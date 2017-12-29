Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Kolesnikov, Again

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

In an unprecedented showing, red-hot Russian backstroker Kliment Kolesnikov takes his second consecutive Swim of the Week.

Kolesnikov took this spotlight last week for his 48.99 in the short course meter 100 back, a time that won the Short Course European title and ranked 5th on the all-time list. So it’s only fitting that he wins this award again after finally breaking the record last week.

Kolesnikov went 48.90 at the Salnikov Cup, dropping less than a tenth of a second but rocketing up four spots on the all-time list. Kolesnikov’s swim also broke the World Junior Record, the Russian record and the European record.

Top 100 SCM Backstrokes, All-Time

Kliment Kolesnikov (2017), 48.90 Matt Grevers (2015), 48.92 Nick Thoman (2010), 48.94 Stanislav Donets (2010), 48.95 Arkady Vyatchanin (2009), 48.97

It’s been a banner month for Kolesnikov, who also took home our Swammy for International Male Junior of the Year.

