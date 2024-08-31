Texas Signs 2024 World Champs Medalist and Olympic Finalist Diver Alejandra Estudillo

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Texas women’s swimming and diving team made a splash today as the announced the signing of Mexican diver Alejandra Estudillo to their roster. Estudillo is a World Championships medalist and was a finalist at the Paris Olympics just a few weeks ago.

The addition of Estudillo is a huge one as Texas continues their quest to dethrone Virginia and win the NCAA title. Estudillo will surely come in as one of the top divers in the NCAA. She finished 6th in 3-meter springboard in Paris earlier this month, and was only 16.80 points behind the bronze medalist. Additionally, Estudillo earned the bronze medal in synchronized 10-meter diving at the World Championships in Doha in February of this year. She also has a 4th-place finish at the 2023 Diving World Cup Super Final last September on her resume.

Texas finished 2nd at NCAAs last season by 86.5 points. Diving has been critical in Texas’ recent run of top 3 finishes at NCAAs, and adding Estudillo to the roster should help mitigate their losses from last season’s graduations. She’ll be joining Hailey Hernandez, who is entering her senior year at Texas and was their leading diver at NCAAs last year, scoring 33 points. Rising junior Sarah Carruthers is also in the mix of Texas’ top divers after qualifying for NCAAs last year, where she finished 19th in platform.

This last minute addition of Estudillo to the 2024 freshmen class also bolsters what is a fairly small, but very mighty class for the Longhorns. She joins a big group of fellow divers in Jaiden Lynch, Taylor Fox, and Morgan Robson. On the swimming side, they bring in World Championships finalist Piper Enge, along with Kate Hurst, Lillie Nesty, and Campbell Chase, all 4 of whom are top swimming recruits in the 2024 class. Jillian Cox will also be rejoining the roster after taking her freshman year off last year to focus on training for the Olympic Trials, and Abby Arens is transferring in from NC State.

