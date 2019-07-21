Day 1 Relay Lineups: Pieroni, Apple In 400 Free Prelims For U.S. Men

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINA has published the start lists for heats of the women’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay and the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay, the final two events of the morning session on Day 1 of 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju.

The U.S. men have opted to use Townley Haas, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Zach Apple this morning, presumably saving Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian for the final.

Pieroni will contest the individual 100 freestyle alongside Dressel later in the competition, so it was expected that perhaps he would advance straight to the final (especially after Adrian was out of the water for an extended period of time early this year receiving cancer treatment). Apple is coming off a personal best 47.79 at the World University Games just a few weeks ago, so if he’s firing on all cylinders once again he should throw down a fast split this morning.

Great Britain appears to have gone with their optimal lineup, led by Duncan Scott and James Guy, and Brazil have their two individual 100 entrants in Marcelo Chierighini and Breno Correia entered. However, there’s a good chance they’ll sub-in Bruno Fratus for tonight’s final after his anchor leg on their silver medal-winning relay at 2017 Worlds.

Other notables include Russia leaving off Vladimir Morozov and using Vladislav Grinev, who is the #2 swimmer in the world this year. Australia is utilizing their optimal lineup that includes world #1 Kyle Chalmers.

HEAT 1

Switzerland (Mitykov, Liess, Djakovic, Schmid) Egypt (Samy, Khalafalla, Elkamash, Sameh) Turkey (Sakci, Baslakov, Gurdal, Acimis) Israel (Frankel, Cheruti, Toumarkin, Namir) USA (Haas, Pieroni, Chadwick, Apple) Malaysia (Sim, Chan, Tern, Tiaa) Hong Kong (Lim, Ho, Ng, Cheuk)

HEAT 2

0. South Korea (Hwang, Jang, Park, Yang)

Great Britain (Scott, Guy, Proud, McLay) Greece (Vazaios, Gkolomeev, Georgarakis, Christou) China (Yu, Yang, Cao, He) Russia (Rylov, Minakov, Kolesnikov, Grinev) Japan (Nakamura, Shioura, Matsumoto, Namba) Canada (Thormeyer, Kisil, Pisani, Olafson) Germany (Wierling, Kusch, Salchow, Fildebrandt) Singapore (Schooling, Quah, Tan, Chua) Chinese Taipei (Wang, Wang, Lin, An)

HEAT 3

0. Ireland (Ryan, Powell, Sloan, Mc Millan)