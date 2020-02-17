Cal Commit Frandson Breaks 35-Year-Old Record with 1:35.6 200 FR at Iowa States

IAHSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15, 2020

Hosted by University of Iowa

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Iowa City (West)- 262.5 Ankeny- 236 Waukee- 231 Bettendorf- 219 Iowa City (City High)- 160

IC City High kicked off the 2020 Iowa Boys’ State Championships with a new State Record in the 200 medley relay. Caleb Coons led them off with a 23.95 back split, but they trailed IC West, who got a 23.15 leadoff from James Pinter. Forrest Frazier then brought City High into the lead with his 23.76 breast split. Isaac Weigel (fly- 22.36) and Bryce Edens (free- 21.51) maintained the lead as they won in 1:31.58, narrowly holding off West (1:31.86).

Following that relay, Frazier set State Records in both of his individual events. He took down the 4-year-old 200 IM record by a second in 1:45.96, marking his first swim under 1:46. Frazier then dropped a second from his own State Record with his 53.16 in the 100 breast. He was just a hundredth away from his best in the 100 free, leading off in 45.70.

We saw another Cal commit set a State Record, as Ankeny’s Trent Frandson took down a 35-year-old record in the 200 free. He broke 1:36 for the first time, dominating in 1:35.68. He still has another year to lower that record further. Frandson also won the 500 free in 4:26.27, but was a few seconds off the State Record he set last year. He led off the 400 free relay in a lifetime best 43.93 and anchored the 200 free relay in 19.99.

Bettendorf’s Charlie Bunn, a Missouri commit, clipped a tenth off the 4-year-old State Record in the 50 free. His 20.18 was a lifetime best by a couple of tenths. He swept the sprints, dropping half a second with a 44.41 in the 100 free. Bunn also anchored the 200 free relay in 19.93 as Bettendorf won it in 1:23.18. They swept the free relays, posting a new State Record of 3:02.48 in the 400 free relay. Sam Mitvalsky (45.84) was their leadoff man, while younger brother Noah Mitvalsky took on the 2nd leg in 47.68. Alex Stone put up a 44.97 on the 3rd leg, handing off to anchor Bunn, who closed in 43.89.

