NCAA Rundown, 2026 Recruiting, and House v. NCAA | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we are discussing all things college swimming… plus Kate Douglass’s world record in Incheon.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:40 Kate Douglass World Record
- 5:14 2024 NCAA Rundown
- 17:13 2026 Recruiting Classes
- 29:14 House v. NCAA
SINK or SWIM
- 44:07 Will Cal freshman Yamato Okadome win an NCAA title this year?
- 48:13 Will the Tennessee women be the team to dethrone Virginia if/when it happens?
- 52:46 Will the top 3 men’s teams all be within 20 points this year at NCAAs?