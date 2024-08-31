Bolles School’s Andy Kravchenko Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacksonville, Florida’s Andy Kravchenko has announced his verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2029.

“Honored to announce my commitment to swim and study at Stanford University. I’m appreciative of everyone’s support along the journey. Extra thankful to my brother Lucas for paving the way. GO CARD‼️🌲”

Kravchenko is the second sibling to compete in the NCAA: his older brother, Lucas Kravchenko, swam for Florida.

As a junior last season, Kravchenko won the 50 free (19.90) at the Florida High School Class 1A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also swam on all 3 state championship relays, earning a PB in the 100 free (44.64) leading off the 400 free relay.

Representing the Bolles School Sharks at Winter Juniors East, he came in 7th in the 50 free (20.12) and 10th in the 100 free (43.66). He earned PBs in both events (19.87/43.66), leading us to name him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top recruits from the class of 2025. This summer, in long course season, he clocked PBs in the 100/200/400 free, 50 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.87

100 free – 43.66

200 free – 1:38.83

100 back – 49.18

100 breast – 56.23

Stanford moves into the ACC on September 1st, after having finished 2nd to Arizona State at the 2024 Pac 12 Championships. It took 19.68/43.31/1:35.85 to earn second swims in the sprint freestyle events at 2024 ACC Championships this season, before the addition of Cal and Stanford.

The Cardinal had seven sub-20 sprinters last season: Andrei Minakov, Jonathan Tan, Rafael Gu, Avery Voss, Ethan Harrington, Andres Dupont, and Luke Maurer. Tan, Gu, Harrington, and Dupont should all still be there when Kravchenko arrives in Palo Alto next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.