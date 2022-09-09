World’s First Water Polo NFT Launches

Courtesy of KAP7, a SwimSwam partner.

The world’s first water polo specific NFT project is launching on September 10th with the goal of bringing passionate water polo fans into one online community. ‘KAP7 Polo Heads’ is a collaboration between KAP7 and well known water polo artist Alex Banerer, with the goal to support water polo projects around the world to access funds and equipment to ensure water polo is continuing to grow worldwide.

Along with the goal to grow water polo projects, individual holders will receive exclusive behind the scenes access to some of the biggest stars in water polo including Eletheria Plevritou, Sabrina van der Sloot and Bronte Halligan with 2 x Olympian and European Champion Maud Meggens being recently named as the community manager. Holders also will get to road test new KAP7 products and receive discounts to new products.

KAP7 Founder Brad Schumacher has said of the project ‘KAP7 has always had as a mission to continually give back to the sport of water polo. We want to see our sport continually evolve in a new digital world, and ‘Polo Heads’ is a great way to get our most dedicated and hardcore water polo fans in on that mission. We are super excited to launch and can’t wait to meet our fellow Polo Heads”.

The project’s technical lead Access Labs’ Calum Anderson, added ‘in our time working with KAP7, we have seen how passionate and vocal the water polo community is and we are excited to bring this vision for the sport to life’.

While Polo heads can be bought using cryptocurrency (specifically Ethereum), thanks to the hard work of the Access Labs team, it can also be bought using credit card through the KAP7 website as per any other product.

To find out more about the project or to join the Discord head to https://www.kap7.com/pages/ polo-heads.

