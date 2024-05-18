Caeleb Dressel Splits 26.15 on the 2nd 50 to Win the 100 Fly at the Atlanta Classic 😱

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC
- Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50 meters)
When Caeleb Dressel swam 48.30 in the 100 free on Thursday at the Speedo Atlanta Classic, it was his fastest time since his mid-Worlds disappearance in 2022 that was followed by a big hiatus.
When he won the 100 fly on Friday in 51.38, it wasn’t significant in the same way. He has been faster this year – a month ago in San Antonio, he swam 50.84.
But in some ways, this swim might have been even more significant than his 100 free. His splitting saw him go 25.23 going out and 26.15 going home. While 51.38 won’t win any Olympic medals, closing in 26.15 will.
Here’s a split comparison from when Dressel broke the World Record at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:
|CAELEB DRESSEL
|CAELEB DRESSEL
|KRISTOF MILAK
|KRISTOF MILAK
|New WR
|Old WR
|New ER
|Old ER
|50m
|23.00
|22.83
|23.65
|23.58
|100m
|26.45
|26.67
|26.03
|26.60
|Final Time
|49.45
|49.50
|49.68
|50.18
Milak’s 26.03 split in Tokyo is believed to be the fastest-ever back half split in a (serious) 50 fly race.
When his meet is cobbled together in totality, there’s something to see here. A comeback-best time in the 100 free. A 1:47.38 in the 200 free earlier in the session that is the third-best of his career, splitting 52.84-54.54, another fast back-half split. And then this 100 fly.
Dressel is playing, tinkering, fine-tuning. He has the confidence to know that “going as fast as he can” may not be the only goal, and “trying something” could be just as valuable. A playful Dressel, a tinkering Dressel, is the Dressel we saw when he was at the peak of his swimming career.
A month out from the Olympic Trials, that’s a positive sign for a swimmer who was on top of the swimming world two years ago. It’s no guarantee of success in June or, more importantly, July and August, but it’s a sign that the pieces are falling into place for that success to hit.
