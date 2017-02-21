Big 10 Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

The Big 10 Women’s Championships was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring.

Notes

–Lilly King had the highest individual point total of any swimmer with a perfect 96 points. Second was Zhesi Li with 92 and third was Yu Zhou of Minnesota with 91.

-The best swim of finals by Swimulator power points was Lilly King‘s 56.3 100 breast with 960 points. The rest of the top 5 were Zhesi Li‘s 21.48 50 free (900), Lilly King‘s 200 breast 2:04.03 (880), Gia Dalesandro‘s 50.45 100 back (872), and Kierra Smith‘s 2:04.37 200 breast (869).

Individual Breakdown

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet.

Michigan

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ryan, G 89 500 Free 1 4:34.4 823 200 Free 5 1:45.12 730 1650 Free 1 15:44.93 763 Smiddy, Clara 84 200 IM 2 1:56.15 755 100 Back 2 52.11 735 200 Back 2 1:51.39 780 Deloof, Gabriel 76 200 Free 3 1:44.22 767 100 Back 7 52.96 685 200 Back 4 1:52.86 738 Krause, Vanessa 70 50 Free 12 22.72 658 100 Fly 3 52.22 738 200 Fly 2 1:55.74 728 Bi, Yirong 69 500 Free 7 4:39.17 750 400 IM 6 4:10.15 693 1650 Free 8 16:07.31 673 Deloof, Catheri 67.5 50 Free 6 22.42 710 100 Back 9 52.93 687 100 Free 6 48.89 707 Kopas, Emily 63 200 IM 14 1:59.52 653 100 Breast 5 59.54 753 200 Breast 5 2:09.09 736 Haughey, Siobha 60 200 Free 1 1:42.49 845 100 Free 2 47.7 812 Postoll, Rebecc 59 500 Free 5 4:38.16 765 200 Free 8 1:46.1 691 200 Back 15 1:57.14 621 Swensen, Astrid 49 100 Fly 16 54.43 591 400 IM 16 4:16.87 591 200 Fly 3 1:56.02 719 McCann, Carolyn 39 200 IM 23 2:00.94 610 100 Breast 9 1:00.33 707 200 Breast 10 2:11.79 669 Hayden, Kristen 38 1 mtr Diving 16 259.75 3 mtr Diving 11 318.9 Platform Diving 16 249.35 McCaffrey, Keeg 34 1 mtr Diving 13 273.4 3 mtr Diving 19 276.45 Platform Diving 13 261 Murphy, Allie 31 1 mtr Diving 21 253.05 3 mtr Diving 15 261.35 Platform Diving 12 261.25 Yeo, Samantha 31 200 IM 29 2:01.41 595 100 Breast 12 1:01.47 642 200 Breast 11 2:12.34 656 Horton, Madison 26 500 Free 45 4:53.63 545 100 Breast 15 1:01.56 637 200 Breast 13 2:12.51 652 Schafer, Jacque 25 500 Free 33 4:49.63 605 100 Back 16 54.28 608 200 Back 13 1:55.78 659 Fiks Salem, Jul 17 50 Free 21 22.9 627 100 Back 28 54.74 579 100 Free 14 49.87 628 VanderZwag, Dan 16 1 mtr Diving 29 240 3 mtr Diving 30 251.35 Platform Diving 11 264.45 Yeung, Jamie Zh 16 400 IM 25 4:20.86 522 100 Breast 18 1:01.56 637 200 Breast 17 2:12.83 644 Macdonald, Mill 13 200 IM 31 2:02.4 563 100 Breast 17 1:01.45 643 200 Breast 21 2:14.03 614 Keany, Celia 13 500 Free 27 4:47.89 629 200 Free 35 1:49.14 571 1650 Free 14 16:23.8 606 Perez, Annalisa 7 50 Free 80 24.17 375 100 Breast 21 1:01.85 621 200 Breast 22 2:16.03 560 Duggan, Katheri 6 500 Free 30 4:49.15 612 200 Free 51 1:50.33 519 1650 Free 19 16:36.91 549 Frost, Madeline 6 50 Free 25 23.03 604 100 Back 23 54.83 574 100 Free 21 50.2 600 Roberts, Lucy 5 1 mtr Diving 25 248.05 3 mtr Diving 39 235.3 Platform Diving 20 218.1 Babits, Monica 0 200 IM 38 2:03.17 537 100 Fly 29 54.53 584 200 Fly 27 2:00.99 557 Eastin, Emily 0 100 Fly 38 54.76 567 100 Back 29 54.76 578 200 Back 32 1:59.29 558

Indiana

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power King, Lillia 96 200 IM 1 1:55.9 763 100 Breast 1 56.3 992 200 Breast 1 2:04.03 880 Dalesandro, Gia 88 100 Fly 1 50.45 872 100 Back 6 52.68 701 200 Fly 1 1:53.67 800 Parratto, Jessi 82 1 mtr Diving 5 318.7 3 mtr Diving 5 358.95 Platform Diving 1 378.6 Goss, Kennedy 67 500 Free 17 4:41.64 715 200 Free 4 1:44.30 764 200 Back 1 1:50.95 794 Pressey, Bailey 50 200 IM 13 1:59.19 663 400 IM 13 4:14.97 621 200 Fly 8 1:58.54 639 Jensen, Christi 45 200 IM 7 1:59.12 665 100 Fly 8 53.08 681 200 Fly 25 2:00.09 588 Lisy, Samantha 43 200 IM 9 1:58.51 683 400 IM 7 4:12.15 663 200 Fly 33 2:02.04 518 Matsumura, Rach 42 200 IM 16 2:00.88 612 100 Back 11 53.73 640 200 Back 12 1:55.72 660 Heitmann, Maria 40 500 Free 38 4:51.25 581 200 Free 6 1:45.77 704 100 Free 11 49.7 642 Rockett, Alexan 39 50 Free 14 22.79 646 100 Back 8 53 683 200 Back 21 1:57.52 611 Cook, Reagan 39 200 IM 15 2:00.03 638 400 IM 11 4:13.65 641 200 Fly 16 1:59.24 616 Jernberg, Cassa 35 500 Free 15 4:45.57 661 200 Free 32 1:48.94 579 1650 Free 7 16:04.33 684 Morley, Laura 35 100 Breast 14 1:01.54 638 200 Breast 8 2:11.72 671 Marchuk, Stepha 31 500 Free 11 4:41.92 711 200 Free 25 1:48.63 592 1650 Free 12 16:11.4 656 Spears, Holly 25 50 Free 23 23.15 582 200 Free 17 1:48.02 617 100 Free 13 49.81 633 Bower, Michal 23 1 mtr Diving 7 310.65 3 mtr Diving 44 134.7 Barnard, Delane 20 500 Free 21 4:46.37 650 200 Free 11 1:46.38 681 Drozda, Shelly 15 500 Free 37 4:50.56 591 400 IM 19 4:16.79 592 200 Back 17 1:56.59 637 Koontz, Shelby 15 50 Free 20 22.88 630 100 Fly 17 53.35 663 100 Free 24 50.27 594 Barker, Olivia 10 100 Fly 19 53.83 632 200 Fly 21 1:59.36 612 Chamberlain, Ma 9 100 Back 17 54.11 618 Atencio, Macken 2 100 Breast 23 1:02.36 591 200 Breast 28 2:16.28 553 Sakaluk, Hannah 0 500 Free 53 4:56.45 499 200 Free 60 1:51.45 466 1650 Free 38 17:25.63 296 Keller, Katheri 0 50 Free 87 24.33 342 100 Back 42 55.47 532 200 Back 46 2:01.56 483 Truex, Taylor 0 100 Breast 51 1:06.32 326 200 Breast 50 2:26.77 223 Hayward, Hope 0 100 Breast 35 1:02.89 558 200 Breast 33 2:18.01 502

Wisconsin

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Runge, Cierra 84 500 Free 2 4:37.38 776 200 Free 2 1:43.78 786 1650 Free 2 15:51.72 735 Nelson, Elizabe 80 100 Fly 4 52.36 728 100 Back 3 52.18 731 200 Back 3 1:52.51 748 Valley, Daniell 78 500 Free 6 4:38.21 764 400 IM 3 4:08.33 720 1650 Free 3 15:53.16 729 Unicomb, Jessic 69 200 IM 6 1:58.31 689 100 Back 5 52.63 704 200 Back 9 1:53.99 707 Kinney, Chase 66 50 Free 2 22.14 761 200 Free 15 1:46.96 658 100 Free 4 48.52 738 Sehmann, Emmy 65 50 Free 4 22.33 726 200 Free 12 1:46.87 662 100 Free 6 48.89 707 Berg, Marissa 55 50 Free 10 22.59 680 100 Breast 11 1:01.27 654 100 Free 8 49.07 693 Carlson, Maria 51 100 Breast 6 1:00.36 705 200 Breast 3 2:08.15 761 Doty, Megan 50.5 200 IM 10 1:58.99 669 100 Fly 9 53.16 675 200 Fly 12 1:58.13 652 Grindall, Dana 42 500 Free 35 4:50.37 594 100 Fly 5 52.65 709 200 Fly 10 1:56.49 704 Jagdfeld, Abiga 41 500 Free 19 4:42.54 703 200 Free 9 1:45.70 707 100 Free 12 49.77 636 Peterson, Ashle 36.5 1 mtr Diving 19 254.9 3 mtr Diving 13 301.1 Platform Diving 10 265.4 Wold, Grace 29 200 IM 11 1:59.00 669 100 Fly 30 54.54 583 200 Fly 14 1:58.97 625 Tierney, Grace 17 500 Free 20 4:45.41 663 400 IM 30 4:21.9 503 1650 Free 15 16:23.89 606 Hertting, Hazel 17 1 mtr Diving 17 257.6 3 mtr Diving 17 277.75 Tew, Madison 17 500 Free 16 4:50.93 586 200 Free 19 1:48.22 609 Hazle, Madeline 9 200 IM 32 2:02.47 561 400 IM 23 4:21.08 518 200 Back 18 1:56.86 629 Hafey, Alex 5 1 mtr Diving 33 234.25 3 mtr Diving 20 271.15 Platform Diving 27 174.85 Kochevar, Abiga 0 50 Free 44 23.46 523 100 Back 31 54.94 567 200 Back 39 2:00.14 531 Lindsey, Hannah 0 100 Fly 36 54.69 572 100 Back 36 55.25 546 200 Back 40 2:00.2 529 Martin, Madison 0 50 Free 45 23.47 521 100 Back 59 56.94 426 Saghafi, Ariana 0 100 Fly 43 55.17 537 200 Free 61 1:51.54 462 200 Fly 31 2:01.91 523 Manchon, Molly 0 500 Free 43 4:53.49 547 200 Free 58 1:51.21 477 Smith, Kendall 0 50 Free 47 23.51 513 200 Free 67 1:52.39 420 Blaydes, Madiso 0 500 Free 52 4:55.82 509 100 Back 42 55.47 532 200 Back 32 1:59.29 558 Roediger, Elise 0 50 Free 62 23.74 465 100 Fly 32 54.58 580 200 Fly 28 2:01.1 553

Minnesota

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhou, Yu 91 1 mtr Diving 1 362.65 3 mtr Diving 1 413.65 Platform Diving 3 362.25 Waddell, Tevyn 79 100 Fly 7 52.7 705 100 Back 1 52.09 736 200 Back 6 1:54.4 696 Nack, Danielle 74 50 Free 5 22.36 720 100 Fly 6 52.68 707 200 Fly 5 1:57.02 687 Avestruz, Zoe 73 50 Free 9 22.17 755 100 Back 4 52.49 712 100 Free 3 48.37 751 Tenenbaum, Lexi 71 1 mtr Diving 9 300.1 3 mtr Diving 4 378.95 Platform Diving 5 338.6 Smith, Kierra 64 200 IM 17 1:59.34 658 100 Breast 3 58.95 790 200 Breast 2 2:04.37 869 Horejsi, Lindse 61 50 Free 18 22.69 663 100 Breast 2 58.9 793 200 Breast 4 2:08.89 742 Nack, Chantal 60 500 Free 9 4:41.84 712 200 Free 10 1:46.36 681 200 Back 7 1:55.15 676 Bacon, Sarah 53 1 mtr Diving 4 344.25 3 mtr Diving 3 384.3 Munson, Rachel 43 200 IM 39 2:03.4 529 100 Breast 7 1:00.65 689 200 Breast 9 2:11.46 677 Khamis, Mariam 40 1 mtr Diving 8 307.9 3 mtr Diving 12 317 Platform Diving 22 213.15 Siwicki, Breann 36 400 IM 8 4:12.87 652 1650 Free 13 16:23.33 608 200 Fly 32 2:02.00 520 Marcus, Kaela 19 200 IM 58 2:05.58 448 100 Breast 19 1:01.65 632 200 Breast 14 2:12.94 641 Bullinger, Rae 11 200 IM 45 2:04.1 504 100 Breast 16 1:01.85 621 200 Breast 29 2:16.49 547 Emery, Erin 10 500 Free 31 4:49.24 610 400 IM 24 4:22.17 498 1650 Free 17 16:31.07 575 Lalumiere, Laur 7 500 Free 41 4:52.22 567 200 Free 37 1:49.33 563 1650 Free 18 16:33.94 562 Bergeson, Danie 6 200 IM 19 2:00.07 637 100 Fly 47 55.31 527 Justus, Morgan 6 1 mtr Diving 27 246.3 3 mtr Diving 27 260.35 Platform Diving 19 224.1 Grobe, Kaia 4 50 Free 31 23.16 580 100 Fly 21 54 620 Krupsky, Briann 3 200 IM 33 2:02.53 559 400 IM 22 4:19.31 550 200 Fly 30 2:01.77 528 Etterman, Beth 2 1 mtr Diving 26 247.4 3 mtr Diving 25 266.5 Platform Diving 23 212.25 Ciavarella, Nic 0 100 Breast 32 1:02.87 559 200 Breast 41 2:19.2 465 Holmquist, Kate 0 200 IM 25 2:00.97 609 100 Back 25 54.54 592 200 Back 29 1:58.57 580 Raatz, Abigail 0 50 Free 27 23.12 588 200 Free 69 1:52.98 391 Chapman, Tara 0 50 Free 48 23.54 507 100 Breast 26 1:02.28 595 200 Breast 34 2:18.1 499 Whited, Isabel 0 500 Free 55 4:56.78 493 200 Free 56 1:50.87 494 1650 Free 35 17:20.38 324 Preiss, Alexand 0 200 IM 52 2:04.94 473 100 Breast 46 1:04.56 447 200 Breast 48 2:23.7 317 Schumacher, All 0 50 Free 30 23.15 582 100 Fly 39 54.98 551 200 Fly 34 2:02.22 511 Werba, Margaret 0 200 IM 47 2:04.44 491 400 IM 34 4:24.2 458 200 Fly 39 2:03.83 449

Ohio State

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Li, Zhesi 92 50 Free 1 21.48 900 100 Fly 2 50.9 835 100 Free 1 47.5 832 Clary, Lindsey 84 500 Free 4 4:37.65 772 400 IM 1 4:04.09 787 1650 Free 4 15:58.29 708 Bailey, Meg 79 200 IM 3 1:57.75 706 400 IM 4 4:08.35 720 200 Fly 4 1:56.73 696 Demler, Kathrin 58 500 Free 10 4:41.91 711 400 IM 5 4:09.74 699 200 Back 11 1:55.69 661 Kowal, Molly 55 500 Free 13 4:43.16 694 400 IM 10 4:12.64 656 1650 Free 6 16:02.35 692 Vargo, Taylor 38.5 200 IM 44 2:03.96 509 100 Breast 12 1:01.47 642 200 Breast 6 2:09.36 729 Tarvit, Lara 24 Platform Diving 6 298.3 Wynn, Chantel 23 50 Free 16 22.93 622 200 Free 45 1:49.92 537 100 Free 15 49.96 620 Zeren, Halime 20 500 Free 61 4:58.97 455 100 Back 18 54.26 609 200 Back 14 1:55.81 658 McNichols, Maci 20 100 Fly 26 54.38 594 100 Free 9 49.46 661 Coy, Maria 16 50 Free 13 22.76 651 200 Free 31 1:48.93 580 100 Free 23 50.25 596 Allen, Haley 14 1 mtr Diving 31 237.75 3 mtr Diving 23 268.3 Platform Diving 15 255.05 Murphy, Mikayla 14 500 Free 23 4:50.26 596 100 Back 24 55.12 555 200 Back 16 1:58.04 596 Kahmann, Marian 13 200 IM 61 2:07.07 390 100 Back 14 54.11 618 200 Back 31 1:59.01 567 Meek, Cheyenne 12 50 Free 15 22.88 630 200 Free 63 1:51.75 451 McNulty, Amanda 5 500 Free 64 4:59.9 439 100 Fly 33 54.64 576 200 Fly 20 1:59.35 613 Ferrara, Kaitly 5 500 Free 25 4:47.48 635 200 Free 43 1:49.68 548 200 Back 20 1:57.41 614 Cook, Kathleen 5 500 Free 28 4:47.93 629 200 Free 29 1:48.80 585 1650 Free 20 16:37.11 548 Antal, Katie 1 50 Free 71 23.91 430 100 Breast 24 1:02.66 572 200 Breast 30 2:16.72 541 Washko, Molly 0 200 IM 67 2:09.24 306 100 Breast 27 1:02.37 590 200 Breast 32 2:17.43 520 Vargo, Kerrigan 0 500 Free 26 4:47.55 634 200 Free 42 1:49.66 549 Luft, Rebecca 0 50 Free 74 23.99 413 100 Fly 49 55.37 522 Landstra, Devin 0 50 Free 42 23.42 531 100 Back 40 55.43 534 Taruit, Lara 0 1 mtr Diving 37 230.4 Jurkovic-Perisa 0 50 Free 64 23.76 461 200 Free 38 1:49.37 561 Auckley, Elizab 0 100 Fly 56 55.95 476 100 Back 27 54.67 584 200 Back 45 2:01.54 484 Wright, Katie 0 50 Free 66 23.79 455 100 Breast 50 1:06.19 334 Fike, Josephine 0 500 Free 66 5:00.75 424 100 Back 53 56.41 465 200 Back 37 1:59.92 538

Purdue

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Meitz, Kaersten 66 500 Free 3 4:37.45 775 200 Free 7 1:46.09 692 1650 Free 11 16:10.41 660 Meaney, Emily 39 1 mtr Diving 32 236.75 3 mtr Diving 14 296.9 Platform Diving 4 359.3 Meixner, Morgan 39 1 mtr Diving 10 292.2 3 mtr Diving 8 281.4 Farlow, Cady 37 50 Free 85 24.26 356 100 Breast 8 1:00.8 680 200 Breast 12 2:12.43 654 Reese, Samantha 36 1 mtr Diving 14 265.7 3 mtr Diving 7 321.05 Rawson, Emmy 30 200 IM 24 2:01.02 608 100 Fly 12 53.62 645 200 Fly 13 1:58.44 642 Kitchel, Taite 29 200 IM 22 2:00.74 616 100 Fly 22 54.21 606 200 Fly 7 1:57.69 666 Smailis, Jackly 25 50 Free 19 22.8 644 100 Back 13 54.1 619 100 Free 20 50.16 604 Lim, Meagan 23 200 IM 20 2:00.3 630 100 Fly 15 54.03 618 200 Fly 19 1:59.14 620 Clarke, Alexand 20 200 IM 18 1:59.66 649 400 IM 15 4:15.61 611 200 Fly 24 2:02.45 503 Vincent, Alexis 20 Platform Diving 9 291.75 Phee, Jinq En 17 100 Breast 10 1:01.08 664 200 Breast 35 2:18.31 493 Meckstroth, Emi 14 500 Free 22 4:48.08 627 200 Free 48 1:50.14 527 1650 Free 16 16:28.97 584 Auckley, Daniel 12 50 Free 24 23.17 578 200 Free 27 1:48.67 591 100 Free 16 50.05 613 Hernandez, Grac 5 50 Free 35 23.32 550 200 Free 20 1:48.66 591 May, Katherine 3 50 Free 98 25.24 181 100 Fly 33 54.64 576 200 Fly 22 1:59.63 603 House, Hanna 3 100 Fly 30 54.54 583 100 Back 22 54.82 574 200 Back 34 1:59.45 553 Spalding, Charl 0 200 IM 50 2:04.76 479 100 Breast 36 1:02.9 558 200 Breast 42 2:19.3 462 Heyde, Julianne 0 50 Free 79 24.1 389 200 Free 26 1:48.65 591 Barta, Madeline 0 50 Free 52 23.63 488 100 Back 49 56.1 488 200 Back 30 1:58.85 572 Mudd, Natalie 0 50 Free 36 23.36 542 100 Back 36 55.25 546 200 Back 26 1:58.37 586 Converse, Emily 0 500 Free 44 4:53.61 545 200 Free 49 1:50.18 525 1650 Free 26 16:53.41 468 Kresl, Courtney 0 50 Free 48 23.54 507 200 Free 79 1:55.17 287 Robinson, Brean 0 100 Fly 52 55.63 502 100 Back 41 55.45 533 200 Back 52 2:02.9 435 Griffore, Roxan 0 50 Free 60 23.72 470 200 Free 83 1:57.05 209 Ford, Alexandra 0 100 Fly 60 56.38 441 200 Free 85 1:58.47 160 200 Fly 29 2:01.72 530 Manger, Hannah 0 200 IM 36 2:03.15 538 100 Back 38 55.33 541 200 Back 36 1:59.71 545 Sampson, Cally 0 50 Free 95 24.76 259 100 Back 52 56.39 466 200 Back 47 2:01.75 476

Northwestern

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rosandahl, Oliv 73 1 mtr Diving 2 354.55 3 mtr Diving 10 321.25 Platform Diving 2 368.05 Postoll, Meliss 62 200 IM 5 1:58.23 691 400 IM 9 4:08.76 714 200 Back 10 1:55.09 677 Winsnes, Annika 55 50 Free 11 22.71 660 200 Free 13 1:46.89 661 100 Free 5 48.82 713 Gruest Slowing, 49 500 Free 8 4:43.76 686 1650 Free 5 16:01.44 696 200 Fly 23 2:01.91 523 Warren, Mary 34 50 Free 3 22.29 733 100 Fly 37 54.71 571 100 Free 18 49.72 640 Stello, Ellen 31 500 Free 32 4:49.54 606 400 IM 12 4:13.82 638 200 Fly 11 1:57.82 662 Greenberg, Peyt 11 200 IM 53 2:05.04 469 100 Breast 29 1:02.58 577 200 Breast 16 2:13.29 632 Lara, Krystal 9 100 Fly 23 54.33 598 200 Free 23 1:49.28 565 100 Back 20 54.6 588 Purdy, Megan 3 500 Free 40 4:51.73 574 1650 Free 22 16:44.85 511 200 Fly 37 2:03.05 480 Locke, Lacey 3 200 IM 30 2:01.87 581 100 Back 34 55.14 554 200 Back 22 1:57.83 602 Abruzzo, Lauren 1 500 Free 46 4:53.87 541 400 IM 28 4:21.64 508 1650 Free 24 16:48.58 492 Branch, Katie 0 100 Breast 32 1:02.87 559 200 Breast 47 2:21.56 387 Andres, Irune 0 500 Free 57 4:57.23 485 100 Breast 49 1:05.52 380 200 Breast 46 2:20.73 415 Ng, Janicia 0 1 mtr Diving 30 237.8 3 mtr Diving 32 246.55 Platform Diving 28 170.9 Keane, Anna 0 50 Free 45 23.47 521 200 Free 39 1:49.4 560 Modeas, Sydney 0 500 Free 56 4:56.82 492 400 IM 31 4:23.61 470 1650 Free 25 16:50.43 483 Demaisip, Moniq 0 1 mtr Diving 41 213.15 3 mtr Diving 36 242.25 Platform Diving 26 194.9 Doyle, Jacqueli 0 50 Free 87 24.33 342 100 Fly 63 56.58 424 100 Back 47 55.98 496 Han, Malorie 0 50 Free 28 23.13 586 200 Free 30 1:48.91 581 Pettibone, Geor 0 100 Breast 42 1:03.78 500 200 Breast 25 2:15.45 576 200 Fly 45 2:06.67 334 Scannell, Eryn 0 1 mtr Diving 28 245.5 3 mtr Diving 29 255.9 Platform Diving 25 199.4 Adamski, Lindsa 0 50 Free 82 24.21 366 100 Fly 58 56.26 451 100 Breast 43 1:03.8 499 Grimes, Alexand 0 200 IM 55 2:05.42 454 100 Fly 43 55.17 537 100 Back 55 56.6 451 Senseman, Kathe 0 50 Free 69 23.83 446 100 Back 51 56.34 470 Hruby, Emma 0 500 Free 65 5:00.04 436 100 Breast 47 1:05.18 404 200 Breast 40 2:18.95 473 Aarts, Nicole 0 100 Fly 49 55.37 522 100 Back 39 55.36 539 200 Back 25 1:58.32 588 Smith, Lacey 0 50 Free 57 23.7 474 200 Free 46 1:49.97 535 Freeman, Sandra 0 200 IM 46 2:04.33 495 400 IM 29 4:21.71 507 200 Back 52 2:02.9 435

Penn St.

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Allyson 55 500 Free 18 4:41.7 714 400 IM 2 4:06.27 752 1650 Free 9 16:07.69 671 Francis, Casey 45 500 Free 12 4:42.59 702 400 IM 14 4:15.44 613 1650 Free 10 16:10.35 661 Saloky, Kaitlin 35 50 Free 8 22.6 679 100 Fly 14 53.98 622 Salvaggio, Sien 30 500 Free 14 4:44.28 679 200 Free 16 1:48.08 614 100 Free 19 49.82 632 Sowinski, Katel 28 500 Free 24 4:51.85 572 200 Free 22 1:48.79 586 200 Fly 6 1:57.08 685 Price, Nicole 15 50 Free 26 23.06 598 100 Fly 13 53.82 632 200 Back 24 1:59.52 551 Dillione, Tomly 13 500 Free 29 4:49.13 612 200 Free 14 1:46.93 659 Macdougall, Hea 7 200 IM 37 2:03.16 537 200 Free 18 1:48.11 613 Cornell, Macken 5 1 mtr Diving 23 252.55 3 mtr Diving 22 269 Johnson, Annale 5 200 IM 49 2:04.55 487 100 Breast 30 1:02.68 571 200 Breast 20 2:13.67 623 Wujciak, Megan 5 200 IM 27 2:01.14 604 400 IM 20 4:17.84 575 200 Back 38 2:00.05 534 Glenn, Amber 2 500 Free 51 4:54.87 525 400 IM 38 4:28.04 380 1650 Free 23 16:45.74 506 Treble, Cara 1 500 Free 36 4:50.43 593 200 Free 24 1:49.38 561 1650 Free 28 16:54.78 461 Harris, Emily 1 200 IM 48 2:04.45 491 100 Breast 39 1:03.14 542 200 Breast 24 2:16.49 547 Crowell, Christ 0 1 mtr Diving 33 234.25 3 mtr Diving 34 244.3 Moody, Bridget 0 500 Free 54 4:56.54 497 100 Fly 61 56.55 426 200 Fly 42 2:04.55 420 Mawn, McKayla 0 3 mtr Diving 42 208.25 Harper, Hannah 0 200 IM 69 2:12.2 205 100 Fly 57 56.07 466 200 Fly 43 2:05.34 388 Tulacz, Aleksan 0 200 IM 64 2:07.64 368 100 Back 61 57.11 413 200 Back 55 2:05.29 346 Hart, Madison 0 100 Fly 28 54.5 586 100 Back 48 56.08 489 200 Back 41 2:00.31 526 Hornibrook, Mac 0 50 Free 63 23.75 463 100 Fly 46 55.25 531 Blaser, Hannah 0 500 Free 63 4:59.17 452 200 Free 54 1:50.70 502 1650 Free 33 17:14.55 355 Fried, Carly 0 200 IM 66 2:08.59 331 100 Breast 45 1:04.48 453 200 Breast 44 2:19.66 450 Zurmuhl, Hannah 0 50 Free 28 23.13 586 100 Back 57 56.85 432 Faerber, Elaina 0 1 mtr Diving 38 217.35 3 mtr Diving 33 246.35 Magri, Kelly 0 1 mtr Diving 46 144.85 Kuhn, Katrina 0 50 Free 39 23.39 536 200 Free 71 1:53.00 390

Rutgers

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Walkowiak, Addi 70 1 mtr Diving 6 314.4 3 mtr Diving 6 332.45 Platform Diving 8 260.45 Koprivova, Vera 51 400 IM 17 4:15.93 606 100 Back 10 53.52 653 200 Back 5 1:53.94 708 Stoppa, Frances 40 500 Free 62 4:59.00 455 100 Fly 9 53.16 675 200 Fly 9 1:56.20 713 Black, Alyssa 24 1 mtr Diving 12 280.6 3 mtr Diving 17 277.75 Byrne, Rachel 24 1 mtr Diving 19 254.9 3 mtr Diving 16 249.4 Platform Diving 18 224.45 Greco, Federica 23 200 IM 42 2:03.53 524 100 Fly 11 53.56 649 200 Fly 18 1:58.59 637 Lawlor, Clare 18 50 Free 17 22.63 673 100 Back 26 54.63 586 100 Free 17 49.66 645 Stoddard, Rache 15 200 IM 34 2:02.9 546 100 Breast 22 1:02.02 611 200 Breast 15 2:12.97 640 Bloise, Marin 0 1 mtr Diving 44 172.05 3 mtr Diving 31 250.3 Platform Diving 29 146.75 Fabugais-Inaba, 0 500 Free 67 5:01.37 412 200 Free 40 1:49.43 559 Kiely, Meghan 0 50 Free 39 23.39 536 100 Fly 73 1:00.00 169 Rymer, Karli 0 50 Free 59 23.71 472 100 Fly 40 55.01 549 Neilan, Larissa 0 200 IM 65 2:08.38 339 100 Breast 40 1:03.51 518 200 Breast 36 2:18.51 487 Asselin, Chanta 0 500 Free 70 5:04.32 359 400 IM 37 4:26.81 406 200 Free 77 1:54.22 331 Moses, Meghan 0 50 Free 68 23.8 453 200 Free 62 1:51.6 459

Nebraska

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Filipcic, Anna 55 1 mtr Diving 3 348.95 3 mtr Diving 2 387.35 Knapton, Abi 49 1 mtr Diving 11 285.6 3 mtr Diving 9 337.35 Platform Diving 14 257.5 Oeltjen, Erin 41 100 Fly 18 53.63 645 100 Back 15 54.23 611 200 Back 8 1:56.31 644 McDonald, Anna 14 200 IM 21 2:00.36 628 400 IM 21 4:18.9 557 200 Back 19 1:57.21 620 Posthuma, Dana 14 200 IM 39 2:03.4 529 100 Fly 20 53.95 624 200 Fly 17 1:58.16 651 Voge, Katrina 13 1 mtr Diving 43 192.2 3 mtr Diving 21 270.5 Platform Diving 17 227.35 Flatt, Kaylyn 8 500 Free 34 4:50.26 596 200 Free 21 1:48.69 590 1650 Free 21 16:39.1 538 Brassard, Cassa 6 200 Free 50 1:50.19 525 100 Back 19 54.43 599 200 Back 35 1:59.6 549 Ehly, Jordan 6 200 IM 41 2:03.48 526 100 Breast 31 1:02.79 564 200 Breast 19 2:13.38 630 Roller, Julia 3 50 Free 48 23.54 507 200 Free 28 1:48.69 590 100 Free 22 50.24 597 Jeschke, Jacque 2 100 Back 32 55.07 558 200 Back 23 1:58.12 593 200 Fly 38 2:03.18 474 Appleget, Olivi 0 100 Fly 68 58.03 304 200 Free 73 1:54.05 339 200 Fly 49 2:08.69 259 Pacilio, Bridge 0 200 IM 42 2:03.53 524 400 IM 27 4:21.37 513 200 Breast 31 2:17.37 522 Worrall, Allie 0 50 Free 34 23.29 556 200 Free 55 1:50.78 498 Gonzalez, Carla 0 200 Free 52 1:50.6 506 100 Back 50 56.16 483 200 Back 49 2:02.2 460 Bougie, Shea 0 200 IM 35 2:03.05 541 400 IM 26 4:21.33 513 200 Fly 39 2:03.83 449 Stalheim, Linds 0 100 Fly 69 58.19 292 100 Back 53 56.41 465 200 Back 48 2:02.01 467 Savitt, Savanna 0 500 Free 59 4:58.79 458 200 Free 64 1:51.79 450 200 Breast 43 2:19.62 451 Fischer, Aimee 0 500 Free 60 4:58.92 456 400 IM 33 4:24.19 459 Hedrick, Samant 0 100 Fly 27 54.48 587 200 Free 33 1:49.05 575 Helferich, Lind 0 50 Free 43 23.45 525 100 Back 35 55.15 553 200 Back 27 1:58.39 586 Greeneway, Abig 0 500 Free 73 5:07.8 298 200 Free 76 1:54.14 335 Worlton, Gwendo 0 50 Free 84 24.22 364 100 Breast 37 1:03.06 548 200 Breast 39 2:18.93 474 Beeler, Victori 0 200 IM 26 2:01.12 604 100 Breast 38 1:03.13 543 200 Breast 26 2:15.50 575 McCafferty, Mor 0 200 IM 28 2:01.21 602 100 Back 33 55.08 558 200 Back 42 2:00.45 521

Iowa

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sougstad, Emma 75 200 IM 4 1:57.98 699 100 Breast 4 59.31 767 200 Breast 7 2:11.09 687 Head, Calli 23 1 mtr Diving 36 233.55 Platform Diving 7 292.2 Strandberg, The 16 1 mtr Diving 15 261.55 3 mtr Diving 28 258.05 Platform Diving 21 215.9 Lavelle, Meghan 15 50 Free 33 23.19 575 100 Back 12 54 625 200 Back 28 1:58.41 585 Hoyt, Shea 12 200 IM 59 2:06.27 421 100 Breast 20 1:01.66 631 200 Breast 18 2:13.3 632 Thomas, Jacinth 7 1 mtr Diving 18 255.15 3 mtr Diving 37 239.55 Scheitlin, Meke 3 50 Free 22 23 609 100 Fly 25 54.35 596 McNamara, Kelly 1 50 Free 75 24.02 406 100 Fly 24 54.47 588 Rafferty, Morga 1 1 mtr Diving 42 200.9 3 mtr Diving 24 266.55 Lenderink, Amy 0 50 Free 76 24.04 402 100 Fly 41 55.11 542 200 Fly 36 2:02.51 500 Bindseil, Isabe 0 500 Free 58 4:58.02 472 400 IM 35 4:26.18 419 1650 Free 36 17:25.01 299 Campbell, Summe 0 100 Fly 55 55.89 481 200 Fly 47 2:07.49 303 Jekel, Johanna 0 100 Fly 54 55.84 485 100 Back 29 54.76 578 Jacobs, Devin 0 200 IM 54 2:05.12 466 400 IM 32 4:23.88 465 200 Breast 45 2:20.49 423 Schneider, Abbe 0 500 Free 48 4:54.28 535 400 IM 36 4:26.32 416 1650 Free 29 16:57.23 448 Leehy, Lauren 0 50 Free 73 23.98 415 200 Free 66 1:52.07 436 Fluit, Allyssa 0 50 Free 41 23.4 535 200 Free 47 1:50.06 531 Hackett, Meghan 0 50 Free 81 24.2 368 100 Fly 59 56.37 441 Wells, Katherin 0 50 Free 89 24.4 327 100 Breast 48 1:05.51 381 200 Breast 51 2:28.92 168 Lehnertz, Terey 0 50 Free 54 23.65 484 100 Fly 33 54.64 576 200 Fly 35 2:02.37 506 Armstrong-Grant 0 50 Free 65 23.77 459 200 Free 69 1:52.98 391 Burvill, Hannah 0 50 Free 32 23.17 578 200 Free 36 1:49.23 567 Lagodzinska, Ni 0 50 Free 53 23.64 486 200 Free 72 1:53.04 388 200 Back 51 2:02.79 439 Flummerfelt, Ta 0 50 Free 66 23.79 455 200 Free 80 1:55.86 257 McGovern, Natal 0 200 IM 60 2:06.57 410 100 Back 46 55.82 507 200 Back 50 2:02.64 444 Wanasek, Serena 0 500 Free 47 4:54.14 537 200 Free 34 1:49.08 573 Sauer, Samantha 0 50 Free 55 23.68 478 100 Back 56 56.84 433 O’Brien, Carly 0 100 Fly 45 55.21 534 200 Free 65 1:51.95 442

Illinois

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stratford, Sama 22 200 IM 12 1:59.04 667 400 IM 18 4:15.94 605 200 Fly 26 2:00.68 568 Stecker, Gabrie 12 500 Free 39 4:51.66 575 200 Free 41 1:49.45 558 200 Fly 15 1:59.12 620 Aegerter, Ashle 2 200 IM 57 2:05.48 452 100 Breast 44 1:04.16 475 200 Breast 23 2:16.18 556 Kuhn, Madeline 1 1 mtr Diving 40 213.2 3 mtr Diving 41 218.35 Platform Diving 24 200.75 Anderson, Krist 0 50 Free 51 23.62 490 200 Free 81 1:56.22 242 Casas, Nelly 0 500 Free 72 5:07.27 307 100 Fly 65 56.85 401 200 Fly 48 2:08.38 270 Schilling, Amel 0 500 Free 42 4:52.44 563 200 Free 44 1:49.86 540 1650 Free 30 16:59.04 438 Bethke, Gabriel 0 50 Free 38 23.38 538 100 Fly 62 56.56 426 McDermott, Fion 0 200 IM 62 2:07.35 379 400 IM 39 4:32.06 298 200 Breast 49 2:26.75 224 Hein, Molly 0 100 Fly 71 58.66 257 200 Free 86 1:59.42 132 Kosinski, Kathr 0 50 Free 94 24.56 296 100 Fly 70 58.39 277 Joyce, Kaitlyn 0 100 Fly 66 57.07 383 100 Back 63 57.6 376 200 Back 54 2:04.18 387 Ledgin, Autumn 0 500 Free 74 5:25.08 83 100 Back 67 1:01.42 136 1650 Free 39 18:28.62 67 Corzine, Rebecc 0 100 Fly 64 56.6 422 100 Breast 52 1:07.85 232 200 Breast 52 2:29.38 157 Serniute, Gabri 0 200 IM 51 2:04.91 474 100 Breast 34 1:02.88 559 200 Breast 38 2:18.91 474 Curry, Adelaide 0 50 Free 86 24.3 348 200 Free 87 1:59.69 124 Guyett, Monica 0 500 Free 68 5:02.08 400 200 Free 68 1:52.42 419 1650 Free 27 16:53.9 465 Vuong, Megan 0 50 Free 55 23.68 478 100 Fly 41 55.11 542 Fry, Mary 0 50 Free 92 24.53 302 200 Free 84 1:57.36 198 Martin, Emily 0 500 Free 71 5:04.35 359 400 IM 40 4:36.09 223 1650 Free 31 17:09.97 380 Lauren, LaPeter 0 1 mtr Diving 45 154.35 3 mtr Diving 43 204.75 Kolar, Jamie 0 50 Free 90 24.44 319 100 Back 45 55.71 515 200 Back 44 2:00.96 504 Rodawig, Audrey 0 50 Free 36 23.36 542 100 Fly 51 55.42 518

Michigan St.