Brigitta Neverman Announces Commitment Change From Illinois to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially announcing her commitment to the University of Illinois earlier this year, Brigitta Neverman has now changed her college plans, electing to stay within the Big-10 with a commitment to the University of Minnesota. A member of the Green Bay YMCA swim team and senior at Preble High School, Neverman will now join her older brother, Kaiser Neverman, as a Golden Gopher.

A versatile swimmer who can compete in nearly every event, Neverman saw big improvements over the summer across multiple events. At the Wisconsin State Championships at the end of summer, she swam best times in nearly every event she competed in. She swam to top-10 finishes in three events: the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 IM. Her best finish was in the 200 IM, where she finished 3rd in 2:23.67.

Best SCY Times

100 fly – 54.87

100 back – 56.45

200 back – 2:01.35

200 IM – 2:03.98

400 IM – 4:26.76

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 52.16

When she arrives on campus next fall, Neverman will provide quality depth to the Minnesota women in nearly every event. Her biggest contribution to the team will come in the 100 fly, where, during the 2020-21 season, her best time would have ranked her second on the Minnesota team.

With her time in the 100 fly she will have the potential to score individual points as a freshman at the Big-10 Championships. In 2021, the 24th fastest performer in prelims was Wisconsin’s Kaylyn Schoof who finished in 54.59. With another year left to improve, Neverman could potentially score points individually, as well as challenge for a spot on Minnesota’s medley relays.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.