Sophomore Bell Drops 1:58.1 200 IM At Colorado Girls’ 5A State Championships

CHSAA GIRLS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 13-14, 2020

Hosted by VMAC

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Fairview- 382.5 Cherry Creek-348 Regis Jesuit- 326 Fossil Ridge- 284 Arapahoe- 247

Fairview repeated as champions as they won the 2020 Colorado Girls’ 5A State Championships. That marks the program’s 4th state title in history. Though Fairview and Cherry Creek didn’t win any events this year, they had the depth to take the top 2 spots ahead of Regis Jesuit.

Fossil Ridge opened the meet with a title in the 200 medley relay, as Renee Gillilan (back- 25.71), Mahala Erlandson (breast- 28.93), Lucy Bell (fly- 23.34), and Emma Stahl (free- 23.52) combined for a 1:41.50. Bell, a sophomore, went on to win the 200 IM. She dropped half a second to win the title in 1:58.16 and now owns back-to-back titles in the event. Bell also swam under 50 for the first time in prelims of the 100 free with a 49.70. She won the final in 49.81. At the end of the meet, she smashed her best time with a 49.17 to lead off Fossil Ridge’s winning 400 free relay (3:25.55).

Fellow Fossil Ridge sophomore Gillilan defended her title in the 100 fly with a 53.47. She’s got 2 more years to chase down the State Record of 52.17, set by older sister Colleen in 2018. Her lifetime best 52.95 is within tenths of that. Gillilan also picked up a title in the 100 back, winning in 54.77.

Chatfield set a new State Record in the 200 free relay. The team put together a 1:34.12 to set the mark. Avery Turner led off in 23.91. Mia Norrid swam a 23.32 on the 2nd leg. Meghan Mulvihill (23.88) and Kathryn Shanley (23.01) took on the closing legs.

