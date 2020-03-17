Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brazilian Olympic Trials Now Pushed To June

As a testament to how quickly things are changing due to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation worldwide, another Olympic Trials competition has been moved just days after announcing it would be spectator-less.

We reported just a few days ago that Brazil’s Olympic Trials were still taking place in April, but would be restricted to having no spectators. Now, the Brazilian Swimming Federation (CBDA) has confirmed that the nation’s Olympic Trials will be moving out to June.

“In view of the decision of the International Olympic Committee to keep the dates scheduled for the Tokyo Olympic Games and aware of the difficulties and situations faced by athletes with their respective preparation sites, the Brazilian Confederation Water Sports decided, in agreement with the Brazilian Olympic Committee, to postpone the Brazilian Olympic Swimming Selective. 

CBDA is fully committed to ensuring the health of athletes, coaches and the entire aquatic community, not putting them at risk of exposure to the new coronavirus. Therefore, aiming at the proper preparation of each swimmer and the determination of the best selection for the Olympics, the competition that will define the Brazilian team will be held from 22 to 27 June. The tryouts were previously scheduled for April 20-25.”

Per our Olympic Trials tracker, the following are the only remaining meets that are taking place on or close to their original dates:

Olympian

Even the Brazilians are making bette decisions than the IOC

