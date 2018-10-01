Beyond The Lane Lines: A Magic Drink & A Swimsuit That Can’t Get Wet

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from athletes around the world in their non-aquatic habitats, helping us get to know them for more than just an event ranking or time on a board. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 – A Gucci Swimsuit…That Can’t Get Wet??

Summer may be winding down for some, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t try to get your hands on the most sought-after Gucci swimsuit. The $380 item sold on the luxury brand’s website is a clean white canvas featuring an iconic Gucci logo. A notable feature of the suit, however, is the fact that the 80% nylon/20% elastane garment should not come into contact with chlorine. Accompanying the suit’s description is the warning, “due to the nature of this particular fabric, this swimsuit should not come into contact with chlorine.” So….one may want to just put that cash towards a collection of high quality suits that can actually get you through a practice in one piece.

#2 – Hungarian Olympic Swimmer’s Jewelry Auctioned

More than 60 pieces of fine jewelry that belonged to two-time Olympic gold medalist Katherine Domyan was auctioned off at Bonham’s September Fine Jewelry sale in New York. Born in Hungary, Domyan became a champion swimmer at the age of 17 and went on to win two gold medals at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki.

While competing at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, Domyan sought political asylum in the United States and was granted such by President Eisenhower. She and husband Arpad built a successful real estate development company in Los Angeles.

According to Bonhams, one of Domyan’s diamond necklaces weighing 86.30 carats sold for $492,500. Another, weighing 66.20 carats, sold for $324,500, while several other pieces also went to buyers for similar amounts.

Domyan died in October at the age of 82.

#3 – Liverpool Football Club Draws on Swimmer’s Special Drink

According to SportBild, Liverpool Football Club has been tapping into a secret weapon developed by a former world champion swimmer. German swimmer Mark Warnecke, who became the oldest swimming world champion since 1971 when he won the 50m breaststroke title at the 2005 World Championships at the age of 35, has been reportedly working closely with Liverpool’s head nutritionist on a special drink.

The drink, which contains minerals and is offered in citrus and orange flavors, is said to ‘significantly speed up regeneration after exercise’, something on which Liverpool football players are keen. And they are the only ones. American Dara Torres was a believer of Warnecke’s product back during her 2008 Olympic run when she won the 50m freestyle silver medal. At the time, the 41-year-old stated of Warnecke’s special drink,“I feel like it’s helped me gain muscle and helped with a speedy recovery.”

#4 – Kyle Chalmers Helps Boost South Australian Tourism

2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is one of the high-profile South Australians selected to help tout the state’s tourism campaign entitled, ‘SA Rewards Wonders.’ Produced by the South Australian Tourism Comission, Chalmers joins AFL players, chefs, musicians and wine makers to feature his native South Australia on promo videos and advertisements aimed at highlighting Adelaide Oval, Port Lincoln, River Murray and Pondalowie Bay without the state.

Tourism Minister David Ridgway says, “It’s a fabulous campaign that showcases South Australia and includes some really great assets that we have, such as the natural beauty, some of the local talent… some of our fabulous sporting stars and of course some of our great chefs.”

You can catch some of the beautiful landscapes in the ads here.

#5 – Hong Kong Olympic Medalists Could Cash-In Big Time

Henderson Land, a leading property development company in Hong Kong and mainland China, has expressed its intent to provide monetary incentives for Hong Kong’s athletes competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The group is part of the Jockey Club Charities Trust, a Hong Kong organization committed to identifying and initiate projects that anticipate future community and social needs.

“We are very interested in supporting the athletes for the Tokyo Olympics,” said Martin Lee Ka-shing, vice-chairman of Henderson Land Group. “We will discuss with the Sports Institute an arrangement similar to the one that was in place for the Asian Games.”

In total, HK$13.2 million (~$1.7 million USD) was paid out by Henderson Land and the Jockey club to 2018 Asian Games medalists. An individual gold medalist received HK$400,000 from the charity, with Henderson Land matching the amount to bring the total to HK$800,000 (~$102,000 USD). A source at the institute said it was likely the same arrangement in place for the Asian Games would apply to the Tokyo Olympics.