GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 9/9/2022

Christian Guettler, 12, Saint Petersburg Aquatics (SPA-FL): Guettler took on three 50-yard events at the SPA & TBAC Saturday morning meet in Saint Petersburg, highlighted by a blistering 25.03 swim in the 50 butterfly. That swim ranks him 10th among 11-12 boys in the 2021-22 season, which officially concluded at the end of August. He also swam a best of 23.80 in the 50 free, ranking him tied for 36th in the season, and he was four one-hundredths shy of a PB in the 50 breast (30.15).

Claire Stuhlmacher, 15, Fast Lane Aquatics (FSLA-FL): Stuhlmacher nailed a trio of lifetime bests at the Stingrays SCY Season Opener in Tampa, including dropping over two seconds in the 400 IM for a time of 4:30.10. The Fast Lane Aquatics product also swam a time of 4:58.80 in the 500 free, which is the 56th-fastest among 15-year-old girls in the 2021-22 season (Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022).

Luke Ellis, 15, Sandpipers of Nevada (SAND-CA): Ellis had a strong start to his short course season at the Desert Invitational (SCY), as the 15-year-old Sandpiper dropped a lifetime best of 1:47.78 in the 200 backstroke. That swim undercut his previous best of 1:47.84, set at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships last December, and is the 12th-fastest time among 15-year-old boys done in 2021-22.

Sofia Jorge, 14, Metro Aquatic Club of Miami (MACM-FG): Jorge, racing at the SoFlo and TYR Back to School Developmental meet in Florida, swam the 1000 freestyle for the first time, putting up a very strong time of 10:30.00. The time ended up being quicker than the 14-year-old’s 500 best time doubled (5:17.33), and sits 66th in the 2021-22 season rankings.

Atlas Konidaris, 10, Life Time Nevada Swim Club (LIFE-CA): Competing at the Desert Invitational (SCY) at the end of August, Konidaris registered six new lifetime bests. This included breaking the 1:00-barrier for the first time in the boys’ 100 freestyle (59.90), cracking 2:10 for the first time in the 200 free (2:09.36), and a 1:08.11 in the 100 fly.

Chloe Gyang, 12, Unattached (UN-CA): Also at the Desert Invitational, Gyang established six personal bests in the girls’ 11-12 age group, including a 27.78 showing in the 50 butterfly. That marked a sizeable improvment from her previous PB, set in March, when she went 28.51. Another one of her bests came in the 50 back, where Gyang improved from 30.97 to 29.46.

