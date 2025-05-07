Bobby Finke on Ledecky’s Mindset: “Everything she does is just like ‘why not'”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

While his training partner, Katie Ledecky, was having one of the best meets in her storied career, Bobby Finke quietly had one of the best in his (in-season, anyway). The 3x Olympic champ swam the fastest he ever has outside of a championship meet in both the 800 (7:50) and 1500 free (14:54), winning both.