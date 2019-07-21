11 Ethan Hu Commits to Stanford Cardinal

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New Stanford head coach Dan Schemmel didn’t have to travel far to find the second recruit for the Cardinal’s Class of 2024, as Cupertino, CA, native Ethan Hu announced his verbal commitment to Stanford University today.

I am beyond ecstatic to announce my commitment to Stanford University. It is an honor to have the opportunity to attend such a prestigious institution and continue my passion for swimming. I would like to thank my coach Abi Liu; my friends and teammates; and my amazing mom and dad for their consistent love and support! GO CARDINALS! #fearthetree

Hu swims for Harker High School, and won the 200 IM and the 100 fly at this year’s CIF championships. His winning time of 45.72 in the 100 fly rattled the national high school record and made him the 2nd-fastest high schooler ever in the event.

We ranked Hu 13th in our initial look at the high school class of 2020, done after their sophomore year, and 11th this past spring , but that was before the aforementioned CIF championships, so he looks like a good candidate to continue moving up in the recruit rankings.

While Stanford only has two recruits so far from this class that we know of, they are both high-quality recruits, as Hu will join #14 Rick Mihm on the Farm in the fall of 2020.

Top SCY Times:

50 Fly – 45.72

200 IM – 1:44.62

50 Free – 20.25

100 Breast – 56.11

100 Back – 49.28

Hu will make an immediate impact for the Cardinal, whose 2018-2019 season was marred by missing some big names and a lack of sprint depth. Hu flat start 100 fly time was faster than the 46.24 fly split Stanford got in prelims of the 400 medley relay at NCAAs, as the Cardinal finished 19th and out missed either final.

His 50 free and 100 fly times suggest he’s far faster than his official best time of 45.85 in the 100 free, so Hu and Mihm should combine to form the core of Stanford’s sprint free relays for their four years together.

