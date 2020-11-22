Caeleb Dressel Chops A Tenth Off His 100 Freestyle American Record In 45.08

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Fresh off of setting two world records on Saturday, Caeleb Dressel fell just shy of doing it again in his first of several events on Sunday in Budapest, still resetting his own American Record in the 100 freestyle.

Dressel won the event in a time of 45.08, taking a tenth off of the 45.18 national record he set on day one leading off the men’s 400 free relay.

This is the 24-year-old’s third time lowering the mark inside the ISL bubble this season, having first done so in the semi-finals in 45.20. Prior to that swim, he held the AR at 45.22 from the 2019 ISL final in Las Vegas.

Split Comparison

ISL Semis ISL Final (Relay) ISL Final (Individual) 21.86 21.71 21.75 23.34 23.47 23.33 45.20 45.18 45.08

In the all-time rankings, Dressel’s swim is tied for the fourth-fastest of all-time, joining Nathan Adrian‘s 45.08 from the 2009 Duel in the Pool. Dressel also improves from being the fifth-fastest man ever into a tie for fourth with his fellow American.

Wait. Why isn’t Adrian’s 45.08 the American Record?

Adrian’s swim was done during the period when USA Swimming wasn’t recognizing American Records due to the now-banned super-suits, so it never registered in the national record books.

Dressel now owns four of the 10 fastest swims of all-time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)