Breaststroker Drue Thielking (2022) Sends Verbal Commitment to Denison

Drue Thielking, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Brighton, Michigan, has announced her verbal commitment to Denison University for 2022-23.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Denison University! A huge shoutout to all my amazing teammates, friends, and coaches for helping me become the athlete I am today. Thank you to my family, Coach Kellen and Coach Greg for giving me this amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to become a second generation Denison student-athlete. Go Big Red!❤️”

Thielking is a junior at Brighton High School. In January, she placed 4th in the 100 breast (1:04.17) and 7th in the 200 IM (2:09.94) at the 2020-21 MHSAA Girls D1 State Championships. She also swam breast (29.67) on the 8th-place 200 medley relay and contributed a leg (54.65) on the 9th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, where she represents Club Wolverine, Thielking has Winter Juniors cuts in the 100/200 breast. Her best times would have been right in line with those of the Big Red’s CC Crane (1:03.90/2:20.29), Olivia Lantry (1:04.09/2:19.23), and Esme Wright (1:05.41/2:18.65) this season. The NCAA Division III Championships were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 breast – 2:15.63
  • 100 breast – 1:03.68
  • 200 IM – 2:05.90
  • 400 IM – 4:31.63
  • 500 free – 5:06.50
  • 200 free – 1:55.81
  • 100 free – 54.20
  • 50 free – 25.39

Thielking will join the NCAA’s Division III where her cousin Mary Thielking was an All-American at MIT and her brother August Thielking is a freshman on the Kalamazoo College men’s team.

