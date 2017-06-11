Germany sets tough nomination standards for World Championships

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

The German Swimming Federation (DSV) has changed the qualifiying process for big events: The German National Championships are the only competition where the swimmers can qualify for the World Championships in Hungary and the European SC Championships in Copenhagen in December.

The athletes must reach nomination standards in prelims and finals and only Olympic events are relevant for the World Championships.

German head coach Henning Lambertz said that he expects only a few participants because the German nomination standards are really tough. The German Swimming Federation only gives an extra chance to youngsters, born 1995 or later, with special qualifying times.

All swimmer, who will make it into the team for Budapest, are obligated to start at the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin in August and to take part in the training camp in Hamburg before the World Championships.

Steffen Deibler (World record holder in the 50 SCM butterfly) and Paul Biedermann (World record holder in the 200 and 400 LCM freestyle and the 200m SCM free) retired in 2016, with them two important role models and additions to the German relays will be missed. Florian Vogel (German record holder, part of the 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the 2016 Olympic Games), one of the most promising German swimmers, declared his resignation from competitve swimming on Friday. On the women’s side, Alexandra Wenk, Germany’s fastest 100m butterfly and 200m IM swimmer, won’t participate next week in Berlin due to a training deficit because of an injury. And also Dorothea Brandt, fastest German sprint lady for more than a decade, won’t start in Berlin, she hasn’t raced after the Olympic Games and also was injured.

Only Sarah Köhler (800m free), Franziska Hentke (200m fly) and Philip Heintz (200m IM) were able to dip under the nomination standards so far.

You see all times in the sheet – some standards for the World Championships are faster than the current German national records, they are written in red.