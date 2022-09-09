Texas Men Kick Off Loaded Schedule With Quadrathlon On Friday

The Texas men’s swimming and diving team has released their schedule for the 2022-23 season, which includes several dual/tri meets as well as invites. However, the first competition taking place for the Longhorns is one that is not on the official calendar: the Quadrathlon, which will be taking place on September 9 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

The Quadrathlon is something that Texas does yearly, where swimmers have to complete a 4×50 on 8 minutes, with each 50 being a different stroke. There is a time associated with each 50 stroke that is worth 1000 points. Every tenth of a second faster that a swimmer goes will add 10 points, wheras going a tenth of a second slower will subtract 10 points. For example: if the “1000-point” time in the 50 free was a 18.50 and a swimmer went 18.40, they would get 1110 points (this time is all hypothetical, Texas did not reveal to SwimSwam what times were worth 1000 points). Eventually, the swimmer with the highest point total after the 4×50 is declared the winner.

On September 22, Texas will have their first competition that is officially listed on the swimming and diving schedule webpage, an intrasquad known as the Sam Kendricks Memorial Orange and White Classic. In previous years, the meet was just titled the “Orange-White meet”, but this year it was named after the late Big 12 championship announcer Sam Kendricks, who passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Following their intrasquad, the Longhorns will have a dual meet against TCU on October 7 and a tri-meet against Texas A&M and Indiana on October 21. In addition, they are also participating in the SMU classic from October 7-8 in Dallas, a two-day invite where each team sends eight swimmers and one diver to compete.

Other notable dual meets that Texas will be having include one against Virginia from November 4-5, where a “celebration of life” will be held for Kendricks; a tri-meet against Alabama and Ohio State from January 13 to 14, a dual against NC State from Janurary 27 to 28, and a dual against SMU on February 3. The Longhorns will also participate in the Texas Diving Invitational from November 17 to 19 and the Minnesota Invitational from November 30 to December 3 as their mid-season invite meets.

The Longhorns conclude their season with three championship meets: Big 12 Conference Champs from February 23 to 26, the American Short Course Championships from March 2 to 4 (which primarily serves as a last-chance meet for NCAA qualification), and the NCAA D1 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships from March 22 to 25.

Full Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving Schedule, 2022-23 Season: