Cal Poly Adds Alex Seybold of Crow Canyon Sharks for 2022

Electing to make the three hour drive south for his college career, Alex Seybold of Danville, California has announced that he will be swimming at Cal Poly this fall. Seybold, who does his club swimming with the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, recently graduated from San Ramon Valley High School.

Last month, Seybold wrapped up his high school swimming career by competing at the CIF Swimming and Diving State Championships. At that meet, he was just off of his lifetime bests in the 100 breast and 200 IM, finishing the breast in 57.19 and the IM in 1:53.09.

Nearly all of Seybold’s lifetime bests come from a meet in April, where he posted eight personal bests across the four day meet. He finished with the fasted time of the meet in three different events, the 200 back (1:50.74), 200 breast (2:03.49), and 200 IM (1:52.63).

Top SCY Times

100 back – 51.96

200 back – 1:50.74

100 breast – 57.13

200 breast – 2:02.43

200 IM – 1:51.98

400 IM – 4:00.67

The Mustang men finished 5th out of the 7 teams at the 2022 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming and Diving Championships. The team’s top scorer was a sophomore on the roster, with Kieran McNulty winning a pair of medals in the distance freestyle events.

Seybold will help bolster the team’s breaststroke and IM groups, with times not far off of the team’s best last season. At the MPSF Championships, he would have finished as a B-finalist in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM and C-finalist in the 100 breast.

The 2022-2023 season will mark the Mustang’s third season under head coach Phil Yoshida, who spent 19 years as the team’s assistant coach before taking over the program in 2020.

Seybold will join Camilo Vargas, Cole Groom, Mac Follmer, Nick Elliot, and Alex Power in the program’s class of 2026.

