Big 10 Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

The Big 10 Women’s Championships was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring.

Notes

Lilly King had the highest individual point total of any swimmer with a perfect 96 points. Second was Zhesi Li with 92 and third was Yu Zhou of Minnesota with 91.

-The best swim of finals by Swimulator power points was Lilly King‘s 56.3 100 breast with 960 points. The rest of the top 5 were  Zhesi Li‘s 21.48 50 free (900), Lilly King‘s 200 breast 2:04.03 (880), Gia Dalesandro‘s 50.45 100 back (872), and Kierra Smith‘s 2:04.37 200 breast (869).

Individual Breakdown

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet.

Michigan

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Ryan, G 89 500 Free 1 4:34.4 823 200 Free 5 1:45.12 730 1650 Free 1 15:44.93 763
Smiddy, Clara 84 200 IM 2 1:56.15 755 100 Back 2 52.11 735 200 Back 2 1:51.39 780
Deloof, Gabriel 76 200 Free 3 1:44.22 767 100 Back 7 52.96 685 200 Back 4 1:52.86 738
Krause, Vanessa 70 50 Free 12 22.72 658 100 Fly 3 52.22 738 200 Fly 2 1:55.74 728
Bi, Yirong 69 500 Free 7 4:39.17 750 400 IM 6 4:10.15 693 1650 Free 8 16:07.31 673
Deloof, Catheri 67.5 50 Free 6 22.42 710 100 Back 9 52.93 687 100 Free 6 48.89 707
Kopas, Emily 63 200 IM 14 1:59.52 653 100 Breast 5 59.54 753 200 Breast 5 2:09.09 736
Haughey, Siobha 60 200 Free 1 1:42.49 845 100 Free 2 47.7 812
Postoll, Rebecc 59 500 Free 5 4:38.16 765 200 Free 8 1:46.1 691 200 Back 15 1:57.14 621
Swensen, Astrid 49 100 Fly 16 54.43 591 400 IM 16 4:16.87 591 200 Fly 3 1:56.02 719
McCann, Carolyn 39 200 IM 23 2:00.94 610 100 Breast 9 1:00.33 707 200 Breast 10 2:11.79 669
Hayden, Kristen 38 1 mtr Diving 16 259.75 3 mtr Diving 11 318.9 Platform Diving 16 249.35
McCaffrey, Keeg 34 1 mtr Diving 13 273.4 3 mtr Diving 19 276.45 Platform Diving 13 261
Murphy, Allie 31 1 mtr Diving 21 253.05 3 mtr Diving 15 261.35 Platform Diving 12 261.25
Yeo, Samantha 31 200 IM 29 2:01.41 595 100 Breast 12 1:01.47 642 200 Breast 11 2:12.34 656
Horton, Madison 26 500 Free 45 4:53.63 545 100 Breast 15 1:01.56 637 200 Breast 13 2:12.51 652
Schafer, Jacque 25 500 Free 33 4:49.63 605 100 Back 16 54.28 608 200 Back 13 1:55.78 659
Fiks Salem, Jul 17 50 Free 21 22.9 627 100 Back 28 54.74 579 100 Free 14 49.87 628
VanderZwag, Dan 16 1 mtr Diving 29 240 3 mtr Diving 30 251.35 Platform Diving 11 264.45
Yeung, Jamie Zh 16 400 IM 25 4:20.86 522 100 Breast 18 1:01.56 637 200 Breast 17 2:12.83 644
Macdonald, Mill 13 200 IM 31 2:02.4 563 100 Breast 17 1:01.45 643 200 Breast 21 2:14.03 614
Keany, Celia 13 500 Free 27 4:47.89 629 200 Free 35 1:49.14 571 1650 Free 14 16:23.8 606
Perez, Annalisa 7 50 Free 80 24.17 375 100 Breast 21 1:01.85 621 200 Breast 22 2:16.03 560
Duggan, Katheri 6 500 Free 30 4:49.15 612 200 Free 51 1:50.33 519 1650 Free 19 16:36.91 549
Frost, Madeline 6 50 Free 25 23.03 604 100 Back 23 54.83 574 100 Free 21 50.2 600
Roberts, Lucy 5 1 mtr Diving 25 248.05 3 mtr Diving 39 235.3 Platform Diving 20 218.1
Babits, Monica 0 200 IM 38 2:03.17 537 100 Fly 29 54.53 584 200 Fly 27 2:00.99 557
Eastin, Emily 0 100 Fly 38 54.76 567 100 Back 29 54.76 578 200 Back 32 1:59.29 558

Indiana

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
King, Lillia 96 200 IM 1 1:55.9 763 100 Breast 1 56.3 992 200 Breast 1 2:04.03 880
Dalesandro, Gia 88 100 Fly 1 50.45 872 100 Back 6 52.68 701 200 Fly 1 1:53.67 800
Parratto, Jessi 82 1 mtr Diving 5 318.7 3 mtr Diving 5 358.95 Platform Diving 1 378.6
Goss, Kennedy 67 500 Free 17 4:41.64 715 200 Free 4 1:44.30 764 200 Back 1 1:50.95 794
Pressey, Bailey 50 200 IM 13 1:59.19 663 400 IM 13 4:14.97 621 200 Fly 8 1:58.54 639
Jensen, Christi 45 200 IM 7 1:59.12 665 100 Fly 8 53.08 681 200 Fly 25 2:00.09 588
Lisy, Samantha 43 200 IM 9 1:58.51 683 400 IM 7 4:12.15 663 200 Fly 33 2:02.04 518
Matsumura, Rach 42 200 IM 16 2:00.88 612 100 Back 11 53.73 640 200 Back 12 1:55.72 660
Heitmann, Maria 40 500 Free 38 4:51.25 581 200 Free 6 1:45.77 704 100 Free 11 49.7 642
Rockett, Alexan 39 50 Free 14 22.79 646 100 Back 8 53 683 200 Back 21 1:57.52 611
Cook, Reagan 39 200 IM 15 2:00.03 638 400 IM 11 4:13.65 641 200 Fly 16 1:59.24 616
Jernberg, Cassa 35 500 Free 15 4:45.57 661 200 Free 32 1:48.94 579 1650 Free 7 16:04.33 684
Morley, Laura 35 100 Breast 14 1:01.54 638 200 Breast 8 2:11.72 671
Marchuk, Stepha 31 500 Free 11 4:41.92 711 200 Free 25 1:48.63 592 1650 Free 12 16:11.4 656
Spears, Holly 25 50 Free 23 23.15 582 200 Free 17 1:48.02 617 100 Free 13 49.81 633
Bower, Michal 23 1 mtr Diving 7 310.65 3 mtr Diving 44 134.7
Barnard, Delane 20 500 Free 21 4:46.37 650 200 Free 11 1:46.38 681
Drozda, Shelly 15 500 Free 37 4:50.56 591 400 IM 19 4:16.79 592 200 Back 17 1:56.59 637
Koontz, Shelby 15 50 Free 20 22.88 630 100 Fly 17 53.35 663 100 Free 24 50.27 594
Barker, Olivia 10 100 Fly 19 53.83 632 200 Fly 21 1:59.36 612
Chamberlain, Ma 9 100 Back 17 54.11 618
Atencio, Macken 2 100 Breast 23 1:02.36 591 200 Breast 28 2:16.28 553
Sakaluk, Hannah 0 500 Free 53 4:56.45 499 200 Free 60 1:51.45 466 1650 Free 38 17:25.63 296
Keller, Katheri 0 50 Free 87 24.33 342 100 Back 42 55.47 532 200 Back 46 2:01.56 483
Truex, Taylor 0 100 Breast 51 1:06.32 326 200 Breast 50 2:26.77 223
Hayward, Hope 0 100 Breast 35 1:02.89 558 200 Breast 33 2:18.01 502

Wisconsin

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Runge, Cierra 84 500 Free 2 4:37.38 776 200 Free 2 1:43.78 786 1650 Free 2 15:51.72 735
Nelson, Elizabe 80 100 Fly 4 52.36 728 100 Back 3 52.18 731 200 Back 3 1:52.51 748
Valley, Daniell 78 500 Free 6 4:38.21 764 400 IM 3 4:08.33 720 1650 Free 3 15:53.16 729
Unicomb, Jessic 69 200 IM 6 1:58.31 689 100 Back 5 52.63 704 200 Back 9 1:53.99 707
Kinney, Chase 66 50 Free 2 22.14 761 200 Free 15 1:46.96 658 100 Free 4 48.52 738
Sehmann, Emmy 65 50 Free 4 22.33 726 200 Free 12 1:46.87 662 100 Free 6 48.89 707
Berg, Marissa 55 50 Free 10 22.59 680 100 Breast 11 1:01.27 654 100 Free 8 49.07 693
Carlson, Maria 51 100 Breast 6 1:00.36 705 200 Breast 3 2:08.15 761
Doty, Megan 50.5 200 IM 10 1:58.99 669 100 Fly 9 53.16 675 200 Fly 12 1:58.13 652
Grindall, Dana 42 500 Free 35 4:50.37 594 100 Fly 5 52.65 709 200 Fly 10 1:56.49 704
Jagdfeld, Abiga 41 500 Free 19 4:42.54 703 200 Free 9 1:45.70 707 100 Free 12 49.77 636
Peterson, Ashle 36.5 1 mtr Diving 19 254.9 3 mtr Diving 13 301.1 Platform Diving 10 265.4
Wold, Grace 29 200 IM 11 1:59.00 669 100 Fly 30 54.54 583 200 Fly 14 1:58.97 625
Tierney, Grace 17 500 Free 20 4:45.41 663 400 IM 30 4:21.9 503 1650 Free 15 16:23.89 606
Hertting, Hazel 17 1 mtr Diving 17 257.6 3 mtr Diving 17 277.75
Tew, Madison 17 500 Free 16 4:50.93 586 200 Free 19 1:48.22 609
Hazle, Madeline 9 200 IM 32 2:02.47 561 400 IM 23 4:21.08 518 200 Back 18 1:56.86 629
Hafey, Alex 5 1 mtr Diving 33 234.25 3 mtr Diving 20 271.15 Platform Diving 27 174.85
Kochevar, Abiga 0 50 Free 44 23.46 523 100 Back 31 54.94 567 200 Back 39 2:00.14 531
Lindsey, Hannah 0 100 Fly 36 54.69 572 100 Back 36 55.25 546 200 Back 40 2:00.2 529
Martin, Madison 0 50 Free 45 23.47 521 100 Back 59 56.94 426
Saghafi, Ariana 0 100 Fly 43 55.17 537 200 Free 61 1:51.54 462 200 Fly 31 2:01.91 523
Manchon, Molly 0 500 Free 43 4:53.49 547 200 Free 58 1:51.21 477
Smith, Kendall 0 50 Free 47 23.51 513 200 Free 67 1:52.39 420
Blaydes, Madiso 0 500 Free 52 4:55.82 509 100 Back 42 55.47 532 200 Back 32 1:59.29 558
Roediger, Elise 0 50 Free 62 23.74 465 100 Fly 32 54.58 580 200 Fly 28 2:01.1 553

Minnesota

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Zhou, Yu 91 1 mtr Diving 1 362.65 3 mtr Diving 1 413.65 Platform Diving 3 362.25
Waddell, Tevyn 79 100 Fly 7 52.7 705 100 Back 1 52.09 736 200 Back 6 1:54.4 696
Nack, Danielle 74 50 Free 5 22.36 720 100 Fly 6 52.68 707 200 Fly 5 1:57.02 687
Avestruz, Zoe 73 50 Free 9 22.17 755 100 Back 4 52.49 712 100 Free 3 48.37 751
Tenenbaum, Lexi 71 1 mtr Diving 9 300.1 3 mtr Diving 4 378.95 Platform Diving 5 338.6
Smith, Kierra 64 200 IM 17 1:59.34 658 100 Breast 3 58.95 790 200 Breast 2 2:04.37 869
Horejsi, Lindse 61 50 Free 18 22.69 663 100 Breast 2 58.9 793 200 Breast 4 2:08.89 742
Nack, Chantal 60 500 Free 9 4:41.84 712 200 Free 10 1:46.36 681 200 Back 7 1:55.15 676
Bacon, Sarah 53 1 mtr Diving 4 344.25 3 mtr Diving 3 384.3
Munson, Rachel 43 200 IM 39 2:03.4 529 100 Breast 7 1:00.65 689 200 Breast 9 2:11.46 677
Khamis, Mariam 40 1 mtr Diving 8 307.9 3 mtr Diving 12 317 Platform Diving 22 213.15
Siwicki, Breann 36 400 IM 8 4:12.87 652 1650 Free 13 16:23.33 608 200 Fly 32 2:02.00 520
Marcus, Kaela 19 200 IM 58 2:05.58 448 100 Breast 19 1:01.65 632 200 Breast 14 2:12.94 641
Bullinger, Rae 11 200 IM 45 2:04.1 504 100 Breast 16 1:01.85 621 200 Breast 29 2:16.49 547
Emery, Erin 10 500 Free 31 4:49.24 610 400 IM 24 4:22.17 498 1650 Free 17 16:31.07 575
Lalumiere, Laur 7 500 Free 41 4:52.22 567 200 Free 37 1:49.33 563 1650 Free 18 16:33.94 562
Bergeson, Danie 6 200 IM 19 2:00.07 637 100 Fly 47 55.31 527
Justus, Morgan 6 1 mtr Diving 27 246.3 3 mtr Diving 27 260.35 Platform Diving 19 224.1
Grobe, Kaia 4 50 Free 31 23.16 580 100 Fly 21 54 620
Krupsky, Briann 3 200 IM 33 2:02.53 559 400 IM 22 4:19.31 550 200 Fly 30 2:01.77 528
Etterman, Beth 2 1 mtr Diving 26 247.4 3 mtr Diving 25 266.5 Platform Diving 23 212.25
Ciavarella, Nic 0 100 Breast 32 1:02.87 559 200 Breast 41 2:19.2 465
Holmquist, Kate 0 200 IM 25 2:00.97 609 100 Back 25 54.54 592 200 Back 29 1:58.57 580
Raatz, Abigail 0 50 Free 27 23.12 588 200 Free 69 1:52.98 391
Chapman, Tara 0 50 Free 48 23.54 507 100 Breast 26 1:02.28 595 200 Breast 34 2:18.1 499
Whited, Isabel 0 500 Free 55 4:56.78 493 200 Free 56 1:50.87 494 1650 Free 35 17:20.38 324
Preiss, Alexand 0 200 IM 52 2:04.94 473 100 Breast 46 1:04.56 447 200 Breast 48 2:23.7 317
Schumacher, All 0 50 Free 30 23.15 582 100 Fly 39 54.98 551 200 Fly 34 2:02.22 511
Werba, Margaret 0 200 IM 47 2:04.44 491 400 IM 34 4:24.2 458 200 Fly 39 2:03.83 449

Ohio State

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Li, Zhesi 92 50 Free 1 21.48 900 100 Fly 2 50.9 835 100 Free 1 47.5 832
Clary, Lindsey 84 500 Free 4 4:37.65 772 400 IM 1 4:04.09 787 1650 Free 4 15:58.29 708
Bailey, Meg 79 200 IM 3 1:57.75 706 400 IM 4 4:08.35 720 200 Fly 4 1:56.73 696
Demler, Kathrin 58 500 Free 10 4:41.91 711 400 IM 5 4:09.74 699 200 Back 11 1:55.69 661
Kowal, Molly 55 500 Free 13 4:43.16 694 400 IM 10 4:12.64 656 1650 Free 6 16:02.35 692
Vargo, Taylor 38.5 200 IM 44 2:03.96 509 100 Breast 12 1:01.47 642 200 Breast 6 2:09.36 729
Tarvit, Lara 24 Platform Diving 6 298.3
Wynn, Chantel 23 50 Free 16 22.93 622 200 Free 45 1:49.92 537 100 Free 15 49.96 620
Zeren, Halime 20 500 Free 61 4:58.97 455 100 Back 18 54.26 609 200 Back 14 1:55.81 658
McNichols, Maci 20 100 Fly 26 54.38 594 100 Free 9 49.46 661
Coy, Maria 16 50 Free 13 22.76 651 200 Free 31 1:48.93 580 100 Free 23 50.25 596
Allen, Haley 14 1 mtr Diving 31 237.75 3 mtr Diving 23 268.3 Platform Diving 15 255.05
Murphy, Mikayla 14 500 Free 23 4:50.26 596 100 Back 24 55.12 555 200 Back 16 1:58.04 596
Kahmann, Marian 13 200 IM 61 2:07.07 390 100 Back 14 54.11 618 200 Back 31 1:59.01 567
Meek, Cheyenne 12 50 Free 15 22.88 630 200 Free 63 1:51.75 451
McNulty, Amanda 5 500 Free 64 4:59.9 439 100 Fly 33 54.64 576 200 Fly 20 1:59.35 613
Ferrara, Kaitly 5 500 Free 25 4:47.48 635 200 Free 43 1:49.68 548 200 Back 20 1:57.41 614
Cook, Kathleen 5 500 Free 28 4:47.93 629 200 Free 29 1:48.80 585 1650 Free 20 16:37.11 548
Antal, Katie 1 50 Free 71 23.91 430 100 Breast 24 1:02.66 572 200 Breast 30 2:16.72 541
Washko, Molly 0 200 IM 67 2:09.24 306 100 Breast 27 1:02.37 590 200 Breast 32 2:17.43 520
Vargo, Kerrigan 0 500 Free 26 4:47.55 634 200 Free 42 1:49.66 549
Luft, Rebecca 0 50 Free 74 23.99 413 100 Fly 49 55.37 522
Landstra, Devin 0 50 Free 42 23.42 531 100 Back 40 55.43 534
Taruit, Lara 0 1 mtr Diving 37 230.4
Jurkovic-Perisa 0 50 Free 64 23.76 461 200 Free 38 1:49.37 561
Auckley, Elizab 0 100 Fly 56 55.95 476 100 Back 27 54.67 584 200 Back 45 2:01.54 484
Wright, Katie 0 50 Free 66 23.79 455 100 Breast 50 1:06.19 334
Fike, Josephine 0 500 Free 66 5:00.75 424 100 Back 53 56.41 465 200 Back 37 1:59.92 538

Purdue

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Meitz, Kaersten 66 500 Free 3 4:37.45 775 200 Free 7 1:46.09 692 1650 Free 11 16:10.41 660
Meaney, Emily 39 1 mtr Diving 32 236.75 3 mtr Diving 14 296.9 Platform Diving 4 359.3
Meixner, Morgan 39 1 mtr Diving 10 292.2 3 mtr Diving 8 281.4
Farlow, Cady 37 50 Free 85 24.26 356 100 Breast 8 1:00.8 680 200 Breast 12 2:12.43 654
Reese, Samantha 36 1 mtr Diving 14 265.7 3 mtr Diving 7 321.05
Rawson, Emmy 30 200 IM 24 2:01.02 608 100 Fly 12 53.62 645 200 Fly 13 1:58.44 642
Kitchel, Taite 29 200 IM 22 2:00.74 616 100 Fly 22 54.21 606 200 Fly 7 1:57.69 666
Smailis, Jackly 25 50 Free 19 22.8 644 100 Back 13 54.1 619 100 Free 20 50.16 604
Lim, Meagan 23 200 IM 20 2:00.3 630 100 Fly 15 54.03 618 200 Fly 19 1:59.14 620
Clarke, Alexand 20 200 IM 18 1:59.66 649 400 IM 15 4:15.61 611 200 Fly 24 2:02.45 503
Vincent, Alexis 20 Platform Diving 9 291.75
Phee, Jinq En 17 100 Breast 10 1:01.08 664 200 Breast 35 2:18.31 493
Meckstroth, Emi 14 500 Free 22 4:48.08 627 200 Free 48 1:50.14 527 1650 Free 16 16:28.97 584
Auckley, Daniel 12 50 Free 24 23.17 578 200 Free 27 1:48.67 591 100 Free 16 50.05 613
Hernandez, Grac 5 50 Free 35 23.32 550 200 Free 20 1:48.66 591
May, Katherine 3 50 Free 98 25.24 181 100 Fly 33 54.64 576 200 Fly 22 1:59.63 603
House, Hanna 3 100 Fly 30 54.54 583 100 Back 22 54.82 574 200 Back 34 1:59.45 553
Spalding, Charl 0 200 IM 50 2:04.76 479 100 Breast 36 1:02.9 558 200 Breast 42 2:19.3 462
Heyde, Julianne 0 50 Free 79 24.1 389 200 Free 26 1:48.65 591
Barta, Madeline 0 50 Free 52 23.63 488 100 Back 49 56.1 488 200 Back 30 1:58.85 572
Mudd, Natalie 0 50 Free 36 23.36 542 100 Back 36 55.25 546 200 Back 26 1:58.37 586
Converse, Emily 0 500 Free 44 4:53.61 545 200 Free 49 1:50.18 525 1650 Free 26 16:53.41 468
Kresl, Courtney 0 50 Free 48 23.54 507 200 Free 79 1:55.17 287
Robinson, Brean 0 100 Fly 52 55.63 502 100 Back 41 55.45 533 200 Back 52 2:02.9 435
Griffore, Roxan 0 50 Free 60 23.72 470 200 Free 83 1:57.05 209
Ford, Alexandra 0 100 Fly 60 56.38 441 200 Free 85 1:58.47 160 200 Fly 29 2:01.72 530
Manger, Hannah 0 200 IM 36 2:03.15 538 100 Back 38 55.33 541 200 Back 36 1:59.71 545
Sampson, Cally 0 50 Free 95 24.76 259 100 Back 52 56.39 466 200 Back 47 2:01.75 476

Northwestern

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Rosandahl, Oliv 73 1 mtr Diving 2 354.55 3 mtr Diving 10 321.25 Platform Diving 2 368.05
Postoll, Meliss 62 200 IM 5 1:58.23 691 400 IM 9 4:08.76 714 200 Back 10 1:55.09 677
Winsnes, Annika 55 50 Free 11 22.71 660 200 Free 13 1:46.89 661 100 Free 5 48.82 713
Gruest Slowing, 49 500 Free 8 4:43.76 686 1650 Free 5 16:01.44 696 200 Fly 23 2:01.91 523
Warren, Mary 34 50 Free 3 22.29 733 100 Fly 37 54.71 571 100 Free 18 49.72 640
Stello, Ellen 31 500 Free 32 4:49.54 606 400 IM 12 4:13.82 638 200 Fly 11 1:57.82 662
Greenberg, Peyt 11 200 IM 53 2:05.04 469 100 Breast 29 1:02.58 577 200 Breast 16 2:13.29 632
Lara, Krystal 9 100 Fly 23 54.33 598 200 Free 23 1:49.28 565 100 Back 20 54.6 588
Purdy, Megan 3 500 Free 40 4:51.73 574 1650 Free 22 16:44.85 511 200 Fly 37 2:03.05 480
Locke, Lacey 3 200 IM 30 2:01.87 581 100 Back 34 55.14 554 200 Back 22 1:57.83 602
Abruzzo, Lauren 1 500 Free 46 4:53.87 541 400 IM 28 4:21.64 508 1650 Free 24 16:48.58 492
Branch, Katie 0 100 Breast 32 1:02.87 559 200 Breast 47 2:21.56 387
Andres, Irune 0 500 Free 57 4:57.23 485 100 Breast 49 1:05.52 380 200 Breast 46 2:20.73 415
Ng, Janicia 0 1 mtr Diving 30 237.8 3 mtr Diving 32 246.55 Platform Diving 28 170.9
Keane, Anna 0 50 Free 45 23.47 521 200 Free 39 1:49.4 560
Modeas, Sydney 0 500 Free 56 4:56.82 492 400 IM 31 4:23.61 470 1650 Free 25 16:50.43 483
Demaisip, Moniq 0 1 mtr Diving 41 213.15 3 mtr Diving 36 242.25 Platform Diving 26 194.9
Doyle, Jacqueli 0 50 Free 87 24.33 342 100 Fly 63 56.58 424 100 Back 47 55.98 496
Han, Malorie 0 50 Free 28 23.13 586 200 Free 30 1:48.91 581
Pettibone, Geor 0 100 Breast 42 1:03.78 500 200 Breast 25 2:15.45 576 200 Fly 45 2:06.67 334
Scannell, Eryn 0 1 mtr Diving 28 245.5 3 mtr Diving 29 255.9 Platform Diving 25 199.4
Adamski, Lindsa 0 50 Free 82 24.21 366 100 Fly 58 56.26 451 100 Breast 43 1:03.8 499
Grimes, Alexand 0 200 IM 55 2:05.42 454 100 Fly 43 55.17 537 100 Back 55 56.6 451
Senseman, Kathe 0 50 Free 69 23.83 446 100 Back 51 56.34 470
Hruby, Emma 0 500 Free 65 5:00.04 436 100 Breast 47 1:05.18 404 200 Breast 40 2:18.95 473
Aarts, Nicole 0 100 Fly 49 55.37 522 100 Back 39 55.36 539 200 Back 25 1:58.32 588
Smith, Lacey 0 50 Free 57 23.7 474 200 Free 46 1:49.97 535
Freeman, Sandra 0 200 IM 46 2:04.33 495 400 IM 29 4:21.71 507 200 Back 52 2:02.9 435

Penn St.

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
McHugh, Allyson 55 500 Free 18 4:41.7 714 400 IM 2 4:06.27 752 1650 Free 9 16:07.69 671
Francis, Casey 45 500 Free 12 4:42.59 702 400 IM 14 4:15.44 613 1650 Free 10 16:10.35 661
Saloky, Kaitlin 35 50 Free 8 22.6 679 100 Fly 14 53.98 622
Salvaggio, Sien 30 500 Free 14 4:44.28 679 200 Free 16 1:48.08 614 100 Free 19 49.82 632
Sowinski, Katel 28 500 Free 24 4:51.85 572 200 Free 22 1:48.79 586 200 Fly 6 1:57.08 685
Price, Nicole 15 50 Free 26 23.06 598 100 Fly 13 53.82 632 200 Back 24 1:59.52 551
Dillione, Tomly 13 500 Free 29 4:49.13 612 200 Free 14 1:46.93 659
Macdougall, Hea 7 200 IM 37 2:03.16 537 200 Free 18 1:48.11 613
Cornell, Macken 5 1 mtr Diving 23 252.55 3 mtr Diving 22 269
Johnson, Annale 5 200 IM 49 2:04.55 487 100 Breast 30 1:02.68 571 200 Breast 20 2:13.67 623
Wujciak, Megan 5 200 IM 27 2:01.14 604 400 IM 20 4:17.84 575 200 Back 38 2:00.05 534
Glenn, Amber 2 500 Free 51 4:54.87 525 400 IM 38 4:28.04 380 1650 Free 23 16:45.74 506
Treble, Cara 1 500 Free 36 4:50.43 593 200 Free 24 1:49.38 561 1650 Free 28 16:54.78 461
Harris, Emily 1 200 IM 48 2:04.45 491 100 Breast 39 1:03.14 542 200 Breast 24 2:16.49 547
Crowell, Christ 0 1 mtr Diving 33 234.25 3 mtr Diving 34 244.3
Moody, Bridget 0 500 Free 54 4:56.54 497 100 Fly 61 56.55 426 200 Fly 42 2:04.55 420
Mawn, McKayla 0 3 mtr Diving 42 208.25
Harper, Hannah 0 200 IM 69 2:12.2 205 100 Fly 57 56.07 466 200 Fly 43 2:05.34 388
Tulacz, Aleksan 0 200 IM 64 2:07.64 368 100 Back 61 57.11 413 200 Back 55 2:05.29 346
Hart, Madison 0 100 Fly 28 54.5 586 100 Back 48 56.08 489 200 Back 41 2:00.31 526
Hornibrook, Mac 0 50 Free 63 23.75 463 100 Fly 46 55.25 531
Blaser, Hannah 0 500 Free 63 4:59.17 452 200 Free 54 1:50.70 502 1650 Free 33 17:14.55 355
Fried, Carly 0 200 IM 66 2:08.59 331 100 Breast 45 1:04.48 453 200 Breast 44 2:19.66 450
Zurmuhl, Hannah 0 50 Free 28 23.13 586 100 Back 57 56.85 432
Faerber, Elaina 0 1 mtr Diving 38 217.35 3 mtr Diving 33 246.35
Magri, Kelly 0 1 mtr Diving 46 144.85
Kuhn, Katrina 0 50 Free 39 23.39 536 200 Free 71 1:53.00 390

Rutgers

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Walkowiak, Addi 70 1 mtr Diving 6 314.4 3 mtr Diving 6 332.45 Platform Diving 8 260.45
Koprivova, Vera 51 400 IM 17 4:15.93 606 100 Back 10 53.52 653 200 Back 5 1:53.94 708
Stoppa, Frances 40 500 Free 62 4:59.00 455 100 Fly 9 53.16 675 200 Fly 9 1:56.20 713
Black, Alyssa 24 1 mtr Diving 12 280.6 3 mtr Diving 17 277.75
Byrne, Rachel 24 1 mtr Diving 19 254.9 3 mtr Diving 16 249.4 Platform Diving 18 224.45
Greco, Federica 23 200 IM 42 2:03.53 524 100 Fly 11 53.56 649 200 Fly 18 1:58.59 637
Lawlor, Clare 18 50 Free 17 22.63 673 100 Back 26 54.63 586 100 Free 17 49.66 645
Stoddard, Rache 15 200 IM 34 2:02.9 546 100 Breast 22 1:02.02 611 200 Breast 15 2:12.97 640
Bloise, Marin 0 1 mtr Diving 44 172.05 3 mtr Diving 31 250.3 Platform Diving 29 146.75
Fabugais-Inaba, 0 500 Free 67 5:01.37 412 200 Free 40 1:49.43 559
Kiely, Meghan 0 50 Free 39 23.39 536 100 Fly 73 1:00.00 169
Rymer, Karli 0 50 Free 59 23.71 472 100 Fly 40 55.01 549
Neilan, Larissa 0 200 IM 65 2:08.38 339 100 Breast 40 1:03.51 518 200 Breast 36 2:18.51 487
Asselin, Chanta 0 500 Free 70 5:04.32 359 400 IM 37 4:26.81 406 200 Free 77 1:54.22 331
Moses, Meghan 0 50 Free 68 23.8 453 200 Free 62 1:51.6 459

Nebraska

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Filipcic, Anna 55 1 mtr Diving 3 348.95 3 mtr Diving 2 387.35
Knapton, Abi 49 1 mtr Diving 11 285.6 3 mtr Diving 9 337.35 Platform Diving 14 257.5
Oeltjen, Erin 41 100 Fly 18 53.63 645 100 Back 15 54.23 611 200 Back 8 1:56.31 644
McDonald, Anna 14 200 IM 21 2:00.36 628 400 IM 21 4:18.9 557 200 Back 19 1:57.21 620
Posthuma, Dana 14 200 IM 39 2:03.4 529 100 Fly 20 53.95 624 200 Fly 17 1:58.16 651
Voge, Katrina 13 1 mtr Diving 43 192.2 3 mtr Diving 21 270.5 Platform Diving 17 227.35
Flatt, Kaylyn 8 500 Free 34 4:50.26 596 200 Free 21 1:48.69 590 1650 Free 21 16:39.1 538
Brassard, Cassa 6 200 Free 50 1:50.19 525 100 Back 19 54.43 599 200 Back 35 1:59.6 549
Ehly, Jordan 6 200 IM 41 2:03.48 526 100 Breast 31 1:02.79 564 200 Breast 19 2:13.38 630
Roller, Julia 3 50 Free 48 23.54 507 200 Free 28 1:48.69 590 100 Free 22 50.24 597
Jeschke, Jacque 2 100 Back 32 55.07 558 200 Back 23 1:58.12 593 200 Fly 38 2:03.18 474
Appleget, Olivi 0 100 Fly 68 58.03 304 200 Free 73 1:54.05 339 200 Fly 49 2:08.69 259
Pacilio, Bridge 0 200 IM 42 2:03.53 524 400 IM 27 4:21.37 513 200 Breast 31 2:17.37 522
Worrall, Allie 0 50 Free 34 23.29 556 200 Free 55 1:50.78 498
Gonzalez, Carla 0 200 Free 52 1:50.6 506 100 Back 50 56.16 483 200 Back 49 2:02.2 460
Bougie, Shea 0 200 IM 35 2:03.05 541 400 IM 26 4:21.33 513 200 Fly 39 2:03.83 449
Stalheim, Linds 0 100 Fly 69 58.19 292 100 Back 53 56.41 465 200 Back 48 2:02.01 467
Savitt, Savanna 0 500 Free 59 4:58.79 458 200 Free 64 1:51.79 450 200 Breast 43 2:19.62 451
Fischer, Aimee 0 500 Free 60 4:58.92 456 400 IM 33 4:24.19 459
Hedrick, Samant 0 100 Fly 27 54.48 587 200 Free 33 1:49.05 575
Helferich, Lind 0 50 Free 43 23.45 525 100 Back 35 55.15 553 200 Back 27 1:58.39 586
Greeneway, Abig 0 500 Free 73 5:07.8 298 200 Free 76 1:54.14 335
Worlton, Gwendo 0 50 Free 84 24.22 364 100 Breast 37 1:03.06 548 200 Breast 39 2:18.93 474
Beeler, Victori 0 200 IM 26 2:01.12 604 100 Breast 38 1:03.13 543 200 Breast 26 2:15.50 575
McCafferty, Mor 0 200 IM 28 2:01.21 602 100 Back 33 55.08 558 200 Back 42 2:00.45 521

Iowa

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Sougstad, Emma 75 200 IM 4 1:57.98 699 100 Breast 4 59.31 767 200 Breast 7 2:11.09 687
Head, Calli 23 1 mtr Diving 36 233.55 Platform Diving 7 292.2
Strandberg, The 16 1 mtr Diving 15 261.55 3 mtr Diving 28 258.05 Platform Diving 21 215.9
Lavelle, Meghan 15 50 Free 33 23.19 575 100 Back 12 54 625 200 Back 28 1:58.41 585
Hoyt, Shea 12 200 IM 59 2:06.27 421 100 Breast 20 1:01.66 631 200 Breast 18 2:13.3 632
Thomas, Jacinth 7 1 mtr Diving 18 255.15 3 mtr Diving 37 239.55
Scheitlin, Meke 3 50 Free 22 23 609 100 Fly 25 54.35 596
McNamara, Kelly 1 50 Free 75 24.02 406 100 Fly 24 54.47 588
Rafferty, Morga 1 1 mtr Diving 42 200.9 3 mtr Diving 24 266.55
Lenderink, Amy 0 50 Free 76 24.04 402 100 Fly 41 55.11 542 200 Fly 36 2:02.51 500
Bindseil, Isabe 0 500 Free 58 4:58.02 472 400 IM 35 4:26.18 419 1650 Free 36 17:25.01 299
Campbell, Summe 0 100 Fly 55 55.89 481 200 Fly 47 2:07.49 303
Jekel, Johanna 0 100 Fly 54 55.84 485 100 Back 29 54.76 578
Jacobs, Devin 0 200 IM 54 2:05.12 466 400 IM 32 4:23.88 465 200 Breast 45 2:20.49 423
Schneider, Abbe 0 500 Free 48 4:54.28 535 400 IM 36 4:26.32 416 1650 Free 29 16:57.23 448
Leehy, Lauren 0 50 Free 73 23.98 415 200 Free 66 1:52.07 436
Fluit, Allyssa 0 50 Free 41 23.4 535 200 Free 47 1:50.06 531
Hackett, Meghan 0 50 Free 81 24.2 368 100 Fly 59 56.37 441
Wells, Katherin 0 50 Free 89 24.4 327 100 Breast 48 1:05.51 381 200 Breast 51 2:28.92 168
Lehnertz, Terey 0 50 Free 54 23.65 484 100 Fly 33 54.64 576 200 Fly 35 2:02.37 506
Armstrong-Grant 0 50 Free 65 23.77 459 200 Free 69 1:52.98 391
Burvill, Hannah 0 50 Free 32 23.17 578 200 Free 36 1:49.23 567
Lagodzinska, Ni 0 50 Free 53 23.64 486 200 Free 72 1:53.04 388 200 Back 51 2:02.79 439
Flummerfelt, Ta 0 50 Free 66 23.79 455 200 Free 80 1:55.86 257
McGovern, Natal 0 200 IM 60 2:06.57 410 100 Back 46 55.82 507 200 Back 50 2:02.64 444
Wanasek, Serena 0 500 Free 47 4:54.14 537 200 Free 34 1:49.08 573
Sauer, Samantha 0 50 Free 55 23.68 478 100 Back 56 56.84 433
O’Brien, Carly 0 100 Fly 45 55.21 534 200 Free 65 1:51.95 442

Illinois

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Stratford, Sama 22 200 IM 12 1:59.04 667 400 IM 18 4:15.94 605 200 Fly 26 2:00.68 568
Stecker, Gabrie 12 500 Free 39 4:51.66 575 200 Free 41 1:49.45 558 200 Fly 15 1:59.12 620
Aegerter, Ashle 2 200 IM 57 2:05.48 452 100 Breast 44 1:04.16 475 200 Breast 23 2:16.18 556
Kuhn, Madeline 1 1 mtr Diving 40 213.2 3 mtr Diving 41 218.35 Platform Diving 24 200.75
Anderson, Krist 0 50 Free 51 23.62 490 200 Free 81 1:56.22 242
Casas, Nelly 0 500 Free 72 5:07.27 307 100 Fly 65 56.85 401 200 Fly 48 2:08.38 270
Schilling, Amel 0 500 Free 42 4:52.44 563 200 Free 44 1:49.86 540 1650 Free 30 16:59.04 438
Bethke, Gabriel 0 50 Free 38 23.38 538 100 Fly 62 56.56 426
McDermott, Fion 0 200 IM 62 2:07.35 379 400 IM 39 4:32.06 298 200 Breast 49 2:26.75 224
Hein, Molly 0 100 Fly 71 58.66 257 200 Free 86 1:59.42 132
Kosinski, Kathr 0 50 Free 94 24.56 296 100 Fly 70 58.39 277
Joyce, Kaitlyn 0 100 Fly 66 57.07 383 100 Back 63 57.6 376 200 Back 54 2:04.18 387
Ledgin, Autumn 0 500 Free 74 5:25.08 83 100 Back 67 1:01.42 136 1650 Free 39 18:28.62 67
Corzine, Rebecc 0 100 Fly 64 56.6 422 100 Breast 52 1:07.85 232 200 Breast 52 2:29.38 157
Serniute, Gabri 0 200 IM 51 2:04.91 474 100 Breast 34 1:02.88 559 200 Breast 38 2:18.91 474
Curry, Adelaide 0 50 Free 86 24.3 348 200 Free 87 1:59.69 124
Guyett, Monica 0 500 Free 68 5:02.08 400 200 Free 68 1:52.42 419 1650 Free 27 16:53.9 465
Vuong, Megan 0 50 Free 55 23.68 478 100 Fly 41 55.11 542
Fry, Mary 0 50 Free 92 24.53 302 200 Free 84 1:57.36 198
Martin, Emily 0 500 Free 71 5:04.35 359 400 IM 40 4:36.09 223 1650 Free 31 17:09.97 380
Lauren, LaPeter 0 1 mtr Diving 45 154.35 3 mtr Diving 43 204.75
Kolar, Jamie 0 50 Free 90 24.44 319 100 Back 45 55.71 515 200 Back 44 2:00.96 504
Rodawig, Audrey 0 50 Free 36 23.36 542 100 Fly 51 55.42 518

Michigan St.

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bukowski, Rache 41.5 50 Free 7 22.51 694 100 Back 62 57.37 393 100 Free 9 49.46 661
Armstrong, Cath 4 50 Free 77 24.06 398 100 Back 21 54.73 580 200 Back 43 2:00.6 516
Sewell, Madelin 3 1 mtr Diving 22 252.65 3 mtr Diving 35 243.25
Surdyk, Heidi 1 1 mtr Diving 24 252 3 mtr Diving 40 227.2
Coronel, Anna 0 200 Free 78 1:54.43 321 100 Back 64 57.93 351 200 Back 59 2:07.63 261
Wolff, Iana 0 50 Free 78 24.07 396 100 Fly 48 55.35 523
Keshemberg, Nat 0 100 Fly 72 58.76 249 200 Back 57 2:05.75 328 200 Fly 44 2:06.39 346
Roche, Elizabet 0 200 IM 63 2:07.49 374 100 Breast 27 1:02.37 590 200 Breast 27 2:15.72 569
Kornburger, Hal 0 500 Free 49 4:54.50 531 200 Free 59 1:51.41 468 1650 Free 32 17:12.51 366
Love, Sarah 0 50 Free 70 23.89 434 100 Fly 53 55.75 492
Cutler, Kennedy 0 200 IM 56 2:05.45 453 100 Breast 41 1:03.52 518
Mullins, Madiso 0 50 Free 96 24.97 222 100 Back 65 58.93 279 200 Back 61 2:09.42 203
Oppedisano, Jul 0 1 mtr Diving 35 234 3 mtr Diving 38 235.85
Aycock, Courtne 0 50 Free 61 23.73 468 200 Free 53 1:50.61 506
Sortland, Ana 0 200 IM 68 2:09.57 294 100 Breast 25 1:02.14 604 200 Breast 37 2:18.79 478
Brunett, Emily 0 100 Fly 67 57.63 337 200 Fly 46 2:06.77 331
Schultz, Gretch 0 50 Free 72 23.92 427 100 Back 66 59.25 257
Pilarski, Clair 0 50 Free 99 26.01 92 100 Back 60 57.07 416 200 Back 60 2:08.07 246
Kari, Brina 0 50 Free 91 24.5 307 100 Back 44 55.5 530 200 Back 58 2:06.48 302
Nowak, Madison 0 50 Free 97 25.02 214 100 Back 58 56.87 431 200 Back 56 2:05.69 331
Truex, Kennedy 0 50 Free 82 24.21 366 200 Free 73 1:54.05 339
Stephens, Anna 0 50 Free 93 24.54 300 200 Free 75 1:54.12 336
Moore, Maison 0 50 Free 57 23.7 474 200 Free 82 1:56.77 220
Hannon, Rebecca 0 500 Free 69 5:03.45 375 1650 Free 37 17:25.19 298 200 Fly 41 2:03.85 448
Yockey, Rosalie 0 500 Free 50 4:54.76 527 200 Free 57 1:50.9 492 1650 Free 34 17:15.19 351
Wellenzohn, Mor 0 1 mtr Diving 39 214.95 3 mtr Diving 26 265.65

