parents to travel to see her compete without the exorbitant expenses was a huge deal for Hoff. She does wonder what it would have been like to have the bond of sisters that an NCAA team brings, but that didn’t outweigh the benefits of being able to sign sponsorship deals and provide for herself and her family.

Hoff also discusses the savvy that came along with interacting with so many businesses at a young age and how that helped her start her own business, Synergy Dryland. You can see more on Synergy here.

