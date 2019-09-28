Boston College Lands Verbal Commitment from 4x MA State Champion Tyler Roethke

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyler Roethke from Nantucket, Massachusetts, has verbally committed to Boston College for 2020-21.

“I’m extremely honored and proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boston College in the Class of 2024! The team atmosphere, coaching staff, prestigious academics, and much more proved to me that BC is where I belong. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me reach my goal of competing at the Division 1 level. ROLL EAGLES”

Roethke became the first state champion in Nantucket High School’s history when he won the 100 free (47.45) as a sophomore at the 2018 Massachusetts Boys State Division 2 Swimming and Diving Championship. This past season at the 2019 Division 2 State Meet, he claimed two more individual state titles in the 200 free (1:41.69) and 500 free (4:38.00) and a relay title in the 4×100 free (47.01 anchor). He also anchored the runner-up 200 medley relay (21.28).

Roethke swim year-round for Nantucket Swimming. He followed up his stellar high school season with a big meet at Ithaca Sectionals in March, earning PBs in the SCY 50/100/200/500 free and 100/200 fly and placing 4th in the 200 free, 7th in the 500 free, 10th in the 100 free, and 13th in the 200 fly.

BC finished 12th of 12 teams at the 2019 ACC Championships, just 2 points behind Miami. Three-quarters of the Eagles’ 800 free relay will still be there when Roethke gets to Chestnut Hill: sophomore Tyler Gruwell and juniors Colin O’Leary and Matt Shelton. This is head coach Michael Stephens’s third at the helm of the BC swimming and diving program. Since his tenure began, the Eagles have broken school records 72 times and have made NCAA “B” standards 11 times.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 46.83

200 free – 1:40.34

500 free – 4:35.59

100 fly – 51.34

200 fly – 1:52.51

200 IM – 1:56.97

Senior Tyler Roethke gave his verbal commitment to @BostonCollege today. This marks the first time in Nantucket’s history a verbal commitment has been given to a Divison 1 program. Congrats Tyler! #hardworkpaysoff #letsgo #DoYourJob @sportsCCT @GlobeSchools @BostonHeraldHS pic.twitter.com/s01kFqaItp — Nantucket Swimming (@NantucketSWIM) September 24, 2019

