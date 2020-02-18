Harvard Scores Lone Head-to-Head Top 25 Upset among WWP Week 5 Results

Week 5 of the collegiate women’s water polo season was highlighted by four upsets and five overtime contests. Just one Top 25 team stumbled with #18 Harvard edging #17 Wagner 9-6, while three remaining upsets involved teams receiving votes outside of the rankings.

Two of the five overtime affairs involved teams listed among the Top 25 or the vote getters. #7 Cal survived a threat by #14 UC Davis 9-8 in extra time care of a Kristina Garcia score in the first overtime. LIU Brooklyn squeaked past RV George Washington 17-16 in extra sessions thanks to a four-goal effort by Jessica Dean.

Upsets

VMI def. RV Salem 14-12 – VMI scored five goals in the second quarter to go up 9-8 at the half. Salem regained the advantage at 12-11, outscoring the Keydets 4-2 in the third quarter. VMI picked up the upset with a 3-0 edge in the final stanza. McKenna Imset scored four times to pace VMI, while Margherita Garibbo notched four goals for Salem.

LIU Brooklyn def. RV George Washington 17-16 OT – Neither team led by more than two until overtime. George Washington boasted a 14-13 edge with 2:02 left in regulation, but LIU leveled the score with 19 seconds to play on a Jessica Dean score. Dean came through with two more goals in the first overtime period to put the Sharks up 17-15. Katherine Atherton pulled GW within one with 2:12 to go in the second overtime, but the comeback fell short. Dean finished with four goals for LIU, while Alana Ponce put in five goals for GW.

Siena def. RV Salem 15-10 – Siena outscored Salem 8-4 in the second half to secure the upset. The Saints turned a 7-6 halftime advantage into a five-point lead at 11-6 with 7:17 to play in the game. Bianca Prinsloo put the Saints up six (13-7) with 5:45 to go. Georgia Vargas scored two goals down the stretch to pad the 15-10 victory. Diana Fernandez, Prinsloo and Sophia Torres each logged a hat trick for Siena, while Margherita Garibbo and Beatrice Popescu scored three times each for Salem.

#18 Harvard def. #17 Wagner 9-6 -The Crimson grabbed a 5-3 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it. Sofia Carrera-Justiz put in three goals to pace Harvard in the upset, while Zoe Banks made 11 saves, holding Wagner to no more than one goal in each of the final three quarters. Sophia Diaz Alvarez and Abbey Simshauser scored twice each for the Seahawks.

Overtime

Santa Clara def. Cal State East Bay 15-13 OT – East Bay led 12-11 heading into the final eight minutes of regulation. Santa Clara's Katie Francis knotted the score at 12 with 5:38 to play. Gabi Sicat (2:32) and Kelly Frumkin (1:34) put the Broncos up 14-12 in the first overtime. Lauren Baglietto made it a three-goal lead at 15-12 with 41 seconds to go in the second extra period. Auriel Bill countered for East Bay (0:34), but could not pull off a comeback. Hailey Eberle put in seven goals for Santa Clara, while Adrien Van Dyke netted five scores for East Bay.

#7 Cal def. #14 UC Davis 9-8 OT – Cal boasted an 8-4 lead with 6:55 to play in regulation, only to see UC Davis rally with four straight goals to force overtime. Julia Hartmann logged a hat trick (4:01, 3:20, 2:21) and Audrey Taylor put in the game-tying goal on a powerplay with 1:37 to go (8-8). Kristina Garcia notched the lone goal of extra time just 57 seconds into the first overtime to give Cal the 9-8 win. Ruby Swadling logged three goals to pace Cal, while Hartmann led the Aggies with three scores.

Saint Francis (Pa.) def. Villanova 11-10 OT – Haiden Lang scored twice to give the Red Flash a 4-2 lead in the first quarter. Villanova tied it up at 4 at halftime and went ahead 5-4 with 5:32 to go in the third quarter. Nova led 7-5 with 42 seconds left in the third, but Taylor Halbauter had the teams level at 7 with 7:11 to play. Down 9-7 after a Charlotte Curran penalty (5:49), SFU countered with one of its own by Addison Williams (5:33) and knotted the score at 9 (4:21). The teams traded goals again before the end of regulation with Carissa Semple sending it to overtime for the Red Flash (0:42). Neither team scored in the first overtime. Halbauter scored the game winner for SFU with 2:07 left in the second extra stanza. Halbauter and Haiden Lang scored three goals apiece for SFU, while Amanda Rice added three scores for Villanova.

Siena def. McKendree 18-14 OT – McKendree led 4-3 after the first eight minutes before Siena surged ahead 7-6 at halftime. The Bearcats countered to go up 12-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Diana Fernandez put in goal late in the stanza to knot the score at 13 and force overtime. Once in extra time, Siena made short work of the Bearcats, outscoring them 4-1 to grab the win. Georgia Vargas racked up six goals in the victory, while Emily Westlove netted seven scores in the losing effort for McKendree.

Siena def. McKendree 18-14 OT – McKendree led 4-3 after the first eight minutes before Siena surged ahead 7-6 at halftime. The Bearcats countered to go up 12-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Diana Fernandez put in goal late in the stanza to knot the score at 13 and force overtime. Once in extra time, Siena made short work of the Bearcats, outscoring them 4-1 to grab the win. Georgia Vargas racked up six goals in the victory, while Emily Westlove netted seven scores in the losing effort for McKendree.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 5 Results