Becca Meyers Wins 2 More on Saturday at World Series – Indianapolis

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

The home nation Americans continued to dominate day 2 of the 2017 Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis, scoring 33 class wins on Saturday.

After posting a world-leading time in the 400 free for S13s on Friday, Becca Meyers wasn’t able to repeat her global ranking on Saturday, but did add wins in both the 50 free (29.44) and 200 IM (2:32.17). That gives her now 4 wins on the weekend already.

“It was a good swim. I felt strong and I finished strong,” she said of the 50 free victory. “It was fun to swim with my teammates, Colleen (Young) and Martha (Ruether), and to go 1-2-3. It’s a good indication of where I stand this season and what I need to work on as I gear up for [the World Championships in] Mexico City.”

Her American colleageu Robert Griswold added another victory to his weekend total, finishing 1st among S8 swimmers in the men’s 100 backstroke. His 1:04.34 is nearly 8 seconds faster than anybody else in the event and clears his own bet time as a new world leader.

In the women’s 50 free, German swimmer Denise Grahl got some small redemption from the Olympics. In Rio last summer, she took silver in the event behind American McKenzie Coan, but on Saturday in Indy Grahl won the race by .09 seconds.

Other Noteworthy winners: