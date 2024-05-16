Big Names Drop 400 IM: Harvey & Pickrem Out- Canadian Olympics & Paralympics Day 4 Prelims

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 4 Schedule

Women’s Open 400 IM

Men’s Open 100 Free

Women’s 200 Back

Women’s Para 100 Free

Men’s Para 100 Free

Men’s Open 800 (early heats)

As predicted yesterday, the number of scratches has begun to creep up with this morning’s heat sheet, revealing that there are three scratches out swimmers seeded in the top 10.

The Women’s 400 IM has two of them, and both are well-known names to the swimming community as the #2 seed, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and the #5 seed, Sydney Pickrem, have decided not to compete this morning. Harvey, whose entry time of 4:36.79 is already under the OQT of 4:38.53, has already qualified for the team individually in the 100 fly and 200 free and likely opted out of the event as her Olympic program is starting to get busy. The CAMO swimmer still is entered in the 100 free (#2 – 54.26) and in the 200 IM (#3 – 2:09.65)

Pickrem, the #5 seed in the 400 IM, was seeded with an entry time of 4:39.81 but has been as fast at 4:32.88, albeit back in 2017, and has only raced in once this season, swimming a 4:44.16 at the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio. Pickrem is seeded just ahead of Harvey in the 200 IM, coming in with a seed time of 2:08.56, the best time from her silver medal-winning performance at the Doha Worlds. She is also atop the rankings in the 200 breast, where her seed time of 2:22.94 is the only entry under the OQT of 2:23.91.

The other scratch from the top ten comes in the men’s 800 free, where the #6 seed, Liam Clawson—Honeyman, has opted not to swim this evening.

ALL TOP 30 SCRATCHES