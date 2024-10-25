Diving Left Off 2026 Commonwealth Games Schedule for the First Time in Event’s History

Organizers for the wayward 2026 Commonwealth Games have announced a 10 sport lineup for the upcoming Glasgow Games, and one aquatic sport will be notably absent.

Diving, which has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since its inception in 1930, did not make the cut for the compact 2026 lineup. While it is technically an “optional” sport, not one of the core sports required to host, it had been present at all 18 editions of the quadrennial event since its inception.

The event has stumbled in recent years with waning interest in the colonial-originated Games. The Australian state of Victoria was originally announced as the host in April 2022, but due to escalating cost projections, the state government canceled its hosting plans.

After the Gold Coast briefly stuck its hand up to co-host, the prospect of a postponed or cancelled event seemed very real.

Then Glasgow, which hosted in 2014, offered to bring the event back on the grounds of a relatively-low cost structure thanks to the existing infrastructure from their prior edition. That arrangement included £100 million (USD $130 million) from the Commonwealth Games Federation, plus an additional £30 million to £50 million (USD $39-$65 million) from sponsors and ticket sales, to prevent any public money from having to be contributed.

The event got a big infusion of cash when AU$200 million (USD$132 million) was paid by the Victoria State Government as a penalty for withdrawing as host, and with Commonwealth Games Australia agreeing to provide financial backing for the event.

The 2026 version, then, will only hold 10 sports in four venues with no athletes’ village.

While swimming remains on the schedule, other key sports like cricket, badminton, beach volleyball, mountain biking, rhythmic gymnastics, field hockey, squash, and table tennis all raising eyebrows around the world.

Even rugby, a significant draw for Commonwealth nations, is being left out.

The explanation for diving’s absence was the lack of a facility deemed appropriate to host it. The Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh hosted diving at the 2014 Commonwealth Games about an hour away from Glasgow. Swimming will be held at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

2026 Commonwealth Games Sports

Swimming

Athletics

3×3 Basketball

Boxing

Track Cycling

Artistic Gymnastics

Judo

Lawn Bowls

Netball

Weightlifting

2022 Commonwealth Games Sports Not Included

Diving

Badminton

Beach Volleyball

Cricket

Mountain Biking

Road Cycling

Field Hockey

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rugby Sevens

Squash

Table tennis

Triathlon

Wrestling

Who Loses Out?

Scotland, the host nation, won 51 total medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In Commonwealth Games competition, the home nations of the United Kingdom compete as separate entities.

Of those 51 medals, only 4 came in sports that are being eliminated for the 2026 event. That includes a gold in the mixed 3-meter synchro competition from James Heatly and Grace Reid.

The other three medals came in women’s rhythmic gymnastics, women’s triathlon, and men’s squash.

England, the host nation in 2022, led the way in diving winning 6 out of 12 gold medals and 15 out of 36 total medals.

2022 Commonwealth Games Medals Table