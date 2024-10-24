Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Rundown, 2026 Recruiting, and House v. NCAA | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we are discussing all things college swimming… plus Kate Douglass’s world record in Incheon.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:40 Kate Douglass World Record
  • 5:14 2024 NCAA Rundown
  • 17:13 2026 Recruiting Classes
  • 29:14 House v. NCAA

SINK or SWIM

  • 44:07 Will Cal freshman Yamato Okadome win an NCAA title this year?
  • 48:13 Will the Tennessee women be the team to dethrone Virginia if/when it happens?
  • 52:46 Will the top 3 men’s teams all be within 20 points this year at NCAAs?

