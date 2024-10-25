Choi Dongyeol, Moon Seungwoo Set Korean National Records On Home Soil In Incheon

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

South Koreans Choi Dongyeol and Moon Seungwoo performed under the lights in front of their home crowd on Friday night in Incheon, establishing new National Records at the second leg of the 2024 World Cup.

50 BREAST

Choi found his way onto the podium in the men’s 50 breaststroke, clocking 26.05 to dismantle the previous South Korean Record of 26.37 set by Moon Jaekwon at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

The event was won by China’s Qin Haiyang in 25.76, with Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich a close 2nd in 25.78.

On Thursday in the 100 breast, Choi set a new National Record in the 100 breast, clocking 56.74 to place 4th.

The 25-year-old is also the Korean Record holder in the 50 and 100 breast in long course meters, and represented South Korea at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, placing 18th in the 100 breast.

200 FLY

In the men’s 200 fly, Moon was in the thick of the battle for a spot on the podium throughout the race, sitting 2nd through 125 meters before slowly fading and falling to 5th.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old took down his own South Korean Record, clocking 1:53.75 to take down his previous mark of 1:54.22 set at the 2021 World Cup stop in Doha.

Split Comparison

Moon, October 2021 Moon, October 2024 25.16 24.87 53.93 (28.77) 53.18 (28.31) 1:24.13 (30.20) 1:23.07 (29.89) 1:54.22 (30.09) 1:53.75 (30.68)

American Trenton Julian (1:51.00) held off South Africa’s Chad Le Clos (1:51.07) for the victory, while Italy’s Alberto Razzetti (1:52.23) and Estonia’s Kregor Zirk (1:52.58) both closed strong to overtake Moon on the last 50 and place 3rd and 4th, respectively.

On Thursday, Moon placed 14th in the heats of the 100 fly in 52.73, less than half a second faster than his opening split of the 200 fly final.

Moon missed out on qualifying for the Korean team at the most recent Olympic Games in Paris, but did represent his country at the Tokyo Games in 2021, placing 47th in the 100 fly and 28th in the 200 fly.