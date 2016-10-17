Can You At Least Run Faster Than Michael Phelps?

We’re all used to seeing the most decorated Olympian of all-time, American Michael Phelps, doing his thing in the pool, but what about on land? We know that he can smash eggs on his face, feel at ease onstage at a reality tv talent show, as well as lip sync the heck out of Eminem. But, can the man run?

Tomorrow we’ll find out, as Phelps will be joining several hundreds of other eager participants on a 2-mile run along the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts as part of his appearance at the 2016 Forbes ‘Under 30 Summit’,

Phelps is slated to run tomorrow morning and appear later at a series of talks as a guest of Forbes Magazine’s annual entreprenuerial-based conference. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist is set to join the likes of Draftkings founder Jason Robbins, gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Virgin Atlantic Airways founder Sir Richard Branson and Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch, among others at the event spanning 4 days.

The annual Forbes event, which kicks off tomorrow, has historically attracted upwards of 4,500 people and presents concerts, speakers, a food festival and business-plan competition.

Phelps is set to speak on his plans for retirement and entrepreneurship goals involving his Michael Phelps Foundation, the MP swim line, as well as his swim school. That is, after he completes his 2 mile run.

AB