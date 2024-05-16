Dressel Still Set for 100 Free/Breast Combo for 2024 Atlanta Classic (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC
- Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50 meters)
- Day 1 Distance Recap
Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet
The 2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic is set to continue with the first prelims session of the meet. Among the scratch notices from the women’s and men’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free, not many impactful top-8 scratches were found.
Arkansas’ Alessia Ferraguti scratched out her No. 3 seed in the women’s 100 breast (1:08.51). At the same time, Florida’s Adam Chaney scratched out of the 100 free, where he was seeded 10th at 49.29.
Jack Dahlgren of Team Triumph also opted out his 13th seed in the 100 free (49.58) in favor of the 200 fly. There, he is seeded third with a FINA A cut entry time of 1:55.72 behind Florida’s Mason Laur (1:55.67) and top seed Martin Espernberger (1:55.01).
Meanwhile, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel at the moment is still entered in both the 100 free and 100 breast. In the freestyle, Dressel sits in third at 48.40, just above the FINA A cut of 48.34. For his non-primary stroke, breaststroke, Dressel sits outside of A-final contention in 11th at 1:02.00, just under the U.S. Olympic Trials cut.
he’s a no-show
Peaty you better watch out
Hes gonna no show
I’ll wager good money that he does not swim the 100 breast
I’ll believe it when I see it
58.13 and 46.79 incoming.
Hey man, Dressel was 50.04 in the 100 breast SIX YEARS ago! If he’s not 56 at this meet, then I’m considering him washed.
This guy gets it