Canadian Senior National Head Coach Martyn Wilby Moves On From Swimming Canada

Martyn Wilby is stepping down from his position as the senior coach of Swimming Canada’s Olympic program.

The organization made an announcement of his departure on Friday, wishing the former University of Florida associate coach well in his decision to move on.

Wilby has been the head coach of Canada’s Senior National Team since January 2017, and most recently took on the role of being the interim head of Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre – Vancouver in January of this year. That position came to a close upon the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games last month.

A native of Darlington, England, Wilby said he’s been thinking about his role within the organization since the Games wrapped up in early August, and ultimately came to the conclusion that it was time to move on.

“Since the Commonwealth Games I have given much thought and contemplation regarding my role within Swimming Canada,” said Wilby, according to Swimming Canada.

“I have come to the conclusion that it is time to move on from my role as Senior Coach, Olympic Program. I would like to thank High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson, CEO Ahmed El-Awadi and all in swimminag across Canada for trusting me to lead the national team over the past five years. I wish you all much success in the future.”

Wilby’s primary role included helping Atkinson in the areas of technical leadership, performance standards and high performance coach development across the Olympic program.

Prior to joining Swimming Canada, Wilby spent 19 seasons coaching with the Florida Gators, including 10 as an associate head coach. He also spent seven years coaching at the Bolles School in Jacksonville.

“Martyn has been a great leader, working hard and going above and beyond through instinct or whenever asked to do so,” El-Awadi said. We will miss him and his amazing experience he has brought to Swimming Canada”

Atkinson added: “We will miss Martyn greatly, but wish him all the best as he moves forward. His work ethic and class were always a factor in how he conducted himself in performing the role. We are grateful for his input over the last five and a half years, which has seen many things to celebrate for Canadian swimming.”

Atkinson also said that Swimming Canada will look at the gaps that need to be filled in, both technically and programming-wise, within the team in the coming weeks.

“We will consider what is required not just to 2024 and Paris, but also onwards to 2028 and the Los Angeles Olympic Games,” he said.