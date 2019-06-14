Burnell & Huskisson Head Up British Open Water Worlds Squad

Six swimmers have been named to British Swimming’s open water roster for the 2019 World Championships.

Jack Burnell and Alice Dearing have made the list after having qualified at the opening leg of the 2019 FINA Marathon World Series in Doha in February. They each were named to the 10k event for Britain.

Toby Robinson and Danielle Huskisson will also be racing the 10k at Worlds, with the latter being named to her 4th straight World Championships roster.

Gordon Mason and Maisie Macartney are slated to contest the 5k events in Gwangju for GBR.

British Swimming Marathon Lead Bernie Dietzig said, “With the full team named I am very much looking forward to travelling to South Korea next month. The swimmers preparation has been excellent and I am confident that they can finish in the top 10, which is the criteria for Olympic qualification.

“It’s also great to have Maisie and Gordon transferring from the junior ranks into their first senior championship team and I hope to see yet more progress out in the Far East.”

At the 2017 edition of the World Championships, Brit Tim Shuttleworth earned bronze in the 5k, while Burnell finished 4th in the 10k for the British men. The British mixed relay team wound up 5th.

Full Great Britain team:

Jack Burnell – Men’s 10km

Alice Dearing – Women’s 10km

Tobias Robinson – Men’s 10km

Danielle Huskisson – Women’s 10km

Gordon Mason – Men’s 5km

Maisie Macartney – Women’s 5km