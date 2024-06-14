Canadian Junior Olympic Trials Qualifier Alex Pilieci Signed to Le Moyne College (2024)

Alex Pilieci, a 2024 Canadian Junior Olympic Trials qualifier, will attend Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am really excited to join the extremely talented and hardworking team at Le Moyne next year,” Pilieci said. “Coach Zaczkowski is building something that is really special and I cannot wait to contribute to the team and compete as a ‘Phin. The strong academics, the facilities and the size of the campus at Le Moyne all appealed to me. The ability to continue to swim and compete for four more years at the highest level of collegiate athletics is a real honor.”

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Pilieci currently swims with the Nepean Kanata Barracudas Swim Club in Ottawa where he trains alongside World Juniors and Pan-Pacific Games medalist Julie Brousseau.

Pilieci recently competed at the Canadian Swimming Trials (LCM) in mid-May, where he posted a personal best time in the 100 fly (56.91) and 200 fly (2:07.62). He placed as high as 19th in the 200 fly, finishing in a time of 2:07.67 during the finals session. Pilieci also competed in the 200 IM, in which he touched in a time of 2:15.78.

Best Times: LCM (Converted to SCY)

100 fly – 56.91 (50.00)

200 fly – 2:07.62 (1:52.45)

200 IM – 2:12.09 (1:56.11)

Le Moyne College’s men’s swimming and diving team competes in the Northeast Conference; helmed by head coach Adam Zaczkowski, the program just completed its first year as a NCAA Division I Mid-Major school, having made the move from Division II prior to July 2023.

This past season, Le Moyne placed 9th at the Northeast Conference Championships, where a number of swimmers on the men’s side finaled in their events, placing as high as 6th individually. Pilieci’s converted yards times would place him in the top heat of finals in both the 100 and 200 fly, making him one of the Dolphins’ top scorers right from the start.

Based on the times posted during the 2023-2024 season, Pilieci is poised to be Le Moyne’s fastest swimmer in his three main events, although that could vary depending on where the other incoming freshmen fall in the rankings.

Pilieci also stands to be one of the top performers for the Dolphins in a handful of other events including the 100 and 200 free, indicating a strong possibility for several relay appearances.