Beijing Announced As Host Of 2029 World Aquatics Championships

As the 2024 World Aquatics Championships kicked off today in Doha, Qatar, the People’s Republic of China has been revealed as the host nation for the 2029 edition of the elite multi-sport competition.

The competition is returning to China for the first time in 20 years, with the last edition having taken place in the nation in Shanghai 2011.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam said today, “Beijing has repeatedly welcomed major aquatics events, providing excellent conditions that enable our athletes to perform at their very best. For this, we are deeply grateful.

“Thanks to our longstanding collaboration with our friends in China, we know the global aquatics community can look forward to world-class sporting action and entertainment in one of the world’s most iconic cities. We are also very thankful to the other cities that expressed an interest in hosting. The World Aquatics Championships have become a compelling event for participants, spectators, viewers, partners and organisers alike.”

China has organized over 100 major aquatics competitions including two editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This year, China will host three World Aquatics events, including the World Aquatics Articist Swimming World Cup in April, the World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Super Final in April and the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai this October.

A specific venue was not named for the 2029 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships, however, swimming at the Beijing-hosted 2008 Olympic Games took place at the National Aquatics Center, nicknamed ‘the water cube.’

During the Olympics, the venue had a capacity of 17,000 with 6,000 permanent seats and 11,000 temporary seats added. This was the spot where American Michael Phelps earned his historic eight Olympic gold medals.

After the Games, it was converted to a public water park with huge water slides, while maintaining its competitive swimming and training pools.