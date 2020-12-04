Check Yourself: Answers To The ISL Season 2 Crossword Puzzle

You’ve had just over a week to give our first official ISL Season 2 crossword puzzle your best shot and now it’s time to find out how you did. Hopefully, you wound up being able to back up your bragging that you knew everything there was to know about what went down in Budapest. But, if not, here are the answers to verify that you do indeed know your stuff.

For those that have yet to complete the puzzle, scroll to the end to view the original post.

Original Post

Think you know everything about the Budapest Bubble, the winners and losers, as well as the ins-and-outs of the teams who made it to the end? Now that the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 has concluded, it’s time to put your knowledge of the athletes, events, and outcomes to the test in our SwimSwam ISL Season 2 Crossword.

As with our crosswords produced in the past, this one has a mix of both gimme-type clues, as well as those that will truly put your aquatic brainpower to the test. Do your best without looking up any of the answers – you can do this!

Try it out and let us know how you do in the comments. Also, don’t forget to challenge your teammates and family members to a time trial to see who can get to all-green first.

Instructions to complete online: