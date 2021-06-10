Breaststroker Drue Thielking (2022) Sends Verbal Commitment to Denison

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Drue Thielking, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Brighton, Michigan, has announced her verbal commitment to Denison University for 2022-23.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Denison University! A huge shoutout to all my amazing teammates, friends, and coaches for helping me become the athlete I am today. Thank you to my family, Coach Kellen and Coach Greg for giving me this amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to become a second generation Denison student-athlete. Go Big Red!❤️”

Thielking is a junior at Brighton High School. In January, she placed 4th in the 100 breast (1:04.17) and 7th in the 200 IM (2:09.94) at the 2020-21 MHSAA Girls D1 State Championships. She also swam breast (29.67) on the 8th-place 200 medley relay and contributed a leg (54.65) on the 9th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, where she represents Club Wolverine, Thielking has Winter Juniors cuts in the 100/200 breast. Her best times would have been right in line with those of the Big Red’s CC Crane (1:03.90/2:20.29), Olivia Lantry (1:04.09/2:19.23), and Esme Wright (1:05.41/2:18.65) this season. The NCAA Division III Championships were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:15.63

100 breast – 1:03.68

200 IM – 2:05.90

400 IM – 4:31.63

500 free – 5:06.50

200 free – 1:55.81

100 free – 54.20

50 free – 25.39

Thielking will join the NCAA’s Division III where her cousin Mary Thielking was an All-American at MIT and her brother August Thielking is a freshman on the Kalamazoo College men’s team.

