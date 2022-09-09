Oakland Adds Darin Abbasse To Swim & Dive Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Oakland Athletics

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Oakland University Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving and Head Coach Pete Hovland have announced the addition of Darin Abbasse to the coaching staff.

“Having Darin back on deck and on my staff is a win-win for our student-athletes. His wealth of knowledge and the experience he will bring will be a tremendous asset to me and the program. Being a former swimmer and assistant coach of mine, Darin’s transition should be seamless. I can’t wait to get started,” said Hovland.

Abbasse comes to Oakland following a stint as the Head Swimming Coach for Liquid Lightning Swimming Club in Lake Orion, emphasizing technique and endurance for optimal performance. All-in-all, Abbasse brings over 37 years of experience to the staff.

“I am very excited to join the OU Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving coaching staff and look forward to working with a great group of athletes. I’m grateful and thankful to Coach Hovland for the opportunity to join his outstanding staff and to continue the OU swimming and diving championship tradition,” said Abbasse.

Prior to Liquid Lighting, Abbasse worked for 23 years as a Lake Orion Community Schools Administrator to meet the needs of classroom environments and help lead the school district in curriculum development.

With 37 years of experience in the water, Abbasse has coached three MHSAA league championship titles and several top five finishes at the MHSAA State Finals while with Birmingham Groves High School before moving on to Lake Orion. Student-athletes under Abbasse’s tenure have churned out All-League, All-State, and All-America honors in both athletics and academics.

Abbasse’s wife, Dana, swam for Oakland as an NCAA champion and multi All-American while the couple’s daughter, Kirstyn, is a recent OU graduate and was a part of four Horizon League Swimming & Diving championships plus granted the captain role her senior year.