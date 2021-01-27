Big Blue Swim School Dives Into Northern Virginia With New Pools In Four Cities

Courtesy: Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest growing swim school franchises, is coming to Northern Virginia this summer with its first pool located in Chantilly at the Greenbriar Town Center. The company plans to open additional pools in Dulles, Falls Church, and Fairfax, making their exceptional swim program available to even more families in the region.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Big Blue Swim School to Northern Virginia because swimming lessons fill a critical need for all families,” said Chris DeJong, Big Blue’s Founder and President. “Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death among children aged one to four-years old, which is why we are so passionate about the mission we deliver. Big Blue offers an exceptional learn-to-swim experience through a team of highly trained, professional swim instructors. We teach kids to swim confidently and in turn, they gain skills needed to live bigger, bolder, and brighter lives.”

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 and operates pools in the Chicago and Atlanta markets. The company has franchise agreements to open another 123 pools in 19 states and plans to add another 50 pools in 2021. The Northern Virginia pools are owned and operated by franchise partner L5 Swim, who opened a Big Blue pool in Atlanta in June. Big Blue Swim School expects to have a significant presence in the region, with additional agreements to open pools in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

With its Northern Virginia locations, Big Blue Swim School will bring more than 100 professional swim instructor and pool management jobs to the region.

“Our intent is to make a big splash in Northern Virginia, because it is densely populated with families dedicated to ensuring their children have the important life skill of learning to swim and being safer near water,” said DeJong. “Our presence here means families will have access to best-in-class offerings, but more importantly, it allows us to become an active and engaged member of the community in Northern Virginia, and throughout the National Capital region.”

When Big Blue Swim School was created, it completely transformed the way swim lessons are taught. “We make sure that with each visit, every child gains skills and confidence in the water,” said DeJong. “Doing this allows us to go from the development of swimming skills such as stroke, breath, and movement, to the development of important life skills like courage, perseverance, and hard work.”

Big Blue Swim Schools are open seven days a week and lessons are offered for children ages six months to 12 years of age. Big Blue has four curriculums of instruction for different age groups, spanning 11 levels. With weekly lessons running year-round, Big Blue offers flexibility to start and stop lessons at any time. Each child progresses to their next swim level as soon as they achieve the skills required, not when they complete a set number of classes.

In addition to hiring and training only professional swim instructors, Big Blue sets itself apart from other swim school brands by allowing parents to schedule multiple children to swim during the same 30–45-minute timeframe and Big Blue pools are designed to maximize comfort for both children and parents. “With 90-degree, ultra-clean water, a comfortable viewing area that manages for cleanliness and sound, free Wi-Fi, plenty of private changing areas, and capacity for parents to schedule multiple kids to swim at the same time, Big Blue makes it easy to enjoy a weekly swimming lesson routine,” said DeJong.

Big Blue Swim School’s Chantilly pool is located at 13023 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, in the Greenbriar Town Center near Giant Food and Marshalls. The pool is scheduled to open its doors this summer. To stay informed of Big Blue’s progress in Chantilly, or to learn more about special pre-opening deals and the programs offered, visit http://bigblue.link/ChantillyPR or follow Big Blue on Facebook and Instagram @BigBlueChantilly. For job opportunities at Big Blue Swim School Chantilly, please email [email protected].

ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong and now has pools in the Chicago and Atlanta areas. Big Blue offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by our professional instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and our family-friendly facilities. We create and celebrate Big Moments in the pool which lead to kids learning they can achieve anything in life. To learn more visit http://www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com.

Important information about COVID-19 protocol: The health and safety of Big Blue swimmers, families, and staff is our top priority. We are continuously monitoring all federal and local guidelines as they pertain to the safe operation of our pools during the COVID-19 pandemic. We do everything possible to keep our facilities clean and safe with robust protocols around enhanced cleaning practices, social distancing in our facilities, personal protective equipment, and supportive policies for illness and absence. Big Blue pools have a state-of-the-art filtration system that goes beyond standard pool operation protocol to keep our water ultra-clean, and separate HVAC systems to bring fresh air from outside to our pool decks. Our most up to date practices and policies can always be found on the Health and Safety page of our website. Finally, according to the CDC, there is no current evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools.

