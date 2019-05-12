Ethan Hu Clocks 45.72 100 Fly, Narrowly Misses Schooling’s Nat HS Record

2019 CALIFORNIA INTERSCHOLASTIC FEDERATION SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

25 yards, prelims day 1, finals day 2

Psych sheets

Alternates list

Live Meet Results

Ethan Hu, a 17-year-old junior at The Harker School in California, posted speedy times all around at the CIF Swimming & Diving Finals on Saturday, including the 2nd fastest high school 100 fly ever. Hu roared to a new personal best 45.72 en route to winning the boys 100 fly, touching just .20 seconds off Joseph Schooling‘s National High School Record of 45.52. His swim comes on the heels of Luca Urlando breaking the National Public School Record just over a week ago with a 45.88. Hu attends a private school, so he is ineligible for the Public School records. As a junior, Hu will have one more year to chase after Schooling’s 45.52 overall HS record.

Hu turned 17 earlier this year, and his performance at this meet ranks him as the 3rd fastest 17 & Under all-time. Here is the current list of top 5 17&U all-time:

Of note, Luca Urlando swam his personal best of 45.62 at 2018 Winter Juniors – West as a 16-year-old. The other 4 swimmers on the list were 17 when they posted these times. Also of note, Urlando, Hu, and Burns swam their times during the 2018-2019 season. Hu’s time also ranks him 7th all-time for 17-18 boys. Tom Shields holds the 17-18 National Age Group Record at 44.91, and isthe only 18 & Under to break 45 seconds.

Hu shaved .18 seconds off his best time of 45.90, which he had just swum at his Sectional meet a week ago. Here is the comparison of his splits between the two races:

May 4th, 2019 May 11th, 2019 50 21.66 21.54 100 24.24 24.18 Final Time 45.90 45.72

The races were nearly identical, which isn’t too surprising given that there’s only a .18 second difference between them. That being said, Hu did manage to split faster on both 50s in his race at CIF State Finals. He also posted an quick 20.91 split on the fly leg of the Harker School 200 medley relay, which finished 3rd.

Hu also won the boys 200 IM in a new best time of 1:45.44, breaking the State Meet Record. He was very fast on the front half, splitting 21.84 and 26.60 for a 48.44 on the first 100. Hu also provided a 20.09 split on the Harker 200 free relay, which came in 4th.