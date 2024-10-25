Brinkleigh Hansen Cracks Top 20 All-Time For 13-14 Girls With 4:43 500 Free

2024 City of St. Pete Swimming Championships

October 5, 2024

St. Petersburg, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 City of St. Pete Swimming Championships”

Saint Petersburg High School freshman Brinkleigh Hansen dropped a monstrous swim earlier this month at the City of St. Pete Swimming Championships (a high school meet), hitting a four-second best time in the 500 freestyle.

Hansen, 14, posted a time of 4:43.96 to demolish her previous best of 4:47.88 and crack the top 20 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, sitting 20th.

Her previous best time was set in March at the Florida Spring Senior Championships.

All-Time Performers, Girls’ 13-14 500 Freestyle (SCY)

Hansen also won the 200 IM at the meet in 2:03.17, marking a six-second drop over the course of the day (came in at 2:09.89, went 2:06.41 in the prelims).

She also recorded relay splits of 24.40 and 51.35 in the 200 and 400 free relay, leading Saint Petersburg High School to victory and splitting under her flat-start best times.

Hansen’s older sister, Karrington Hansen, was another top performer at the meet for Saint Petersburg, setting a lifetime best of 51.13 in the 100 free and clocking 1:50.40 en route to winning the 200 free, just shy of her 1:50.09 PB.

K. Hansen is currently in her junior year of high school and is committed to Kentucky for the fall of 2026.

While the Saint Petersburg girls dominated the meet, the boys won by just three points over Shorecrest Prep, 379 to 376.

The Saint Petersburg boys were led by freshman Christian Guettler, who won the 100 free (47.04) and set a best time en route to winning the 100 fly (50.12), while Shorecrest Prep junior Maddox Matyas earned wins in the 200 free (1:42.62) and 500 free (4:35.96).