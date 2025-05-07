Bobby Finke on Ledecky’s Mindset: “Everything she does is just like ‘why not'”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
While his training partner, Katie Ledecky, was having one of the best meets in her storied career, Bobby Finke quietly had one of the best in his (in-season, anyway). The 3x Olympic champ swam the fastest he ever has outside of a championship meet in both the 800 (7:50) and 1500 free (14:54), winning both.
400 IM for fun? Yessss!