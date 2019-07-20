Bluefish Swim Club Breaks Another 11-12 Mixed Relay NAG

2019 NE HARV 12 & UNDER LCM CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 18-21, 2019

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard University

Bluefish Swim Club broke another 11-12 mixed relay NAG tonight, clearing the benchmark time by 8 seconds. Girls Zuri Ferguson and Megan Kelly teamed up with boys Teddy Sun and Alex Parent to swim a 4:12.73. Ferguson led off the relay, and posted the fastest split of the team, clocking a 1:01.38 (best time 1:00.26). Sun then swam a 1:03.11, Kelly a 1:05.37, and Alex Parent, the brother of Josh Parent, anchored in 1:02.87.

The NAG was held at 4:20.79 from last year by Bellevue Swim Club. Several teams came close to breaking it this season, but none had until tonight. York Y had come very close to breaking the record recently, swimming a 4:20.83, missing the time by just 0.04 seconds.

Ferguson, Kelly, and Sun were also on the NAG record-breaking 400 medley relay earlier in the meet. Ferguson is coached by Ryan Yucka, Sun, Kelly, and Parent are coached by Nick Rice.