2020 MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships Psych Sheets Released

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming & Diving Championships – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

East Los Angeles College , Monterey Prk, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)

It’s a new season with a new head coach for the defending MPSF champions from the University of Hawaii, but the new head coach is not unfamiliar – he was the assistant coach last year, Elliott Ptasnik.

The team also returns its biggest stars, most of whom are seniors, including Phoebe Hines, who placed 5th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet in the mile. For the men, that includes the return of Olli Kokko, who made 2 B finals at nationals (though the Hawaii men lost a number of their would-be returning NCAA scorers, including Metin Aydin and Kane Fellows).

While that group made noise on the national stage last season, the men weren’t exactly a dominant force at the conference championship meet. Fellows didn’t race at all, Kokko swam only the 200 IM individually and was disqualified in prelims. Hines did her part, winning the 200, 500, and 1650 frees individually.

And in spite of their absence, the Hawaii women won the team title by 168 points and the Hawaii men won by 100.5 points.

The Swimulator currently projects UCSB ahead of Hawaii in both swimming competitions, and while UCSB does have a very good swimming team this season, the Swimulator doesn’t account for one crucial piece of the puzzle: diving. Last season, Hawaii swept the diving competitions, including 1-2-3 finishes in multiple events, while UCSB doesn’t sponsor a diving program. With that in mind, Hawaii is positioned to cruise to conference title defenses this season.