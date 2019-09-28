Alyssa Sorensen Sends Verbal to BYU, Joining Siblings Ryan, Chad and Allie

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyssa Sorensen, one of six siblings from Spring, Texas, has verbally committed to swim for Brigham Young University beginning next fall. Her brother Ryan Sorensen is a junior this year after having taken two years off for a mission to Monrovia, Liberia. Older siblings Chad Sorensen and Allie Sorensen also swam for the Cougars. Alyssa Sorensen is a senior at The Woodlands High School. She swims year-round for Magnolia Aquatic Club and specializes in breaststroke and IM. Sorensen competed at 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, placing 11th in the 100 breast with 1:05.52. She swam a lifetime best earlier in the high school season and notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM at the beginning of junior year. This summer, she improved her best LCM times in the 50 free, 50/100 breast, and 200 IM. She swam at Des Moines Futures and finished 55th in the 100 breast, 52nd in the 200 breast, and 101st in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.29

200 breast – 2:23.66

200 IM – 2:10.02

400 IM – 4:40.66

100 fly – 1:01.08

BYU women finished 4th out of 8 teams at the 2019 MPSF Championships. Sorensen’s top times would have qualified her for the C finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM. It took 2:07.08 to get a second swim in the 200 IM.

