Big 10 Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN
Live Results
The Big 10 Women's Championships was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it's difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance.
team scoring. Notes
–
had the highest individual point total of any swimmer with a perfect 96 points. Second was Zhesi Li with 92 and third was Yu Zhou of Minnesota with 91.
The best swim of finals by Swimulator power points was
's 56.3 100 breast with 960 points. The rest of the top 5 were Zhesi Li's 21.48 50 free (900), 's 200 breast 2:04.03 (880), Gia Dalesandro's 50.45 100 back (872), and 's 2:04.37 200 breast (869).
Power is the swim’s
Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer's final time at the meet.
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ryan, G
89
500 Free
1
4:34.4
823
200 Free
5
1:45.12
730
1650 Free
1
15:44.93
763
Smiddy, Clara
84
200 IM
2
1:56.15
755
100 Back
2
52.11
735
200 Back
2
1:51.39
780
Deloof, Gabriel
76
200 Free
3
1:44.22
767
100 Back
7
52.96
685
200 Back
4
1:52.86
738
Krause, Vanessa
70
50 Free
12
22.72
658
100 Fly
3
52.22
738
200 Fly
2
1:55.74
728
Bi, Yirong
69
500 Free
7
4:39.17
750
400 IM
6
4:10.15
693
1650 Free
8
16:07.31
673
Deloof, Catheri
67.5
50 Free
6
22.42
710
100 Back
9
52.93
687
100 Free
6
48.89
707
Kopas, Emily
63
200 IM
14
1:59.52
653
100 Breast
5
59.54
753
200 Breast
5
2:09.09
736
Haughey, Siobha
60
200 Free
1
1:42.49
845
100 Free
2
47.7
812
Postoll, Rebecc
59
500 Free
5
4:38.16
765
200 Free
8
1:46.1
691
200 Back
15
1:57.14
621
Swensen, Astrid
49
100 Fly
16
54.43
591
400 IM
16
4:16.87
591
200 Fly
3
1:56.02
719
McCann, Carolyn
39
200 IM
23
2:00.94
610
100 Breast
9
1:00.33
707
200 Breast
10
2:11.79
669
Hayden, Kristen
38
1 mtr Diving
16
259.75
3 mtr Diving
11
318.9
Platform Diving
16
249.35
McCaffrey, Keeg
34
1 mtr Diving
13
273.4
3 mtr Diving
19
276.45
Platform Diving
13
261
Murphy, Allie
31
1 mtr Diving
21
253.05
3 mtr Diving
15
261.35
Platform Diving
12
261.25
Yeo, Samantha
31
200 IM
29
2:01.41
595
100 Breast
12
1:01.47
642
200 Breast
11
2:12.34
656
Horton, Madison
26
500 Free
45
4:53.63
545
100 Breast
15
1:01.56
637
200 Breast
13
2:12.51
652
Schafer, Jacque
25
500 Free
33
4:49.63
605
100 Back
16
54.28
608
200 Back
13
1:55.78
659
Fiks Salem, Jul
17
50 Free
21
22.9
627
100 Back
28
54.74
579
100 Free
14
49.87
628
VanderZwag, Dan
16
1 mtr Diving
29
240
3 mtr Diving
30
251.35
Platform Diving
11
264.45
Yeung, Jamie Zh
16
400 IM
25
4:20.86
522
100 Breast
18
1:01.56
637
200 Breast
17
2:12.83
644
Macdonald, Mill
13
200 IM
31
2:02.4
563
100 Breast
17
1:01.45
643
200 Breast
21
2:14.03
614
Keany, Celia
13
500 Free
27
4:47.89
629
200 Free
35
1:49.14
571
1650 Free
14
16:23.8
606
Perez, Annalisa
7
50 Free
80
24.17
375
100 Breast
21
1:01.85
621
200 Breast
22
2:16.03
560
Duggan, Katheri
6
500 Free
30
4:49.15
612
200 Free
51
1:50.33
519
1650 Free
19
16:36.91
549
Frost, Madeline
6
50 Free
25
23.03
604
100 Back
23
54.83
574
100 Free
21
50.2
600
Roberts, Lucy
5
1 mtr Diving
25
248.05
3 mtr Diving
39
235.3
Platform Diving
20
218.1
Babits, Monica
0
200 IM
38
2:03.17
537
100 Fly
29
54.53
584
200 Fly
27
2:00.99
557
Eastin, Emily
0
100 Fly
38
54.76
567
100 Back
29
54.76
578
200 Back
32
1:59.29
558
Indiana
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
King, Lillia
96
200 IM
1
1:55.9
763
100 Breast
1
56.3
992
200 Breast
1
2:04.03
880
Dalesandro, Gia
88
100 Fly
1
50.45
872
100 Back
6
52.68
701
200 Fly
1
1:53.67
800
Parratto, Jessi
82
1 mtr Diving
5
318.7
3 mtr Diving
5
358.95
Platform Diving
1
378.6
Goss, Kennedy
67
500 Free
17
4:41.64
715
200 Free
4
1:44.30
764
200 Back
1
1:50.95
794
Pressey, Bailey
50
200 IM
13
1:59.19
663
400 IM
13
4:14.97
621
200 Fly
8
1:58.54
639
Jensen, Christi
45
200 IM
7
1:59.12
665
100 Fly
8
53.08
681
200 Fly
25
2:00.09
588
Lisy, Samantha
43
200 IM
9
1:58.51
683
400 IM
7
4:12.15
663
200 Fly
33
2:02.04
518
Matsumura, Rach
42
200 IM
16
2:00.88
612
100 Back
11
53.73
640
200 Back
12
1:55.72
660
Heitmann, Maria
40
500 Free
38
4:51.25
581
200 Free
6
1:45.77
704
100 Free
11
49.7
642
Rockett, Alexan
39
50 Free
14
22.79
646
100 Back
8
53
683
200 Back
21
1:57.52
611
Cook, Reagan
39
200 IM
15
2:00.03
638
400 IM
11
4:13.65
641
200 Fly
16
1:59.24
616
Jernberg, Cassa
35
500 Free
15
4:45.57
661
200 Free
32
1:48.94
579
1650 Free
7
16:04.33
684
Morley, Laura
35
100 Breast
14
1:01.54
638
200 Breast
8
2:11.72
671
Marchuk, Stepha
31
500 Free
11
4:41.92
711
200 Free
25
1:48.63
592
1650 Free
12
16:11.4
656
Spears, Holly
25
50 Free
23
23.15
582
200 Free
17
1:48.02
617
100 Free
13
49.81
633
Bower, Michal
23
1 mtr Diving
7
310.65
3 mtr Diving
44
134.7
Barnard, Delane
20
500 Free
21
4:46.37
650
200 Free
11
1:46.38
681
Drozda, Shelly
15
500 Free
37
4:50.56
591
400 IM
19
4:16.79
592
200 Back
17
1:56.59
637
Koontz, Shelby
15
50 Free
20
22.88
630
100 Fly
17
53.35
663
100 Free
24
50.27
594
Barker, Olivia
10
100 Fly
19
53.83
632
200 Fly
21
1:59.36
612
Chamberlain, Ma
9
100 Back
17
54.11
618
Atencio, Macken
2
100 Breast
23
1:02.36
591
200 Breast
28
2:16.28
553
Sakaluk, Hannah
0
500 Free
53
4:56.45
499
200 Free
60
1:51.45
466
1650 Free
38
17:25.63
296
Keller, Katheri
0
50 Free
87
24.33
342
100 Back
42
55.47
532
200 Back
46
2:01.56
483
Truex, Taylor
0
100 Breast
51
1:06.32
326
200 Breast
50
2:26.77
223
Hayward, Hope
0
100 Breast
35
1:02.89
558
200 Breast
33
2:18.01
502
Wisconsin
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Runge, Cierra
84
500 Free
2
4:37.38
776
200 Free
2
1:43.78
786
1650 Free
2
15:51.72
735
Nelson, Elizabe
80
100 Fly
4
52.36
728
100 Back
3
52.18
731
200 Back
3
1:52.51
748
Valley, Daniell
78
500 Free
6
4:38.21
764
400 IM
3
4:08.33
720
1650 Free
3
15:53.16
729
Unicomb, Jessic
69
200 IM
6
1:58.31
689
100 Back
5
52.63
704
200 Back
9
1:53.99
707
Kinney, Chase
66
50 Free
2
22.14
761
200 Free
15
1:46.96
658
100 Free
4
48.52
738
Sehmann, Emmy
65
50 Free
4
22.33
726
200 Free
12
1:46.87
662
100 Free
6
48.89
707
Berg, Marissa
55
50 Free
10
22.59
680
100 Breast
11
1:01.27
654
100 Free
8
49.07
693
Carlson, Maria
51
100 Breast
6
1:00.36
705
200 Breast
3
2:08.15
761
Doty, Megan
50.5
200 IM
10
1:58.99
669
100 Fly
9
53.16
675
200 Fly
12
1:58.13
652
Grindall, Dana
42
500 Free
35
4:50.37
594
100 Fly
5
52.65
709
200 Fly
10
1:56.49
704
Jagdfeld, Abiga
41
500 Free
19
4:42.54
703
200 Free
9
1:45.70
707
100 Free
12
49.77
636
Peterson, Ashle
36.5
1 mtr Diving
19
254.9
3 mtr Diving
13
301.1
Platform Diving
10
265.4
Wold, Grace
29
200 IM
11
1:59.00
669
100 Fly
30
54.54
583
200 Fly
14
1:58.97
625
Tierney, Grace
17
500 Free
20
4:45.41
663
400 IM
30
4:21.9
503
1650 Free
15
16:23.89
606
Hertting, Hazel
17
1 mtr Diving
17
257.6
3 mtr Diving
17
277.75
Tew, Madison
17
500 Free
16
4:50.93
586
200 Free
19
1:48.22
609
Hazle, Madeline
9
200 IM
32
2:02.47
561
400 IM
23
4:21.08
518
200 Back
18
1:56.86
629
Hafey, Alex
5
1 mtr Diving
33
234.25
3 mtr Diving
20
271.15
Platform Diving
27
174.85
Kochevar, Abiga
0
50 Free
44
23.46
523
100 Back
31
54.94
567
200 Back
39
2:00.14
531
Lindsey, Hannah
0
100 Fly
36
54.69
572
100 Back
36
55.25
546
200 Back
40
2:00.2
529
Martin, Madison
0
50 Free
45
23.47
521
100 Back
59
56.94
426
Saghafi, Ariana
0
100 Fly
43
55.17
537
200 Free
61
1:51.54
462
200 Fly
31
2:01.91
523
Manchon, Molly
0
500 Free
43
4:53.49
547
200 Free
58
1:51.21
477
Smith, Kendall
0
50 Free
47
23.51
513
200 Free
67
1:52.39
420
Blaydes, Madiso
0
500 Free
52
4:55.82
509
100 Back
42
55.47
532
200 Back
32
1:59.29
558
Roediger, Elise
0
50 Free
62
23.74
465
100 Fly
32
54.58
580
200 Fly
28
2:01.1
553
Minnesota
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhou, Yu
91
1 mtr Diving
1
362.65
3 mtr Diving
1
413.65
Platform Diving
3
362.25
Waddell, Tevyn
79
100 Fly
7
52.7
705
100 Back
1
52.09
736
200 Back
6
1:54.4
696
Nack, Danielle
74
50 Free
5
22.36
720
100 Fly
6
52.68
707
200 Fly
5
1:57.02
687
Avestruz, Zoe
73
50 Free
9
22.17
755
100 Back
4
52.49
712
100 Free
3
48.37
751
Tenenbaum, Lexi
71
1 mtr Diving
9
300.1
3 mtr Diving
4
378.95
Platform Diving
5
338.6
Smith, Kierra
64
200 IM
17
1:59.34
658
100 Breast
3
58.95
790
200 Breast
2
2:04.37
869
Horejsi, Lindse
61
50 Free
18
22.69
663
100 Breast
2
58.9
793
200 Breast
4
2:08.89
742
Nack, Chantal
60
500 Free
9
4:41.84
712
200 Free
10
1:46.36
681
200 Back
7
1:55.15
676
Bacon, Sarah
53
1 mtr Diving
4
344.25
3 mtr Diving
3
384.3
Munson, Rachel
43
200 IM
39
2:03.4
529
100 Breast
7
1:00.65
689
200 Breast
9
2:11.46
677
Khamis, Mariam
40
1 mtr Diving
8
307.9
3 mtr Diving
12
317
Platform Diving
22
213.15
Siwicki, Breann
36
400 IM
8
4:12.87
652
1650 Free
13
16:23.33
608
200 Fly
32
2:02.00
520
Marcus, Kaela
19
200 IM
58
2:05.58
448
100 Breast
19
1:01.65
632
200 Breast
14
2:12.94
641
Bullinger, Rae
11
200 IM
45
2:04.1
504
100 Breast
16
1:01.85
621
200 Breast
29
2:16.49
547
Emery, Erin
10
500 Free
31
4:49.24
610
400 IM
24
4:22.17
498
1650 Free
17
16:31.07
575
Lalumiere, Laur
7
500 Free
41
4:52.22
567
200 Free
37
1:49.33
563
1650 Free
18
16:33.94
562
Bergeson, Danie
6
200 IM
19
2:00.07
637
100 Fly
47
55.31
527
Justus, Morgan
6
1 mtr Diving
27
246.3
3 mtr Diving
27
260.35
Platform Diving
19
224.1
Grobe, Kaia
4
50 Free
31
23.16
580
100 Fly
21
54
620
Krupsky, Briann
3
200 IM
33
2:02.53
559
400 IM
22
4:19.31
550
200 Fly
30
2:01.77
528
Etterman, Beth
2
1 mtr Diving
26
247.4
3 mtr Diving
25
266.5
Platform Diving
23
212.25
Ciavarella, Nic
0
100 Breast
32
1:02.87
559
200 Breast
41
2:19.2
465
Holmquist, Kate
0
200 IM
25
2:00.97
609
100 Back
25
54.54
592
200 Back
29
1:58.57
580
Raatz, Abigail
0
50 Free
27
23.12
588
200 Free
69
1:52.98
391
Chapman, Tara
0
50 Free
48
23.54
507
100 Breast
26
1:02.28
595
200 Breast
34
2:18.1
499
Whited, Isabel
0
500 Free
55
4:56.78
493
200 Free
56
1:50.87
494
1650 Free
35
17:20.38
324
Preiss, Alexand
0
200 IM
52
2:04.94
473
100 Breast
46
1:04.56
447
200 Breast
48
2:23.7
317
Schumacher, All
0
50 Free
30
23.15
582
100 Fly
39
54.98
551
200 Fly
34
2:02.22
511
Werba, Margaret
0
200 IM
47
2:04.44
491
400 IM
34
4:24.2
458
200 Fly
39
2:03.83
449
Ohio State
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Li, Zhesi
92
50 Free
1
21.48
900
100 Fly
2
50.9
835
100 Free
1
47.5
832
Clary, Lindsey
84
500 Free
4
4:37.65
772
400 IM
1
4:04.09
787
1650 Free
4
15:58.29
708
Bailey, Meg
79
200 IM
3
1:57.75
706
400 IM
4
4:08.35
720
200 Fly
4
1:56.73
696
Demler, Kathrin
58
500 Free
10
4:41.91
711
400 IM
5
4:09.74
699
200 Back
11
1:55.69
661
Kowal, Molly
55
500 Free
13
4:43.16
694
400 IM
10
4:12.64
656
1650 Free
6
16:02.35
692
Vargo, Taylor
38.5
200 IM
44
2:03.96
509
100 Breast
12
1:01.47
642
200 Breast
6
2:09.36
729
Tarvit, Lara
24
Platform Diving
6
298.3
Wynn, Chantel
23
50 Free
16
22.93
622
200 Free
45
1:49.92
537
100 Free
15
49.96
620
Zeren, Halime
20
500 Free
61
4:58.97
455
100 Back
18
54.26
609
200 Back
14
1:55.81
658
McNichols, Maci
20
100 Fly
26
54.38
594
100 Free
9
49.46
661
Coy, Maria
16
50 Free
13
22.76
651
200 Free
31
1:48.93
580
100 Free
23
50.25
596
Allen, Haley
14
1 mtr Diving
31
237.75
3 mtr Diving
23
268.3
Platform Diving
15
255.05
Murphy, Mikayla
14
500 Free
23
4:50.26
596
100 Back
24
55.12
555
200 Back
16
1:58.04
596
Kahmann, Marian
13
200 IM
61
2:07.07
390
100 Back
14
54.11
618
200 Back
31
1:59.01
567
Meek, Cheyenne
12
50 Free
15
22.88
630
200 Free
63
1:51.75
451
McNulty, Amanda
5
500 Free
64
4:59.9
439
100 Fly
33
54.64
576
200 Fly
20
1:59.35
613
Ferrara, Kaitly
5
500 Free
25
4:47.48
635
200 Free
43
1:49.68
548
200 Back
20
1:57.41
614
Cook, Kathleen
5
500 Free
28
4:47.93
629
200 Free
29
1:48.80
585
1650 Free
20
16:37.11
548
Antal, Katie
1
50 Free
71
23.91
430
100 Breast
24
1:02.66
572
200 Breast
30
2:16.72
541
Washko, Molly
0
200 IM
67
2:09.24
306
100 Breast
27
1:02.37
590
200 Breast
32
2:17.43
520
Vargo, Kerrigan
0
500 Free
26
4:47.55
634
200 Free
42
1:49.66
549
Luft, Rebecca
0
50 Free
74
23.99
413
100 Fly
49
55.37
522
Landstra, Devin
0
50 Free
42
23.42
531
100 Back
40
55.43
534
Taruit, Lara
0
1 mtr Diving
37
230.4
Jurkovic-Perisa
0
50 Free
64
23.76
461
200 Free
38
1:49.37
561
Auckley, Elizab
0
100 Fly
56
55.95
476
100 Back
27
54.67
584
200 Back
45
2:01.54
484
Wright, Katie
0
50 Free
66
23.79
455
100 Breast
50
1:06.19
334
Fike, Josephine
0
500 Free
66
5:00.75
424
100 Back
53
56.41
465
200 Back
37
1:59.92
538
Purdue
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Meitz, Kaersten
66
500 Free
3
4:37.45
775
200 Free
7
1:46.09
692
1650 Free
11
16:10.41
660
Meaney, Emily
39
1 mtr Diving
32
236.75
3 mtr Diving
14
296.9
Platform Diving
4
359.3
Meixner, Morgan
39
1 mtr Diving
10
292.2
3 mtr Diving
8
281.4
Farlow, Cady
37
50 Free
85
24.26
356
100 Breast
8
1:00.8
680
200 Breast
12
2:12.43
654
Reese, Samantha
36
1 mtr Diving
14
265.7
3 mtr Diving
7
321.05
Rawson, Emmy
30
200 IM
24
2:01.02
608
100 Fly
12
53.62
645
200 Fly
13
1:58.44
642
Kitchel, Taite
29
200 IM
22
2:00.74
616
100 Fly
22
54.21
606
200 Fly
7
1:57.69
666
Smailis, Jackly
25
50 Free
19
22.8
644
100 Back
13
54.1
619
100 Free
20
50.16
604
Lim, Meagan
23
200 IM
20
2:00.3
630
100 Fly
15
54.03
618
200 Fly
19
1:59.14
620
Clarke, Alexand
20
200 IM
18
1:59.66
649
400 IM
15
4:15.61
611
200 Fly
24
2:02.45
503
Vincent, Alexis
20
Platform Diving
9
291.75
Phee, Jinq En
17
100 Breast
10
1:01.08
664
200 Breast
35
2:18.31
493
Meckstroth, Emi
14
500 Free
22
4:48.08
627
200 Free
48
1:50.14
527
1650 Free
16
16:28.97
584
Auckley, Daniel
12
50 Free
24
23.17
578
200 Free
27
1:48.67
591
100 Free
16
50.05
613
Hernandez, Grac
5
50 Free
35
23.32
550
200 Free
20
1:48.66
591
May, Katherine
3
50 Free
98
25.24
181
100 Fly
33
54.64
576
200 Fly
22
1:59.63
603
House, Hanna
3
100 Fly
30
54.54
583
100 Back
22
54.82
574
200 Back
34
1:59.45
553
Spalding, Charl
0
200 IM
50
2:04.76
479
100 Breast
36
1:02.9
558
200 Breast
42
2:19.3
462
Heyde, Julianne
0
50 Free
79
24.1
389
200 Free
26
1:48.65
591
Barta, Madeline
0
50 Free
52
23.63
488
100 Back
49
56.1
488
200 Back
30
1:58.85
572
Mudd, Natalie
0
50 Free
36
23.36
542
100 Back
36
55.25
546
200 Back
26
1:58.37
586
Converse, Emily
0
500 Free
44
4:53.61
545
200 Free
49
1:50.18
525
1650 Free
26
16:53.41
468
Kresl, Courtney
0
50 Free
48
23.54
507
200 Free
79
1:55.17
287
Robinson, Brean
0
100 Fly
52
55.63
502
100 Back
41
55.45
533
200 Back
52
2:02.9
435
Griffore, Roxan
0
50 Free
60
23.72
470
200 Free
83
1:57.05
209
Ford, Alexandra
0
100 Fly
60
56.38
441
200 Free
85
1:58.47
160
200 Fly
29
2:01.72
530
Manger, Hannah
0
200 IM
36
2:03.15
538
100 Back
38
55.33
541
200 Back
36
1:59.71
545
Sampson, Cally
0
50 Free
95
24.76
259
100 Back
52
56.39
466
200 Back
47
2:01.75
476
Northwestern
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rosandahl, Oliv
73
1 mtr Diving
2
354.55
3 mtr Diving
10
321.25
Platform Diving
2
368.05
Postoll, Meliss
62
200 IM
5
1:58.23
691
400 IM
9
4:08.76
714
200 Back
10
1:55.09
677
Winsnes, Annika
55
50 Free
11
22.71
660
200 Free
13
1:46.89
661
100 Free
5
48.82
713
Gruest Slowing,
49
500 Free
8
4:43.76
686
1650 Free
5
16:01.44
696
200 Fly
23
2:01.91
523
Warren, Mary
34
50 Free
3
22.29
733
100 Fly
37
54.71
571
100 Free
18
49.72
640
Stello, Ellen
31
500 Free
32
4:49.54
606
400 IM
12
4:13.82
638
200 Fly
11
1:57.82
662
Greenberg, Peyt
11
200 IM
53
2:05.04
469
100 Breast
29
1:02.58
577
200 Breast
16
2:13.29
632
Lara, Krystal
9
100 Fly
23
54.33
598
200 Free
23
1:49.28
565
100 Back
20
54.6
588
Purdy, Megan
3
500 Free
40
4:51.73
574
1650 Free
22
16:44.85
511
200 Fly
37
2:03.05
480
Locke, Lacey
3
200 IM
30
2:01.87
581
100 Back
34
55.14
554
200 Back
22
1:57.83
602
Abruzzo, Lauren
1
500 Free
46
4:53.87
541
400 IM
28
4:21.64
508
1650 Free
24
16:48.58
492
Branch, Katie
0
100 Breast
32
1:02.87
559
200 Breast
47
2:21.56
387
Andres, Irune
0
500 Free
57
4:57.23
485
100 Breast
49
1:05.52
380
200 Breast
46
2:20.73
415
Ng, Janicia
0
1 mtr Diving
30
237.8
3 mtr Diving
32
246.55
Platform Diving
28
170.9
Keane, Anna
0
50 Free
45
23.47
521
200 Free
39
1:49.4
560
Modeas, Sydney
0
500 Free
56
4:56.82
492
400 IM
31
4:23.61
470
1650 Free
25
16:50.43
483
Demaisip, Moniq
0
1 mtr Diving
41
213.15
3 mtr Diving
36
242.25
Platform Diving
26
194.9
Doyle, Jacqueli
0
50 Free
87
24.33
342
100 Fly
63
56.58
424
100 Back
47
55.98
496
Han, Malorie
0
50 Free
28
23.13
586
200 Free
30
1:48.91
581
Pettibone, Geor
0
100 Breast
42
1:03.78
500
200 Breast
25
2:15.45
576
200 Fly
45
2:06.67
334
Scannell, Eryn
0
1 mtr Diving
28
245.5
3 mtr Diving
29
255.9
Platform Diving
25
199.4
Adamski, Lindsa
0
50 Free
82
24.21
366
100 Fly
58
56.26
451
100 Breast
43
1:03.8
499
Grimes, Alexand
0
200 IM
55
2:05.42
454
100 Fly
43
55.17
537
100 Back
55
56.6
451
Senseman, Kathe
0
50 Free
69
23.83
446
100 Back
51
56.34
470
Hruby, Emma
0
500 Free
65
5:00.04
436
100 Breast
47
1:05.18
404
200 Breast
40
2:18.95
473
Aarts, Nicole
0
100 Fly
49
55.37
522
100 Back
39
55.36
539
200 Back
25
1:58.32
588
Smith, Lacey
0
50 Free
57
23.7
474
200 Free
46
1:49.97
535
Freeman, Sandra
0
200 IM
46
2:04.33
495
400 IM
29
4:21.71
507
200 Back
52
2:02.9
435
Penn St.
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Allyson
55
500 Free
18
4:41.7
714
400 IM
2
4:06.27
752
1650 Free
9
16:07.69
671
Francis, Casey
45
500 Free
12
4:42.59
702
400 IM
14
4:15.44
613
1650 Free
10
16:10.35
661
Saloky, Kaitlin
35
50 Free
8
22.6
679
100 Fly
14
53.98
622
Salvaggio, Sien
30
500 Free
14
4:44.28
679
200 Free
16
1:48.08
614
100 Free
19
49.82
632
Sowinski, Katel
28
500 Free
24
4:51.85
572
200 Free
22
1:48.79
586
200 Fly
6
1:57.08
685
Price, Nicole
15
50 Free
26
23.06
598
100 Fly
13
53.82
632
200 Back
24
1:59.52
551
Dillione, Tomly
13
500 Free
29
4:49.13
612
200 Free
14
1:46.93
659
Macdougall, Hea
7
200 IM
37
2:03.16
537
200 Free
18
1:48.11
613
Cornell, Macken
5
1 mtr Diving
23
252.55
3 mtr Diving
22
269
Johnson, Annale
5
200 IM
49
2:04.55
487
100 Breast
30
1:02.68
571
200 Breast
20
2:13.67
623
Wujciak, Megan
5
200 IM
27
2:01.14
604
400 IM
20
4:17.84
575
200 Back
38
2:00.05
534
Glenn, Amber
2
500 Free
51
4:54.87
525
400 IM
38
4:28.04
380
1650 Free
23
16:45.74
506
Treble, Cara
1
500 Free
36
4:50.43
593
200 Free
24
1:49.38
561
1650 Free
28
16:54.78
461
Harris, Emily
1
200 IM
48
2:04.45
491
100 Breast
39
1:03.14
542
200 Breast
24
2:16.49
547
Crowell, Christ
0
1 mtr Diving
33
234.25
3 mtr Diving
34
244.3
Moody, Bridget
0
500 Free
54
4:56.54
497
100 Fly
61
56.55
426
200 Fly
42
2:04.55
420
Mawn, McKayla
0
3 mtr Diving
42
208.25
Harper, Hannah
0
200 IM
69
2:12.2
205
100 Fly
57
56.07
466
200 Fly
43
2:05.34
388
Tulacz, Aleksan
0
200 IM
64
2:07.64
368
100 Back
61
57.11
413
200 Back
55
2:05.29
346
Hart, Madison
0
100 Fly
28
54.5
586
100 Back
48
56.08
489
200 Back
41
2:00.31
526
Hornibrook, Mac
0
50 Free
63
23.75
463
100 Fly
46
55.25
531
Blaser, Hannah
0
500 Free
63
4:59.17
452
200 Free
54
1:50.70
502
1650 Free
33
17:14.55
355
Fried, Carly
0
200 IM
66
2:08.59
331
100 Breast
45
1:04.48
453
200 Breast
44
2:19.66
450
Zurmuhl, Hannah
0
50 Free
28
23.13
586
100 Back
57
56.85
432
Faerber, Elaina
0
1 mtr Diving
38
217.35
3 mtr Diving
33
246.35
Magri, Kelly
0
1 mtr Diving
46
144.85
Kuhn, Katrina
0
50 Free
39
23.39
536
200 Free
71
1:53.00
390
Rutgers
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Walkowiak, Addi
70
1 mtr Diving
6
314.4
3 mtr Diving
6
332.45
Platform Diving
8
260.45
Koprivova, Vera
51
400 IM
17
4:15.93
606
100 Back
10
53.52
653
200 Back
5
1:53.94
708
Stoppa, Frances
40
500 Free
62
4:59.00
455
100 Fly
9
53.16
675
200 Fly
9
1:56.20
713
Black, Alyssa
24
1 mtr Diving
12
280.6
3 mtr Diving
17
277.75
Byrne, Rachel
24
1 mtr Diving
19
254.9
3 mtr Diving
16
249.4
Platform Diving
18
224.45
Greco, Federica
23
200 IM
42
2:03.53
524
100 Fly
11
53.56
649
200 Fly
18
1:58.59
637
Lawlor, Clare
18
50 Free
17
22.63
673
100 Back
26
54.63
586
100 Free
17
49.66
645
Stoddard, Rache
15
200 IM
34
2:02.9
546
100 Breast
22
1:02.02
611
200 Breast
15
2:12.97
640
Bloise, Marin
0
1 mtr Diving
44
172.05
3 mtr Diving
31
250.3
Platform Diving
29
146.75
Fabugais-Inaba,
0
500 Free
67
5:01.37
412
200 Free
40
1:49.43
559
Kiely, Meghan
0
50 Free
39
23.39
536
100 Fly
73
1:00.00
169
Rymer, Karli
0
50 Free
59
23.71
472
100 Fly
40
55.01
549
Neilan, Larissa
0
200 IM
65
2:08.38
339
100 Breast
40
1:03.51
518
200 Breast
36
2:18.51
487
Asselin, Chanta
0
500 Free
70
5:04.32
359
400 IM
37
4:26.81
406
200 Free
77
1:54.22
331
Moses, Meghan
0
50 Free
68
23.8
453
200 Free
62
1:51.6
459
Nebraska
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Filipcic, Anna
55
1 mtr Diving
3
348.95
3 mtr Diving
2
387.35
Knapton, Abi
49
1 mtr Diving
11
285.6
3 mtr Diving
9
337.35
Platform Diving
14
257.5
Oeltjen, Erin
41
100 Fly
18
53.63
645
100 Back
15
54.23
611
200 Back
8
1:56.31
644
McDonald, Anna
14
200 IM
21
2:00.36
628
400 IM
21
4:18.9
557
200 Back
19
1:57.21
620
Posthuma, Dana
14
200 IM
39
2:03.4
529
100 Fly
20
53.95
624
200 Fly
17
1:58.16
651
Voge, Katrina
13
1 mtr Diving
43
192.2
3 mtr Diving
21
270.5
Platform Diving
17
227.35
Flatt, Kaylyn
8
500 Free
34
4:50.26
596
200 Free
21
1:48.69
590
1650 Free
21
16:39.1
538
Brassard, Cassa
6
200 Free
50
1:50.19
525
100 Back
19
54.43
599
200 Back
35
1:59.6
549
Ehly, Jordan
6
200 IM
41
2:03.48
526
100 Breast
31
1:02.79
564
200 Breast
19
2:13.38
630
Roller, Julia
3
50 Free
48
23.54
507
200 Free
28
1:48.69
590
100 Free
22
50.24
597
Jeschke, Jacque
2
100 Back
32
55.07
558
200 Back
23
1:58.12
593
200 Fly
38
2:03.18
474
Appleget, Olivi
0
100 Fly
68
58.03
304
200 Free
73
1:54.05
339
200 Fly
49
2:08.69
259
Pacilio, Bridge
0
200 IM
42
2:03.53
524
400 IM
27
4:21.37
513
200 Breast
31
2:17.37
522
Worrall, Allie
0
50 Free
34
23.29
556
200 Free
55
1:50.78
498
Gonzalez, Carla
0
200 Free
52
1:50.6
506
100 Back
50
56.16
483
200 Back
49
2:02.2
460
Bougie, Shea
0
200 IM
35
2:03.05
541
400 IM
26
4:21.33
513
200 Fly
39
2:03.83
449
Stalheim, Linds
0
100 Fly
69
58.19
292
100 Back
53
56.41
465
200 Back
48
2:02.01
467
Savitt, Savanna
0
500 Free
59
4:58.79
458
200 Free
64
1:51.79
450
200 Breast
43
2:19.62
451
Fischer, Aimee
0
500 Free
60
4:58.92
456
400 IM
33
4:24.19
459
Hedrick, Samant
0
100 Fly
27
54.48
587
200 Free
33
1:49.05
575
Helferich, Lind
0
50 Free
43
23.45
525
100 Back
35
55.15
553
200 Back
27
1:58.39
586
Greeneway, Abig
0
500 Free
73
5:07.8
298
200 Free
76
1:54.14
335
Worlton, Gwendo
0
50 Free
84
24.22
364
100 Breast
37
1:03.06
548
200 Breast
39
2:18.93
474
Beeler, Victori
0
200 IM
26
2:01.12
604
100 Breast
38
1:03.13
543
200 Breast
26
2:15.50
575
McCafferty, Mor
0
200 IM
28
2:01.21
602
100 Back
33
55.08
558
200 Back
42
2:00.45
521
Iowa
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sougstad, Emma
75
200 IM
4
1:57.98
699
100 Breast
4
59.31
767
200 Breast
7
2:11.09
687
Head, Calli
23
1 mtr Diving
36
233.55
Platform Diving
7
292.2
Strandberg, The
16
1 mtr Diving
15
261.55
3 mtr Diving
28
258.05
Platform Diving
21
215.9
Lavelle, Meghan
15
50 Free
33
23.19
575
100 Back
12
54
625
200 Back
28
1:58.41
585
Hoyt, Shea
12
200 IM
59
2:06.27
421
100 Breast
20
1:01.66
631
200 Breast
18
2:13.3
632
Thomas, Jacinth
7
1 mtr Diving
18
255.15
3 mtr Diving
37
239.55
Scheitlin, Meke
3
50 Free
22
23
609
100 Fly
25
54.35
596
McNamara, Kelly
1
50 Free
75
24.02
406
100 Fly
24
54.47
588
Rafferty, Morga
1
1 mtr Diving
42
200.9
3 mtr Diving
24
266.55
Lenderink, Amy
0
50 Free
76
24.04
402
100 Fly
41
55.11
542
200 Fly
36
2:02.51
500
Bindseil, Isabe
0
500 Free
58
4:58.02
472
400 IM
35
4:26.18
419
1650 Free
36
17:25.01
299
Campbell, Summe
0
100 Fly
55
55.89
481
200 Fly
47
2:07.49
303
Jekel, Johanna
0
100 Fly
54
55.84
485
100 Back
29
54.76
578
Jacobs, Devin
0
200 IM
54
2:05.12
466
400 IM
32
4:23.88
465
200 Breast
45
2:20.49
423
Schneider, Abbe
0
500 Free
48
4:54.28
535
400 IM
36
4:26.32
416
1650 Free
29
16:57.23
448
Leehy, Lauren
0
50 Free
73
23.98
415
200 Free
66
1:52.07
436
Fluit, Allyssa
0
50 Free
41
23.4
535
200 Free
47
1:50.06
531
Hackett, Meghan
0
50 Free
81
24.2
368
100 Fly
59
56.37
441
Wells, Katherin
0
50 Free
89
24.4
327
100 Breast
48
1:05.51
381
200 Breast
51
2:28.92
168
Lehnertz, Terey
0
50 Free
54
23.65
484
100 Fly
33
54.64
576
200 Fly
35
2:02.37
506
Armstrong-Grant
0
50 Free
65
23.77
459
200 Free
69
1:52.98
391
Burvill, Hannah
0
50 Free
32
23.17
578
200 Free
36
1:49.23
567
Lagodzinska, Ni
0
50 Free
53
23.64
486
200 Free
72
1:53.04
388
200 Back
51
2:02.79
439
Flummerfelt, Ta
0
50 Free
66
23.79
455
200 Free
80
1:55.86
257
McGovern, Natal
0
200 IM
60
2:06.57
410
100 Back
46
55.82
507
200 Back
50
2:02.64
444
Wanasek, Serena
0
500 Free
47
4:54.14
537
200 Free
34
1:49.08
573
Sauer, Samantha
0
50 Free
55
23.68
478
100 Back
56
56.84
433
O’Brien, Carly
0
100 Fly
45
55.21
534
200 Free
65
1:51.95
442
Illinois
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stratford, Sama
22
200 IM
12
1:59.04
667
400 IM
18
4:15.94
605
200 Fly
26
2:00.68
568
Stecker, Gabrie
12
500 Free
39
4:51.66
575
200 Free
41
1:49.45
558
200 Fly
15
1:59.12
620
Aegerter, Ashle
2
200 IM
57
2:05.48
452
100 Breast
44
1:04.16
475
200 Breast
23
2:16.18
556
Kuhn, Madeline
1
1 mtr Diving
40
213.2
3 mtr Diving
41
218.35
Platform Diving
24
200.75
Anderson, Krist
0
50 Free
51
23.62
490
200 Free
81
1:56.22
242
Casas, Nelly
0
500 Free
72
5:07.27
307
100 Fly
65
56.85
401
200 Fly
48
2:08.38
270
Schilling, Amel
0
500 Free
42
4:52.44
563
200 Free
44
1:49.86
540
1650 Free
30
16:59.04
438
Bethke, Gabriel
0
50 Free
38
23.38
538
100 Fly
62
56.56
426
McDermott, Fion
0
200 IM
62
2:07.35
379
400 IM
39
4:32.06
298
200 Breast
49
2:26.75
224
Hein, Molly
0
100 Fly
71
58.66
257
200 Free
86
1:59.42
132
Kosinski, Kathr
0
50 Free
94
24.56
296
100 Fly
70
58.39
277
Joyce, Kaitlyn
0
100 Fly
66
57.07
383
100 Back
63
57.6
376
200 Back
54
2:04.18
387
Ledgin, Autumn
0
500 Free
74
5:25.08
83
100 Back
67
1:01.42
136
1650 Free
39
18:28.62
67
Corzine, Rebecc
0
100 Fly
64
56.6
422
100 Breast
52
1:07.85
232
200 Breast
52
2:29.38
157
Serniute, Gabri
0
200 IM
51
2:04.91
474
100 Breast
34
1:02.88
559
200 Breast
38
2:18.91
474
Curry, Adelaide
0
50 Free
86
24.3
348
200 Free
87
1:59.69
124
Guyett, Monica
0
500 Free
68
5:02.08
400
200 Free
68
1:52.42
419
1650 Free
27
16:53.9
465
Vuong, Megan
0
50 Free
55
23.68
478
100 Fly
41
55.11
542
Fry, Mary
0
50 Free
92
24.53
302
200 Free
84
1:57.36
198
Martin, Emily
0
500 Free
71
5:04.35
359
400 IM
40
4:36.09
223
1650 Free
31
17:09.97
380
Lauren, LaPeter
0
1 mtr Diving
45
154.35
3 mtr Diving
43
204.75
Kolar, Jamie
0
50 Free
90
24.44
319
100 Back
45
55.71
515
200 Back
44
2:00.96
504
Rodawig, Audrey
0
50 Free
36
23.36
542
100 Fly
51
55.42
518
Michigan St.
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bukowski, Rache
41.5
50 Free
7
22.51
694
100 Back
62
57.37
393
100 Free
9
49.46
661
Armstrong, Cath
4
50 Free
77
24.06
398
100 Back
21
54.73
580
200 Back
43
2:00.6
516
Sewell, Madelin
3
1 mtr Diving
22
252.65
3 mtr Diving
35
243.25
Surdyk, Heidi
1
1 mtr Diving
24
252
3 mtr Diving
40
227.2
Coronel, Anna
0
200 Free
78
1:54.43
321
100 Back
64
57.93
351
200 Back
59
2:07.63
261
Wolff, Iana
0
50 Free
78
24.07
396
100 Fly
48
55.35
523
Keshemberg, Nat
0
100 Fly
72
58.76
249
200 Back
57
2:05.75
328
200 Fly
44
2:06.39
346
Roche, Elizabet
0
200 IM
63
2:07.49
374
100 Breast
27
1:02.37
590
200 Breast
27
2:15.72
569
Kornburger, Hal
0
500 Free
49
4:54.50
531
200 Free
59
1:51.41
468
1650 Free
32
17:12.51
366
Love, Sarah
0
50 Free
70
23.89
434
100 Fly
53
55.75
492
Cutler, Kennedy
0
200 IM
56
2:05.45
453
100 Breast
41
1:03.52
518
Mullins, Madiso
0
50 Free
96
24.97
222
100 Back
65
58.93
279
200 Back
61
2:09.42
203
Oppedisano, Jul
0
1 mtr Diving
35
234
3 mtr Diving
38
235.85
Aycock, Courtne
0
50 Free
61
23.73
468
200 Free
53
1:50.61
506
Sortland, Ana
0
200 IM
68
2:09.57
294
100 Breast
25
1:02.14
604
200 Breast
37
2:18.79
478
Brunett, Emily
0
100 Fly
67
57.63
337
200 Fly
46
2:06.77
331
Schultz, Gretch
0
50 Free
72
23.92
427
100 Back
66
59.25
257
Pilarski, Clair
0
50 Free
99
26.01
92
100 Back
60
57.07
416
200 Back
60
2:08.07
246
Kari, Brina
0
50 Free
91
24.5
307
100 Back
44
55.5
530
200 Back
58
2:06.48
302
Nowak, Madison
0
50 Free
97
25.02
214
100 Back
58
56.87
431
200 Back
56
2:05.69
331
Truex, Kennedy
0
50 Free
82
24.21
366
200 Free
73
1:54.05
339
Stephens, Anna
0
50 Free
93
24.54
300
200 Free
75
1:54.12
336
Moore, Maison
0
50 Free
57
23.7
474
200 Free
82
1:56.77
220
Hannon, Rebecca
0
500 Free
69
5:03.45
375
1650 Free
37
17:25.19
298
200 Fly
41
2:03.85
448
Yockey, Rosalie
0
500 Free
50
4:54.76
527
200 Free
57
1:50.9
492
1650 Free
34
17:15.19
351
Wellenzohn, Mor
0
1 mtr Diving
39
214.95
3 mtr Diving
26
265.65
