Caeleb Dressel Chops A Tenth Off His 100 Freestyle American Record In 45.08

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2
- Saturday, November 21: 2:00PM – 4:00PM CET (8 AM – 10 AM U.S. Eastern, 10 PM – 12 AM Japan)
- Sunday, November 22: 6:00PM – 8:00PM CET (12 PM – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 2 AM – 4 AM Monday J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard / Cali Condors / London Roar / LA Current
- Day 2 Start Lists
- Day 1 Full Results
- Omega Results
Fresh off of setting two world records on Saturday, Caeleb Dressel fell just shy of doing it again in his first of several events on Sunday in Budapest, still resetting his own American Record in the 100 freestyle.
Dressel won the event in a time of 45.08, taking a tenth off of the 45.18 national record he set on day one leading off the men’s 400 free relay.
This is the 24-year-old’s third time lowering the mark inside the ISL bubble this season, having first done so in the semi-finals in 45.20. Prior to that swim, he held the AR at 45.22 from the 2019 ISL final in Las Vegas.
Split Comparison
|ISL Semis
|ISL Final (Relay)
|ISL Final (Individual)
|21.86
|21.71
|21.75
|23.34
|23.47
|23.33
|45.20
|45.18
|45.08
In the all-time rankings, Dressel’s swim is tied for the fourth-fastest of all-time, joining Nathan Adrian‘s 45.08 from the 2009 Duel in the Pool. Dressel also improves from being the fifth-fastest man ever into a tie for fourth with his fellow American.
Wait. Why isn’t Adrian’s 45.08 the American Record?
Adrian’s swim was done during the period when USA Swimming wasn’t recognizing American Records due to the now-banned super-suits, so it never registered in the national record books.
Dressel now owns four of the 10 fastest swims of all-time.
All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Year
|1
|Amaury Leveaux (FRA)
|44.94
|2008
|2
|Vladimir Morozov (RUS)
|44.95
|2018
|3
|Florent Manaudou (FRA)
|45.04
|2013
|T-4
|Nathan Adrian (USA)
|45.08
|2009
|T-4
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|45.08
|2020
|6
|Amaury Leveaux (FRA)
|45.12
|2008
|7
|Vladimir Morozov (RUS)
|45.16
|2018
|8
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|45.18
|2020
|9
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|45.20
|2020
|10
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|45.22
|2019
I come from the future, Dressel swims the event again in a year and drops so much time that the laws of physics break and the world record time for this event turns into a negative number.
Isn’t that like almost a second faster than morozovs pb?
I guess you’ll still have to copy/paste that Nathan Adrian disclaimer at least one more time, eh SwimSwam?