Warum Dates mit Schwimmerinnen vielleicht etwas anders sind

Fairfield Men’s S&D Picks Up Commitments from Sloan and Boyle Connecticut’s Peter Sloan (pictured above signing his NLI) and New York’s Patrick Boyle have both announced their intention to swim for Fairfield University in the 2018-19 season.

LEN Says Preparations On Track for 2018 European Championships Preparations are well underway at the Tollcross Swim Center in Glasgow for the 2018 European Aquatics Championships.