15-Year-Old Maggie Dickinson Hits 1:01.9 100 Back At Early Bird Meet

16th Annual Early Bird Meet

  • May 3-4, 2025
  • Brown Deer, Wisconsin
  • Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Full Results (PDF)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “16th Annual Early Bird”

Schroder YMCA’s Maggie Dickinson had a standout performance in the girls’ 100 backstroke over the weekend at the 16th Annual Early Bird Meet hosted by Southeastern Aquatics, breaking the 1:02 barrier for the first time.

Dickinson, 15, clocked 1:01.93 in the event, ranking her 3rd this season among 15-year-old girls and moving her into 73rd all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

Dickinson is one of 20 15-year-old girls who have broken 1:02 in the LC 100 back since the beginning of 2020. The only girls faster than her this season are Rylee Erisman and Ellie Clarke.

Girls’ 15-Year-Old 100 Backstroke Rankings Since 2020

  1. Rylee Erisman (Laker Swim), 59.67 – 2025
  2. Charlotte Crush (Lakeside Swim Team), 1:00.07 – 2023
  3. Rye Ulett (Dynamo Swim Club), 1:00.40 – 2020
  4. Ellie Clarke (Carmel Swim Club), 1:00.43 – 2025
  5. Claire Curzan (TAC Titans), 1:00.73 – 2020
  6. Maggie Wanezek (Elmbrook Swim Club), 1:00.84 – 2021
  7. Erika Pelaez (Eagle Aquatics), 1:00.95 – 2022
  8. Levenia Sim (TNT Swimming), 1:00.97 – 2022
  9. Alyssa Sagle (Nation’s Capital Swim Club), 1:01.16 – 2024
  10. Alex Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 1:01.18 – 2022
  11. Teagan O’Dell (Irvine Novaquatics), 1:01.40 – 2022
  12. Jojo Ramey (FAST), 1:01.54 – 2021
  13. Eva Rottink (Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club), 1:01.70 – 2023
  14. Leah Shackley (Blair Regional YMCA), 1:01.76 – 2022
  15. Kennedy Noble (YMCA Westside Silver Fins), 1:01.79 – 2020
  16. Sylvia Roy (Mount Lebanon Aqua Club), 1:01.89 – 2023
  17. Lilla Bognar (Team Greenville), 1:01.90 – 2022
  18. Maggie Dickinson (Schroeder YMCA Swim Team), 1:01.93 – 2025
  19. Roos Rottink (Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club), 1:01.96 – 2023
  20. Charlotte Wilson (Univ of Denver Hilltoppers), 1:01.98 – 2022

Dickinson’s previous best time stood at 1:02.10, set last June to rank her 23rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Dickinson also raced the 100 free over the weekend, clocking 57.64 to rank 6th this season among 15-year-old girls and narrowly miss her personal best of 57.50 set last August.

Another standout on the girls’ side was Dickinson’s Schroeder teammate, Alana Berlin, who set season-best times in the 50 back and 50 fly and was the runner-up to Dickinson in the 100 back.

Berlin, an 18-year-old Stanford commit, posted times of 29.41 in the girls’ 50 back and 28.30 in the 50 fly, ranking her 13th and 19th, respectively, in the 17-18 age group this season. Racing the 100 back for the first time this season, Berlin clocked 1:03.34 to rank 20th in the age group this season. Her PB stands at 1:01.61, set last June.

For the boys’, the top performer was Schroeder YMCA’s Jude Hill, who re-lowered his newly minted best time in the 100 back.

Hill, who came into the season with a PB of 59.99, clocked 59.71 in late April, and then got down to 59.57 over the weekend, ranking him 12th this season among 15-year-old boys.

He also set a season-best time in the 200 back, touching in 2:09.98 to rank 12th this season among 15-year-olds. His best time stands at 2:09.01, set last August.

