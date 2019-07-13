Beyond The Lane Lines: Dolan & Savulich Honored; Cullen Welcomes Baby Boy

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from athletes around the world in their non-aquatic habitats, helping us get to know them for more than just an event ranking or time on a board. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 – Tom Dolan Inducted into D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Tom Dolan, multi-Olympic medalist for the United States, has been inducted into the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame. The 14-time U.S. National Champion was recognized during a special ceremony at Nationals Park, home of the MLB team of the Nationals, on June 23rd.

A former University of Michigan Wolverine, Dolan helped his school win an NCAA team title in 1995 before going on to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 400m IM at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games in Atlanta and Sydney, respectively. Dolan held the 400m IM World Record for 9 years over the course of his storied career.

Dolan grew up in Arlington, Virginia and now operates swim schools in the Falls Church area.

#2 – Bobby Savulich Inducted into Saint Joseph High School Hall of Fame

Another former University of Michigan standout, Bobby Savulich, is set to be inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame this October. A total of 27 individuals are slated to be inducted into New Jersey-based Saint Joseph’s honored class, all having brought ‘recognition, acclaim, and pride to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and to Saint Joseph School.’

Savulich was an 18-time High School All-American, continuing his career as a Wolverine. He earned All-American status 6 times, while also having competed for the United States at the World University Games. He won gold as a member of the nation’s 4x100m free relay. Savulich also took home 2 silver medals at the Pan American Games in 2015.

Steve Whittington, a Saint Joseph swimming coach who guided the Falcons to 5 State Championships and 18 conference titles, is also set to be inducted. As a student-athlete at Saint Joseph, Whittington was a two-time All-American who contributed to three state championships. He placed second in the 100 backstroke in the prestigious NJSIAA Meet of Champions. He went on to swim at Rutgers University.

#3 Petria Thomas Named Australian Chef de Mission for 2022 Commonwealth Games

9-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Petria Thomas has been named Chef de Mission for Australia for the 2022 Commonwealth Games set for Birmingham.

In her swimming career, Thomas won 3 consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals in the 100m fly event but has also attended the past 4 Games as part of the Australian team headquarters staff. She most recently served as Deputy to Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti at the most recent edition on the Gold Coast.

On her appointment, Thomas said, “Steve leaves some big shoes to fill and whilst I will strive to fill those shoes, I will draw on my own experience and skills to forge my own path as team leader.

“I want to lead a team that builds on the legacy and success of past teams, particularly Gold Coast 2018, and be a driver of efforts to create a performance focus and positive experience for our Birmingham 2022 Team.

#4 – Cullen Jones Welcomes New Baby

2012 Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones and his wife, Rupi, welcomed their first child into the world this week. Ayvn Cullen Jones was born on July 11th.

“We would like to introduce you all to our world, Ayvn Cullen Jones! He came into this world on July 11th, 2019. Weighing 6 lbs 9 oz and 20in, he is perfect! We are so in love with our little angel and cannot stop staring at him! Everyone is doing great!”

While not officially retired from the sport, in addition to teaching swim lessons, Jones travels to give motivational talks. He also is involved in the fashion scene, making appearances charitable fundraisers as well as high-end fashion shows.

#5 – Sports Technology Exhibit Opens in Tokyo

Organized by electronics company and Olympic sponsor Panasonic Corp, an exhibit featuring more than 100 sports manga opened near Ariake Station in the Odaiba waterfront area in Tokyo, Japan over the weekend. The exhibit offers interactive experiences through cutting-edge technology.

Titled “Sports x Manga,” the exhibition is separated into seven themes, covering the history of sports manga and Japanese society, interviews with Japanese Olympic athletes who were inspired by manga, as well as “killer moves” seen in manga that deviate from real-world sports.

“This is an exhibition through which you can feel and experience the fascination of sports through a familiar Japanese culture — manga,” said Panasonic Executive Officer Satoshi Takeyasu at the ceremony.

“I truly hope that by experiencing this (exhibition), the excitement for the Tokyo 2020 Games will continue to grow,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said in a pre-opening ceremony.