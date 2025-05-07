Teagan O’Dell, Ayden Tan Headline Fast Swims At Pleasanton Senior Open

Pleasanton Hawks Senior Long Course Open

April 26-27

Pleasanton, CA

LCM

Results

Both Teagan O’Dell and Ayden Tan were among the swimmers who showed they are carrying over good form from short course season to the long course campaign at the Pleasanton Hawks Senior Open.

Committed to Cal, O’Dell won five events, most notably setting a personal best time of 4:15.41 to win the girls’ 400 freestyle. O’Dell also won the 100 back (1:01.22), 200 back (2:12.29), 100 fly (1:01.33) and 200 IM (2:16.22).

Among 18-year-olds this season, O’Dell owns the third-fastest time in the 400 free, fourth-fastest in the 100 and 200 back, and the sixth-fastest time in the 200 IM.

Tan, a 12-year-old sensation who swam unattached, set personal bests in the 100 back (1:04.88), 100 fly (1:03.07) and 200 IM (2:17.37). He owns the fastest times this season among 12-year-olds in each of those events.

His time in the 200 IM is tied for the 10th-fastest all-time in the 11-12 age group.

The host Pleasanton Seahawks controlled the meet from the team perspective, sweeping the combined, women’s and men’s titles.

Other notable individual performances were:

Tim Wu , a member of the class of 2026 who swims for the Pleasanton Seahawks and has committed to Cal, won three events. He took the 400 IM in a personal-best time of 4:31.75, the 100 back in 59.36 and the 200 back in 2:07.94. In the 15-16 age group, Wu has the sixth-fastest time this season in the 100 back and the 12th-fastest in both the 200 back and 400 IM.

, a member of the class of 2026 who swims for the Pleasanton Seahawks and has committed to Cal, won three events. He took the 400 IM in a personal-best time of 4:31.75, the 100 back in 59.36 and the 200 back in 2:07.94. In the 15-16 age group, Wu has the sixth-fastest time this season in the 100 back and the 12th-fastest in both the 200 back and 400 IM. Mia Su , a member of the class of 2027, won the girls’ 100 breast (1:11.67), 200 breast (2:32.42) and 400 IM (5:03.89). She currently owns the fourth-fastest time this season in the 200 breast, the fifth-fastest in the 100 breast and the 11th-fastest in the 400 IM in the 15-16 age group.

, a member of the class of 2027, won the girls’ 100 breast (1:11.67), 200 breast (2:32.42) and 400 IM (5:03.89). She currently owns the fourth-fastest time this season in the 200 breast, the fifth-fastest in the 100 breast and the 11th-fastest in the 400 IM in the 15-16 age group. Alison Su , a member of the class of 2027 who swam unattached, won the girls’ 50 free (26.34) and 100 free (57.04) in personal-best times. In the 15-16 age group this season, she owns the eighth-fastest time in the 100 free and the ninth-fastest in the 50 free.

, a member of the class of 2027 who swam unattached, won the girls’ 50 free (26.34) and 100 free (57.04) in personal-best times. In the 15-16 age group this season, she owns the eighth-fastest time in the 100 free and the ninth-fastest in the 50 free. Henry McFadden , who just finished his sophomore season at Stanford, swam for the Jersey Wahoos and won theg00 free (49.88) and 200 fly (1:59.80).

, who just finished his sophomore season at Stanford, swam for the Jersey Wahoos and won theg00 free (49.88) and 200 fly (1:59.80). Luka Milatovic , a 16-year-old who swam unattached, won the 400 free (3:54.03) and 200 IM (2:10.15). His personal best time of 3:48.95 in the 400 free is still the fastest in the 15-16 age group this season.

, a 16-year-old who swam unattached, won the 400 free (3:54.03) and 200 IM (2:10.15). His personal best time of 3:48.95 in the 400 free is still the fastest in the 15-16 age group this season. Gregory Ospina of the Pleasanton Seahawks won the boys’ 800 free (8:32.81) and 1500 free (16:26.04) in personal-best times. In the 15-16 age group this season, he holds the 14th-fastest time in the 800 free and the 16th-fastest in the 1500 free.

Combined Team Results — Top 5

Pleasanton Seahawks, 363 San Ramon Valley Aquatics, 224.5 Santa Clara Swim Club, 148 Quicksilver Swimming, 72 California Dolphins Swim Team, 51

Women’s Team Results — Top 5

Pleasanton Seahawks, 223 Santa Clara Swim Club, 135 San Ramon Valley Aquatics, 121.5 California Dolphins Swim Team, 41 Quicksilver Swimming, 30

Men’s Team Results — Top 5