Caeleb Dressel Splits 26.15 on the 2nd 50 to Win the 100 Fly at the Atlanta Classic 😱

Comments: 15

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

When Caeleb Dressel swam 48.30 in the 100 free on Thursday at the Speedo Atlanta Classic, it was his fastest time since his mid-Worlds disappearance in 2022 that was followed by a big hiatus.

When he won the 100 fly on Friday in 51.38, it wasn’t significant in the same way. He has been faster this year – a month ago in San Antonio, he swam 50.84.

But in some ways, this swim might have been even more significant than his 100 free. His splitting saw him go 25.23 going out and 26.15 going home. While 51.38 won’t win any Olympic medals, closing in 26.15 will.

Here’s a split comparison from when Dressel broke the World Record at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:

CAELEB DRESSEL CAELEB DRESSEL KRISTOF MILAK KRISTOF MILAK
New WR Old WR New ER Old ER
50m 23.00 22.83 23.65 23.58
100m 26.45 26.67 26.03 26.60
Final Time 49.45 49.50 49.68 50.18

Milak’s 26.03 split in Tokyo is believed to be the fastest-ever back half split in a (serious) 50 fly race.

When his meet is cobbled together in totality, there’s something to see here. A comeback-best time in the 100 free. A 1:47.38 in the 200 free earlier in the session that is the third-best of his career, splitting 52.84-54.54, another fast back-half split. And then this 100 fly.

Dressel is playing, tinkering, fine-tuning. He has the confidence to know that “going as fast as he can” may not be the only goal, and “trying something” could be just as valuable. A playful Dressel, a tinkering Dressel, is the Dressel we saw when he was at the peak of his swimming career.

A month out from the Olympic Trials, that’s a positive sign for a swimmer who was on top of the swimming world two years ago. It’s no guarantee of success in June or, more importantly, July and August, but it’s a sign that the pieces are falling into place for that success to hit.

Race Video:

15
Greg P
15 minutes ago

Will Dressel defend his 50 free Olympic title?

Up for yes, down for no.

12
-3
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Greg P
2 minutes ago

Yes because the McChoker will hand it to him like he always does

0
0
Reply
dg5301
19 minutes ago

I think maybe his hands didn’t activate the pad and it went with his feet. In the video, he looks way closer to Youssef than the splits suggest.

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  dg5301
12 minutes ago

Hmmm yeah now that you say that, maybe you’re right 🤔

0
0
Reply
Greg P
21 minutes ago

Will Dressel defend his 100 free Olympic title?

Up for yes, down for no.

3
-8
Reply
Buttafly
Reply to  Greg P
11 minutes ago

That’s going to be the hardest one out of his three events and I’m a huge fanboy of his but I’ll go ahead and say “no” for now

0
0
Reply
dg5301
23 minutes ago

deleted

Last edited 22 minutes ago by dg5301
0
0
Reply
Believer
24 minutes ago

It looked like that 50 split may be half a second off, he flipped third-ish but was showing 1.0 seconds behind 1st and 7th on the splits. Nonetheless it also looked like he out swam Ramadan by a body length in last 10 meters

2
-1
Reply
Mparisi22
25 minutes ago

Those splits are wrong. The touchpad was late at the 50. If you look at the video he only maybe a couple tenths behind Ramadan and the pad said he was a full second behind.

4
-1
Reply
moonlight
25 minutes ago

hot photo!

3
-1
Reply
Greg P
Reply to  moonlight
22 minutes ago

It’s very hot!

Blue Steel-look.

1
0
Reply
FAN
Reply to  Greg P
1 minute ago

But, but, won’t Speedo be upset he’s wearing Arena

0
0
Reply
PFA
27 minutes ago

If that split is accurate which it very well could be that’s the 2nd fastest closing 50 ever. Bro what are we doing?

0
-3
Reply

